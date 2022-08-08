Read full article on original website
Sasha Banks shows off new look ahead of WWE return
WrestlingNews.co was the first to report that Banks and Naomi’s WWE return is imminent after they agreed to come back. WWE announced on SmackDown that the Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament will finally take place as it starts this Monday on Raw. Before Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon, who resigned, there had been no talk within WWE regarding this tournament, originally announced in May after Banks and Naomi were stripped of the Women’s Tag Team Titles.
Major Name Reportedly Fired From WWE
WWE has been going through some big changes over the last few months, and now PWInsider is reporting that several sources confirmed John Laurinaitis has been quietly let go from WWE. The termination reportedly happened over the last week or so and was being kept quiet for obvious reasons. Laurinaitis...
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Champion
Brock Lesnar has been in the professional wrestling business for decades now and throughout the course of his career he’s faced off against some of the biggest names the industry has to offer. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017, Brock Lesnar was the Universal Champion, and it...
Will John Cena Be At WWE Clash At The Castle?
Since COVID-19 and even a little before the pandemic hit, John Cena has been transitioning away from professional wrestling and more into the Hollywood side of life as others such as The Rock and Batista have. WWE is heading over to Cardiff, Wales, for their first PLE inside a stadium...
Former WWE Star Makes Surprise Appearance On Raw
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Cleveland, and AJ Styles main evented the show with The Miz when they faced off in a no disqualification match. The match featured interference from Ciampa, but Styles managed to take him out when he put him through a table that was set up at ringside. The Phenomenal One continued to battle back and forth with The Miz and AJ picked up the win when he put Miz away with the Styles Clash.
Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Gave Him the Option to Wrestle Another Year to Face John Cena
– During the latest edition of Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed how Vince McMahon gave him the option of wrestling another year so he could face John Cena after his retirement feud with Baron Corbin. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Kurt...
John Laurinaitis Fired From WWE
Former head of talent relations for WWE, John Laurinaitis, has reportedly left the company quietly after Vince McMahon and he were accused of misconduct in the media, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. His departure took place within the previous week or so, and only a select few people were...
WWE: Rumor Killer Reports About Vince McMahon Still Running the Company Drop
Vince McMahon officially announced his retirement from all his positions in WWE on July 22, 2022. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were quickly named as the new Co-CEOs of the company, while Paul "Triple H" Levesque stepped in as the new Head of Creative. And while some of Levesque's booking tendencies have already made their way to WWE programming, there are still conspiracy theories out there that Vince is still calling the shots given his status as he's the majority shareholder of company stock. Both Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful and Mike Johnson of PWInsider released reports on Monday shooting down that idea.
Chris Jericho On What Surprised Him About Vince McMahon Stepping Down
It’s been two weeks since Vince McMahon retired from his posts as WWE CEO, Chairman, and Head of Creative, and some within wrestling are still in shock over the development. Among them is AEW star Chris Jericho, who worked for McMahon in WWE for nearly 20 years and always considered the two close.
John Laurinaitis Reportedly Released By WWE
John Laurinaitis has officially joined Vince McMahon in the unemployment line. In responding to a follow-up from PWInsider, several sources in the company confirmed the ousting of the disgraced executive, saying that the now-former EVP of Talent Relations was quietly let go sometime within the last week, with no date known beyond what is described as “a very small circle.”
Real-Life Inspiration For WWE’s Eugene Passes Away
Family, friends, and fans are remembering the real-life inspiration for one of the more unique characters in WWE history. Eugene Palermo passed away Sunday at the age of 57. Palermo’s introduction to the world of professional wrestling came through his father. Bucky Palermo (who passed in 2017) worked as a referee in Pittsburgh and its surrounding areas for more than three decades. Those included shows for what was then the World Wrestling Federation. Eugene Palermo lived with Down syndrome, but it didn’t prevent him from getting involved in wrestling. After attending WWF shows in the Pittsburgh area for years, he got the chance to work on them as a ring boy, retrieving entrance gear from wrestlers and performing other duties. He was a beloved and well-known presence across the independent wrestling scene in the Pittsburgh area. In 2016, he was inducted into the Keystone State Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame.
WWE Star Reportedly Considered For Character Changes Under New Management
Dominik Dijakovic, alongside Dio Madden, Mia Yim, and Shane Thorne, all debuted on “Raw” and “SmackDown” during the summer of 2020 as the stable, Retribution, under their leader, Mustafa Ali. Since then, Djiakovic has been going by the name, T-Bar, while Madden, Yim, and Thorne went by Mace, Reckoning, and Slapjack, respectively, until they moved on to new promotions or gimmicks.
Backstage Latest and Rumor Killer on if Vince McMahon is Still Involved With WWE
According to a recent report from Fightful Select, WWE sources are dismissing any rumors or speculations suggesting that Vince McMahon may be “pulling the strings” or “running the show from the shadows.”. It was said that Vince is no longer in control of WWE, which could not...
Parking Lot Mystery Leads To Surprise Return On WWE Raw
It appears Dexter Lumis has returned to WWE. Following the main event bout between AJ Styles and The Miz on the 8/8 "WWE Raw" episode, cameras cut to cops detaining someone that resembled Lumis. Immediately after the segment, Indi Hartwell, the former kayfabe wife of Lumis, reacted on Twitter with...
WWE Reportedly Nixed Plans For Superstar’s TV Return On SmackDown
Drew Gulak was reportedly supposed to return to WWE TV this past Friday on “SmackDown” in an angle involving The Viking Raiders and The New Day. According to Fightful Select, Gulak was going to be in a tag team match against The Raiders. Instead, Eric & Ivar went on to defeat Jim Mulkey & Tommy Gibson in a quick, squash match. The report didn’t make a note of Gulak’s tag partner for the planned match.
Backstage News On What Triple H Told WWE Roster About 'New Way'
The Jarrett family currently has a better idea of what is going on in WWE than Vince McMahon. What a time to be alive. Jerry Jarrett, promoter of Continental Wrestling, USWA, and others, as well as father of current WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett, appeared at The Gathering in Charlotte, NC, and according to PWInsider, Jarrett spilled the details on a recent backstage meeting between new WWE head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque and the WWE roster.
CJ Perry On How Miro Reacted To Ultimatum Vince McMahon Gave Her
CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana while in WWE, began her professional wrestling career as a manager for her real-life husband Rusev, now known as Miro in AEW. “The bottom line is Vince wanted me to wrestle,” Perry said, appearing on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette.” “… Vince called us into the office, and this was after [Miro and her] had split up because he was adamant. He was like, ‘You cannot be with Rusev anymore.’ When the “we want Lana” chants started, he was like, ‘That’s it. You have two choices: we can either do a relationship story, or you’re going to have to go back down to NXT to learn how to wrestle.’ … I was like, ‘I’ll do a relationship story; that’s cool.’
