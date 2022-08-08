Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valleynewslive.com
‘They deserve this moment, they’ve worked hard for it.’ Horace Hawks prepare for first varsity season
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the first time in school history, the varsity shades of black and gold helmets will paint the turf of Horace High School Stadium. And for head coach Harvey McMahon, who has patiently waited three long years for this moment. “The word that comes...
North Dakota State Football No. 1 in Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota State is staying on top after being ranked No. 1 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25 announced Monday, Aug. 8. They collected 52 of the 54 first-place votes in the national media poll. The Bison have 13 starters returning from last year’s 14-1 team that won the […]
We-Fest 2022 – Disappointing Friday Night For Miranda Lambert in Detroit Lakes Minnesota
We Fest 2022 had a great lineup as usual, and many people were excited to see Miranda Lambert on that Friday night stage. Unfortunately, mother nature had different plans. A storm was brewing over the Detroit Lakes Venue Friday night, which caused, possibly for the first time ever, a cancellation of a headline act. Friday night's Headliner, Miranda Lambert, was unable to perform.
valleynewslive.com
Back to School: Update on new Moorhead High
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - High school students in Moorhead are gearing up for their last time going ‘back to school’ in the current high school. The academic portion of the new high school is scheduled to open in the 2023-24 school year, and the entire building will open in the 2024-25 school year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
Pride Week in Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - FM Pride is celebrating diversity with multiple events over four days at various locations around Fargo-Moorhead. Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14 hold the largest attended events such as Pride in the Park, PRIDE Block Party (21+ event) and the Pride Parade and Celebration. Pride is 100% operated by a dedicated group of volunteers. Organizers say these events serve as a platform to acknowledge the achievements and progress made in and by the local LGBTQIA+ community and beyond.
lakesarearadio.net
Crazy Daze Returns to Downtown Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes shoppers will descend on downtown Detroit Lakes Tuesday for some of the Lakes Area’s best deals during Crazy Daze. “Crazy Daze goes from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. so hopefully you can stop in even if you’re working – go before work, after work – and we have great food trucks so come down for lunch and support those businesses on the street and those businesses that are open downtown,” said Carrie Johnston with the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce.
kvrr.com
WeFest well underway in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) — It’s the second year back after taking a break in 2020. WE Fest has kicked off at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes. “I am a people fan. I love seeing the smiles on their faces and the joy when they’re here and the whoop whoopin’ when the artists are up on stage. It’s just, it’s my. I like to see people get together. A lot of hugs. I do a lot of hugging during WeFest with people I haven’t seen for a long time,” says Mark Bjerke, the General Manager of WeFest.
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: 61 WE Fest incidents reported to emergency dispatchers since Thursday
12:28 a.m., at WE Fest, a 19-year-old man from Kindred, N.D. was cited for minor consumption. 2:04 a.m., at WE Fest, a caller reported a 29-year-old Minneapolis man was making threats to use a weapon. The individual was held until sober. 2:41 a.m., at WE Fest, fight reported in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
newscenter1.tv
Fargo house tests hemp as construction material
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The two small houses are going up on the back half of a lot just off a busy street, not far from downtown Fargo. “These homes are identical in blueprint, they’re 13 by 23, with 12 foot ceilings, there’s a loft in each of them,” explains Grassroots Development president Justin Berg, the man behind this one-of-a-kind construction and research project.
valleynewslive.com
Pickup on fire, traffic backed up on I-94
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up during rush hour on Monday, as troopers responded to a pickup on fire on I-94 W, 3 miles outside Moorhead around 5:30 PM. Our crew on the scene reported people running to help as heavy black smoke could be seen from the sky. According to Minnesota State Patrol, there were no injuries as a result of the fire. The lanes were eventually cleared, and the vehicle was towed away.
Appeal to find 17-year-old Minnesota girl
Authorities have issued a public appeal to find a 17-year-old Minnesota girl who ran away from her home in Otter Tail County. The girl in question, identified as Samantha Holte, was last seen north of Fergus Falls in the Lake Jewett area on July 31. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's...
kvrr.com
Man wanted in connection with weekend Fargo shooting arrested in Dilworth
DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) – A man police say was involved in a Fargo shooting on Saturday has been arrested in Dilworth. Fargo Police says 21-year-old Braden Poitra was taken into custody around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon on an unrelated felony warrant in Minnesota. He’s being held on attempted murder charges for his involvement in a shooting injuring a man in the arm Saturday in the 3300 block of 35th Avenue South.
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo Schools implementing cellphone-free classroom rule
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Public School District is implementing a new rule for the 2022-2023 school year to remove distraction and promote face-to-face connection. The district says cellphones cannot be used in middle and high school classrooms. The district says cellphones should be out-of-use...
AG Week
AgweekTV Full Show: Tharaldson Ethanol deals with big loss, Lida Farm, labor shortage hits South Dakota co-op
This week on AgweekTV, the Casselton ethanol plant suffered a big loss with the death of its COO. We talk with owner Gary Tharaldson. This is the best time of year for people who like their produce straight from the farm. And, a South Dakota elevator takes a drastic measure to fill a serious labor shortage.
kvrr.com
1 injured in downtown overnight shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police are looking for a man after a downtown shooting early this morning. Police say they responded to reports of someone being shot around the 10 Broadway N. just before 2:30 a.m. Officers found the victim suffering from a shot in the rear and say the injuries are non-life threatening.
valleynewslive.com
Shots Fired in Jefferson Park neighborhood
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police confirms shots were fired in the Jefferson Park neighborhood Monday night. Authorities say they were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired in the 700 block of 23rd St. S. Upon arrival, officers found shell casings on the ground.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kfgo.com
City of Fargo takes first step in replacing flood prone Red River 12th Ave. N bridge
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney calls it a “first step.” He’s talking about a $1.5 million federal grant to study the replacement of the former toll bridge on the Red River that connects Fargo’s 12th Avenue North with Moorhead’s 15th Avenue North.
valleynewslive.com
Holiday on University temporarily banned from serving food
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A health inspection was completed at the Holiday at 101 University Dr N after Fargo Cass Public Health received a complaint on August 4. In the report the inspector says they observed animal droppings and open food packages. There will be a follow-up on August 8th and as of now, they are not allowed to sell food or drinks.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo police investigate 3 shootings. Fire at Spitfire restaurant. Former Miss America running for congress
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: A busy weekend for Fargo police. Three shootings leave two people injured. A fire at the Spitfire. Details on the blaze and when the restaurant might re-open. A former Miss America is running for North Dakota's only congressional seat.
valleynewslive.com
Florida man seriously hurt in crash in Beltrami County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Florida man has suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash Saturday evening in Beltrami County. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Upper Red Lake Unorg. Authorities say, 43-year-old Richard Ames, was driving on Highway 72 when he lost control of his vehicle...
Comments / 0