WNDU
Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden transitioning back to college football
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fall camp resumed Monday for the Notre Dame football team, and the focus was on the Fighting Irish defense. New defensive coordinator Al Golden is fresh off coaching in the Super Bowl with the Cincinnati Bengals. Golden has been an assistant coach in the NFL since 2016, but he has plenty of experience at the college level. He was head coach of the Miami Hurricanes from 2011-2015.
Watch: Competition Benefiting Notre Dame Quarterbacks
Drew Pyne. The two quarterbacks are embroiled in a competition to become the #1 signal caller for the Fighting Irish and the battle is only making each of them a better. The two signal callers talk about their goals in Fall camp, their progress, and how, despite competing, are inseparable off the field. Which one will emerge as the starter against Ohio State?
22 WSBT
Marist Liufau making an impact in fall camp after missing 2021 season
NOTRE DAME — The vibe is definitely different around Notre Dame football these days. Irish linebacker Marist Liufau broke into a few bars for us today after his teammates crashed his press conference. But don't let his singing voice fool you either. Liufau is one of the hardest hitters...
22 WSBT
Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Warsaw Tigers
WARSAW — The Warsaw Tigers are returning a whole host of players with experience. The Tigers have six returners on offense and four of their five leading tacklers on defense. Warsaw started 7-1 a year ago but limped to the finish, getting outscored 48 to zero in the team's...
boatlyfe.com
Great Lakes Grand Prix Essentials: Schedule Pushed Forward For Weather
<!– Racing: Great Lakes Grand Prix Essentials: Schedule Pushed Forward For Weather. It’s been a wild summer of weather across the country and Michigan City, Ind., on the southern shore of Lake Michigan, is no exception. Based on today’s forecast for unstable weather—a mix of rain, thunder and lightning—the organizers of the Great Lakes Grand Prix have advanced the schedule of races for the 57 registered teams spread across 11 classes.
abc57.com
Barenaked Ladies to headline Morris 100 Fest
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Barenaked Ladies will headline the Morris 100 Fest on October 1 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will close out the Morris 100 Fest and the South Bend's Best. Week Ever. event, which runs from September 24 to October 1. Tickets for the concert are on sale...
22 WSBT
New school zone lights unveiled in South Bend
Students across our area are heading back to the classroom. And leaders in South Bend are working to make the commute safer. South Bend Mayor James Mueller (D) joined Superintendent Todd Cummings to unveil a million-dollar improvement project. Nearly 140 new school zone lights have been installed near 40 schools...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Wildflower, Willow & Woody
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to three kittens named Wildflower, Willow, and Woody. Baell says all three of them were found in a wood pile, along with another kitten who has already been adopted.
WANE-TV
Women’s health clinic in South Bend shutting down in wake of abortion ban
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) – Starting September 15, abortion will be illegal in Indiana, except for just a few scenarios. The new law will require abortion clinics to shut down. In addition to abortions, Whole Woman’s Health offers counseling, emergency contraceptives, and ultrasounds. Because they offer more than...
95.3 MNC
Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan
Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
WNDU
Car crash pushes truck into home in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a car crashed into a home in South Bend. It happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Walnut and West Colfax. A black pick-up was t-boned and pushed into a home on the corner of the intersection. The other vehicle fled the...
hometownnewsnow.com
More Details in Finding of Missing Calf
(La Porte County, IN) - A bull calf scared by dogs barking ran into an Indiana corn field where he spent nine hours before being located by a drone equipped with a heat-sensing camera. Farmer Scott Klemz is now getting the 250-pound bull calf used to the sound of barking...
Gov. Holcomb signs executive order calling for special election to fill Rep. Walorski's seat
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Tuesday calling for a special election to fill the vacancy of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash Aug. 3. The special election will be held concurrently with the general election on Nov. 8,...
95.3 MNC
Multiple South Bend shootings on Sunday
As many as five people were injured after shootings in South Bend on Sunday, Aug. 7. Officers were called to three separate shootings, from just before midnight to after 4 a.m. They were called to the 3400 block of W. Wester, the 1900 block of W. Western, and the 500...
WNDU
Plymouth 5 year old battles brain tumor
PLYMOUTH Ind. (WNDU) - A 5-year-old Plymouth boy is inspiring his family and friends all the while he battles an incurable brain tumor. In June, Carter King was diagnosed with DIPG, a rare condition in the brain stem that mainly affects children. Roughly 300 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with DIPG annually.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman shot with arrow leads to Kendallville police investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officers with the Kendallville Police Department say they’re investigating a shooting involving an arrow, Saturday. Police say they were dispatched to a home on Glory Avenue in Kendallville after reports of a woman who had been shot with an arrow. Officers...
95.3 MNC
Three Dog Night to perform at The Lerner in October
Friends of the Lerner has announced that Three Dog Night will take the stage on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. Friends of The Lerner member tickets will go on presale at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 11th, 2022. Become a Friend of The Lerner for access to all Lerner Theatre presales, including Three Dog Night here: https://friendsofthelerner.org/donate/
22 WSBT
3 shooting investigations after another violent weekend in South Bend
The South Bend Violent Crimes Unit is investigating three separate shootings on the city's west side. The incidents happened just before midnight to just after 4 A.M. Officials say most of the victims drove themselves to the hospital. Another challenge as detectives have to figure out which injuries are part of the shooting incidents.
I-94 bridge demolition begins this week in Southwest Michigan
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is starting work to widen the eastbound Interstate 94 bridge over Pipestone Road in Berrien County to prepare for the I-94 rebuilding project between Red Arrow Highway and Britain Avenue in 2023 and 2024. Work this year is a $7.3 million investment that includes...
