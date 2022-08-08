ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden transitioning back to college football

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fall camp resumed Monday for the Notre Dame football team, and the focus was on the Fighting Irish defense. New defensive coordinator Al Golden is fresh off coaching in the Super Bowl with the Cincinnati Bengals. Golden has been an assistant coach in the NFL since 2016, but he has plenty of experience at the college level. He was head coach of the Miami Hurricanes from 2011-2015.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Watch: Competition Benefiting Notre Dame Quarterbacks

Drew Pyne. The two quarterbacks are embroiled in a competition to become the #1 signal caller for the Fighting Irish and the battle is only making each of them a better. The two signal callers talk about their goals in Fall camp, their progress, and how, despite competing, are inseparable off the field. Which one will emerge as the starter against Ohio State?
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Warsaw Tigers

WARSAW — The Warsaw Tigers are returning a whole host of players with experience. The Tigers have six returners on offense and four of their five leading tacklers on defense. Warsaw started 7-1 a year ago but limped to the finish, getting outscored 48 to zero in the team's...
WARSAW, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
South Bend, IN
Sports
City
Notre Dame, IN
South Bend, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
boatlyfe.com

Great Lakes Grand Prix Essentials: Schedule Pushed Forward For Weather

<!– Racing: Great Lakes Grand Prix Essentials: Schedule Pushed Forward For Weather. It’s been a wild summer of weather across the country and Michigan City, Ind., on the southern shore of Lake Michigan, is no exception. Based on today’s forecast for unstable weather—a mix of rain, thunder and lightning—the organizers of the Great Lakes Grand Prix have advanced the schedule of races for the 57 registered teams spread across 11 classes.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Barenaked Ladies to headline Morris 100 Fest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Barenaked Ladies will headline the Morris 100 Fest on October 1 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will close out the Morris 100 Fest and the South Bend's Best. Week Ever. event, which runs from September 24 to October 1. Tickets for the concert are on sale...
22 WSBT

New school zone lights unveiled in South Bend

Students across our area are heading back to the classroom. And leaders in South Bend are working to make the commute safer. South Bend Mayor James Mueller (D) joined Superintendent Todd Cummings to unveil a million-dollar improvement project. Nearly 140 new school zone lights have been installed near 40 schools...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pets: Wildflower, Willow & Woody

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to three kittens named Wildflower, Willow, and Woody. Baell says all three of them were found in a wood pile, along with another kitten who has already been adopted.
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Of View#Ohio State#American Football#Notre#Irish
95.3 MNC

Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan

Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Car crash pushes truck into home in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a car crashed into a home in South Bend. It happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Walnut and West Colfax. A black pick-up was t-boned and pushed into a home on the corner of the intersection. The other vehicle fled the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

More Details in Finding of Missing Calf

(La Porte County, IN) - A bull calf scared by dogs barking ran into an Indiana corn field where he spent nine hours before being located by a drone equipped with a heat-sensing camera. Farmer Scott Klemz is now getting the 250-pound bull calf used to the sound of barking...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
95.3 MNC

Multiple South Bend shootings on Sunday

As many as five people were injured after shootings in South Bend on Sunday, Aug. 7. Officers were called to three separate shootings, from just before midnight to after 4 a.m. They were called to the 3400 block of W. Wester, the 1900 block of W. Western, and the 500...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Plymouth 5 year old battles brain tumor

PLYMOUTH Ind. (WNDU) - A 5-year-old Plymouth boy is inspiring his family and friends all the while he battles an incurable brain tumor. In June, Carter King was diagnosed with DIPG, a rare condition in the brain stem that mainly affects children. Roughly 300 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with DIPG annually.
PLYMOUTH, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Woman shot with arrow leads to Kendallville police investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officers with the Kendallville Police Department say they’re investigating a shooting involving an arrow, Saturday. Police say they were dispatched to a home on Glory Avenue in Kendallville after reports of a woman who had been shot with an arrow. Officers...
KENDALLVILLE, IN
95.3 MNC

Three Dog Night to perform at The Lerner in October

Friends of the Lerner has announced that Three Dog Night will take the stage on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. Friends of The Lerner member tickets will go on presale at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 11th, 2022. Become a Friend of The Lerner for access to all Lerner Theatre presales, including Three Dog Night here: https://friendsofthelerner.org/donate/
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

3 shooting investigations after another violent weekend in South Bend

The South Bend Violent Crimes Unit is investigating three separate shootings on the city's west side. The incidents happened just before midnight to just after 4 A.M. Officials say most of the victims drove themselves to the hospital. Another challenge as detectives have to figure out which injuries are part of the shooting incidents.
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy