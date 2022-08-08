ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
spotonidaho.com

Lewiston Little League wins Regional opener against Alaska

Dallas Richardson homered and drove in two runs as the Lewiston Little League team beat Alaska 3-1 in the opening round of the Little League West Regional Tournament in San Bernardino, California yesterday (Sun). Carson Henson picked up the victory on the mound, allowing one run on three...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
247Sports

Three-star 2024 DL AJ Tanupo talks early Pac-12 offer

Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic 2024 defensive tackle AJ Tanupo holds an early offer from Arizona. Now, as he is poised to begin his junior season, he's hoping to add more offers to the mix. One of those is the hometown Washington Huskies. "Washington is definitely a school I hope gets...
SAMMAMISH, WA
spotonidaho.com

Lewiston falls to Bonney Lake in Little League NW Regional Tourney

The Lewiston All-Stars took a brief 3-0 lead in the top of the 2nd inning, only to see Bonney Lake, Washington answer with 9 runs in the bottom of the inning, in falling 9-6 at the Little League Northwest Regional Tournament last night (Mon) in San Bernardino, California. Dallas Richardson...
BONNEY LAKE, WA
deseret.com

Over 60% of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, slash asking prices, the most in the nation. Utah is close behind

Yet again, a city in the West has seen the nation’s largest share of home sellers cutting their asking prices. In May, it was Provo, Utah. In June? Boise, Idaho. That’s according to the latest data from Redfin, which shows nearly two-thirds — 61.5% — of homes for sale in Boise, Idaho, had a price drop in June. That’s the highest share of the 97 metro areas included in the national real estate brokerage’s analysis.
BOISE, ID
