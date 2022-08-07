Senate passes sweeping bill on clean energy and drug prices and why did the GOP pick Milwaukee?

Senate OKs a sweeping bill lowering drug prices and promoting clean energy, setting up a major Biden win

The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes record spending on clean energy initiatives, measures to reduce prescription drug prices and a tax overhaul to ensure large corporations pay income taxes. Every Democrat voted in support and every Republican against the measure. It heads to a vote in the Democratic-controlled House, where it's likely topass as early as Friday.

To address climate change, the bill includes $10 billion in tax credits to build electric vehicles, solar panels and wind turbines; $7,500 tax credit rebates for consumers to buy electric vehicles; and $9 billion for energy-efficient home retrofits for low-income Americans. There's up to $20 billion for loans to support electric vehicle plants, $20 billion to assist farmers and ranchers with climate change and $30 billion for cities and states to transition utilities to clean electricity.

The bill would allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices – long opposed by the pharmaceutical industry – and extend Affordable Care Act subsidies three more years through 2025.

For RNC leader Ronna McDaniel, 'Milwaukee just hit it on every single level' for the 2024 convention

For Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Milwaukee has it all. And then some. The summer weather, the lakefront, the facilities and a mayor of a Democratic city open to being host to thousands of Republican delegates. "I looked at what type of experience this would be for our delegates and our nominee and Milwaukee just hit it on every single level," McDaniel told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in an interview.

"What the people in Milwaukee should know is we're going to have staff on the ground," she said. "We're going to be running office space. We're going to be meeting with local vendors and we're going to work hand in hand with the community to make sure that this is a bipartisan event used to showcase the wonderful community and the people of Milwaukee."

They may differ politically but for now, Mayor Cavalier Johnson and McDaniel are partners with a purpose. Their dual aim is to pull off a successful convention in the summer of 2024. "He is a great mayor and I'm saying it as a Republican," said McDaniel, who added "there is a bipartisan moment happening."

CRUISES: New Viking cruises will sail between Milwaukee and Antarctica in 2023.

JIM THORPE: In a new biography, "Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe," David Maraniss tracks Thorpe's turbulent barnstorming through the chaotic world of early 20th century sports, from the height of Olympic glory to the depths of shaking hands at openings for a few bucks and including a happy year playing baseball in Milwaukee.

BREWERS: So they trade Josh Hader and lose the next 5 out of 6 to bad teams, including a 4-2 loss to the Reds on Sunday. Not good.

LUCROY: Jonathan Lucroy officially retired with the Brewers, but he still has a full plate in front of him in life after baseball.

A very wet start to the week with rain expected through the morning today. There is a flood watch for the entire area until 1 p.m.

