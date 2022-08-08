ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

WBRE

Bret Michaels coming to Mohegan Sun Pocono

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On September 30, singer Bret Michaels will perform at Mohegan Sun Pocono, according to a media release. The Poison frontman will visit the Wyoming Valley as part of his “Nothin’ But a Good Vibe Tour.” The show will be held in the casino’s outdoor concert venue. Tickets go on […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
wkok.com

Ringtown Man Wins Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle

SUNBURY – The Sunbury Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle was another big success, especially for a Schuylkill County man. Dan Saxton, who is the coordinator of the annual raffle, tells us they raised about $15,000 for training and equipment for the volunteer fire company. The winner of the vehicle...
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Bloomsburg Fair bringing bull riders, barrel racers to fair

Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair is bringing bull riding, barrel racing, and rodeo clowns to the grandstand for a rodeo this fall during Fair. Bull Ride Mania will feature over 20 bull riders in competition, as well as 40 barrel racers and will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Weis Markets Grandstand. "Watch as riders go up against an animal weighing more than a...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Luzerne County, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Preserving garden's harvest Back Down The Pennsylvania Road

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Almost anyone will tell you that the problem with a garden is that everything in it gets ready at one. Carol Ann Sosik knew how not to let the stuff that comes out of your garden go to waste. On this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road, Mike Stevens traveled to Nanticoke and explored the canning method.
NANTICOKE, PA
WBRE

Heat advisories in effect for several PA counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A heat advisory is in effect for Bradford, Luzerne, Pike, Wyoming, and Lackawanna Counties Monday. Heat indices will range between 95-100 degrees this afternoon. The hot and humid weather continues Monday. By the afternoon, high temperatures will reach in the low and mid 90s. A few showers or storms are possible.  […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
anash.org

Montreal Bochurim Enjoy Spirited Summer in Kingston, PA

Twenty five bochurim from Montreal traveled to Kingston, PA, to establish ‘Yeshivas Kayitz Oros Menachem’, where they spent the summer learning, farbrenging and enjoying exciting trips. Twenty five bochurim from Montreal traveled to Kingston, PA, to establish ‘Yeshivas Kayitz Oros Menachem’, where they spent the summer learning, farbrenging...
KINGSTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn College Physician Assistant student leaves lasting mark on community

Williamsport, Pa. — Bryan Bilbao, a student of Pennsylvania College of Technology in the Physician's Assistant program, has capped off his career with a number of accolades, but his success starts from within. Bilbao is an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the health field. Throughout his college career, he has made it his goal to shed light on the challenges of medical treatment faced by people of color, LGBTQ individuals, and other diverse populations. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
#Wyoming Valley#Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16

Police swarm home in Luzerne County

DALLAS, Pa. — Police swarmed a home late Monday night in Luzerne County. Newswatch 16 found officers blocking off Harris Street in Dallas Township around 11 p.m. Officers wouldn't say much, only that updates could come as soon as this morning. Newswatch 16 will provide more details as it...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: The great weather debate

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, one viewer wants to know the difference between partly cloudy and partly sunny. Another viewer explains why he's tired of hearing about monkeypox. But first, we begin with calls about last week's deadly fire in Luzerne County. If you like Talkback, you'll...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Sunny Day Camp held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, state police spent the day connecting with adults and children with special needs at summer camp!. The Sunny Day Camp at Marywood University included demonstrations by the bomb squad and SERT team. People also enjoyed browsing through emergency vehicles and seeing the police...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Pedestrian hit in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Street and North Garfield Avenue. Police say the driver of a black BMW fled the scene, and the pedestrian was...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Crash damages brewing business in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A brewing business in Luzerne County is left with a lot of damage after a car crashed into its building in Plymouth. According to Bearded Barrel Brewing's Facebook page, a car crashed into its building and into a fermentation room on West Main Street after a can release party.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

DA files motion to prevent Domenick from accessing investigation records

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lackawanna County District Attorney’s office filed a motion on Tuesday to prevent Lackawanna County Commissioner Debra Domenick from accessing records regarding her own ongoing criminal investigation. According to court documents, Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell filed a request for preliminary injunctive relief against Domenick. As County Commissioner, Domenick has […]

