spotonidaho.com
Lewiston Little League wins Regional opener against Alaska
Dallas Richardson homered and drove in two runs as the Lewiston Little League team beat Alaska 3-1 in the opening round of the Little League West Regional Tournament in San Bernardino, California yesterday (Sun). Carson Henson picked up the victory on the mound, allowing one run on three...
Pirates aim to dial up rare win vs. Diamondbacks
The host Arizona Diamondbacks will look to match their season-high four-game winning streak when they face the Pittsburgh Pirates on
VIDEO: QB Gabarri Johnson talks Missouri commitment at FSP Elite Exposure Event
Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln quarterback Gabarri Johnson committed to Missouri back in May. The four-star quarterback was the QB MVP and Offensive MVP at Sunday's FSP Elite Exposure Event in Bellevue, Washington. He talked above about his commitment to Missouri, his senior season and more.
Three-star 2024 DL AJ Tanupo talks early Pac-12 offer
Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic 2024 defensive tackle AJ Tanupo holds an early offer from Arizona. Now, as he is poised to begin his junior season, he's hoping to add more offers to the mix. One of those is the hometown Washington Huskies. "Washington is definitely a school I hope gets...
spotonidaho.com
Lewiston falls to Bonney Lake in Little League NW Regional Tourney
The Lewiston All-Stars took a brief 3-0 lead in the top of the 2nd inning, only to see Bonney Lake, Washington answer with 9 runs in the bottom of the inning, in falling 9-6 at the Little League Northwest Regional Tournament last night (Mon) in San Bernardino, California. Dallas Richardson...
deseret.com
Over 60% of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, slash asking prices, the most in the nation. Utah is close behind
Yet again, a city in the West has seen the nation’s largest share of home sellers cutting their asking prices. In May, it was Provo, Utah. In June? Boise, Idaho. That’s according to the latest data from Redfin, which shows nearly two-thirds — 61.5% — of homes for sale in Boise, Idaho, had a price drop in June. That’s the highest share of the 97 metro areas included in the national real estate brokerage’s analysis.
VIDEO: OL Heath Ozaeta talks Oklahoma commitment at FSP Elite Exposure Event
Snoqualmie (Wash.) Mount Si offensive linemen Heath Ozaeta committed to Oklahoma. He was one of the Offensive Line MVP's at Sunday's FSP Elite Exposure Event in Bellevue, Washington. Ozaeta talked above about his commitment to Oklahoma, his senior season and more.
Wisconsin linebacker Jake Chaney pushing for more playing time in year two
Sophomore linebacker Jake Chaney is looking to use his time on special teams last year as a jumping-off point for the 2022 season.
Vegas Knights to host youth hockey clinic at South Lake Tahoe on Monday
A year after playing in the NHL Winter games at South Lake Tahoe, some members of the Vegas Knights hockey team will be returning to the area. Members of the Knights will help at a youth clinic at the South Lake Tahoe ice arena on Monday. ...
