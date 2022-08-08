Read full article on original website
pennbets.com
Mount Airy Allows Smoking Within Casino Again, Which Draws Some Fire
Mount Airy Casino Resort stood out months ago as one of few casinos in Pennsylvania to ban indoor smoking, but a state hearing last week for its periodic licensing renewal made clear that’s no longer the case. Casino officials confirmed at the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board public hearing in...
Bret Michaels coming to Mohegan Sun Pocono
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On September 30, singer Bret Michaels will perform at Mohegan Sun Pocono, according to a media release. The Poison frontman will visit the Wyoming Valley as part of his “Nothin’ But a Good Vibe Tour.” The show will be held in the casino’s outdoor concert venue. Tickets go on […]
wkok.com
Ringtown Man Wins Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle
SUNBURY – The Sunbury Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle was another big success, especially for a Schuylkill County man. Dan Saxton, who is the coordinator of the annual raffle, tells us they raised about $15,000 for training and equipment for the volunteer fire company. The winner of the vehicle...
Bloomsburg Fair bringing bull riders, barrel racers to fair
Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair is bringing bull riding, barrel racing, and rodeo clowns to the grandstand for a rodeo this fall during Fair. Bull Ride Mania will feature over 20 bull riders in competition, as well as 40 barrel racers and will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Weis Markets Grandstand. "Watch as riders go up against an animal weighing more than a...
WNEP-TV 16
Preserving garden's harvest Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
NANTICOKE, Pa. — Almost anyone will tell you that the problem with a garden is that everything in it gets ready at one. Carol Ann Sosik knew how not to let the stuff that comes out of your garden go to waste. On this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road, Mike Stevens traveled to Nanticoke and explored the canning method.
Heat advisories in effect for several PA counties
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A heat advisory is in effect for Bradford, Luzerne, Pike, Wyoming, and Lackawanna Counties Monday. Heat indices will range between 95-100 degrees this afternoon. The hot and humid weather continues Monday. By the afternoon, high temperatures will reach in the low and mid 90s. A few showers or storms are possible. […]
anash.org
Montreal Bochurim Enjoy Spirited Summer in Kingston, PA
Twenty five bochurim from Montreal traveled to Kingston, PA, to establish ‘Yeshivas Kayitz Oros Menachem’, where they spent the summer learning, farbrenging and enjoying exciting trips. Twenty five bochurim from Montreal traveled to Kingston, PA, to establish ‘Yeshivas Kayitz Oros Menachem’, where they spent the summer learning, farbrenging...
Penn College Physician Assistant student leaves lasting mark on community
Williamsport, Pa. — Bryan Bilbao, a student of Pennsylvania College of Technology in the Physician's Assistant program, has capped off his career with a number of accolades, but his success starts from within. Bilbao is an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the health field. Throughout his college career, he has made it his goal to shed light on the challenges of medical treatment faced by people of color, LGBTQ individuals, and other diverse populations. ...
Police swarm home in Luzerne County
DALLAS, Pa. — Police swarmed a home late Monday night in Luzerne County. Newswatch 16 found officers blocking off Harris Street in Dallas Township around 11 p.m. Officers wouldn't say much, only that updates could come as soon as this morning. Newswatch 16 will provide more details as it...
American Legion hosts Summer Fling event in Mountain Top
MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — A celebration in Luzerne County will go a long way towards helping an American Legion in Mountain Top. American Legion Post 781 hosted its second annual Summer Fling Sunday afternoon. The event featured food trucks, drinks, and of course, some live music. Organizers say the...
Sporting News
Who is in the Little League World Series? Updated list of teams to qualify for 2022 LLWS bracket
Baseball's future will be on display at South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for one of the sport's most cherished events. The Little League World Series is back and primed to be unlike any of its predecessors. The 2022 Little League World Series is the 75th edition of the competition. The tournament will...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: The great weather debate
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, one viewer wants to know the difference between partly cloudy and partly sunny. Another viewer explains why he's tired of hearing about monkeypox. But first, we begin with calls about last week's deadly fire in Luzerne County. If you like Talkback, you'll...
Sunny Day Camp held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, state police spent the day connecting with adults and children with special needs at summer camp!. The Sunny Day Camp at Marywood University included demonstrations by the bomb squad and SERT team. People also enjoyed browsing through emergency vehicles and seeing the police...
Pedestrian hit in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Street and North Garfield Avenue. Police say the driver of a black BMW fled the scene, and the pedestrian was...
New 835 area code may serve region as soon as September
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes. Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes,...
Crash damages brewing business in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A brewing business in Luzerne County is left with a lot of damage after a car crashed into its building in Plymouth. According to Bearded Barrel Brewing's Facebook page, a car crashed into its building and into a fermentation room on West Main Street after a can release party.
Restaurant steps up to support Nescopeck fire families
BERWICK, Pa. — Bandit's Roadhouse in Berwick has only been open for two years, but owners here always take the time to lend a helping hand. Especially after a fatal fire in Nescopeck on Friday. The fire in Luzerne county claimed the lives of 10 family members. "It's important...
Arrowhead drive-in restaurant to close after 75 years
MILTON, Pa. — If you live in or around Milton, you're probably familiar with the Arrowhead Restaurant. The drive-in has been a staple on Route 405 for 75 years and has survived multiple floods. But customers and employees were sad to learn the place will close next week. "I...
DA files motion to prevent Domenick from accessing investigation records
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lackawanna County District Attorney’s office filed a motion on Tuesday to prevent Lackawanna County Commissioner Debra Domenick from accessing records regarding her own ongoing criminal investigation. According to court documents, Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell filed a request for preliminary injunctive relief against Domenick. As County Commissioner, Domenick has […]
Former Lackawanna County Asst. District Attorney, arrested
Pennsylvania State Police Troop R Dunmore, issued a news release announcing the arrest of attorney Corey Kolcharno, on felony charges in his role of exchanging sexual favors for legal services. Kolcharno, the former Lackawanna County Assistant District Attorney (from 2005-2011), is accused of sexually violating four women, in various locations...
