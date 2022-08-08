ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

2 children, 2 adults dead after suspected drunk driver crashes into golf cart in Texas

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
GALVESTON, Texas — A suspected drunk driver is facing four intoxication manslaughter charges after a three-vehicle accident left four people, including two children, dead in Galveston, Texas, on Saturday night.

Police responded to the crash at about 11:35 p.m. local time and took Miguel Espinoza, 45, of Rosenberg, Texas, into custody, KTRK-TV reported.

Two other people remained in critical condition late Sunday, KHOU-TV reported.

According to KTRK, investigators said Espinoza was headed eastbound in a black Hyundai SUV, failed to stop and struck the northbound golf cart and a Dodge pickup truck that was traveling south.

The driver of the golf cart died at the scene. Investigators said a woman and two juveniles in the golf cart were taken to an area hospital, where they later died, the TV station reported.

