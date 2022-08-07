Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Payoff Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Related
wgbh.org
Elderly residents suffer ‘intolerable’ heat in Everett public housing
Everett resident Elliott Vazquez sat in front of a City Council meeting on Monday and recounted the horror of living in the current heat in his building. He lives in Glendale Towers, a 12-story public housing complex that was built more than half a century ago and houses many elderly and disabled people. According to Vazquez, the building holds in the heat.
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complex
The Boston Fair Housing Commission has announced the availability of 55 affordable apartments with rents starting at $736 a month for a studio. The newly built Michael Haynes Arms apartments are located at 280-290 Warren Street in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Groom Construction Completes 38-Unit Anchor Point Affordable Housing in Beverly, MA
BOSTON— Groom Construction, Co., Inc., of Salem, MA, announced that it recently completed the construction of phase one of Anchor Point – 38 affordable housing units in Beverly, MA. Developed by Harborlight Homes (formerly Harborlight Community Partners) and designed by SV Design, this new housing community located at...
Boston Globe
It’s not just home-buyers. Renters are now offering over-asking in Boston, too.
Rental inventory is down significantly, causing some apartment-seekers in Greater Boston to offer to pay over-asking for rent in order to secure housing before Sept. 1, the date the majority of Boston-area apartments turn over. BostonPads CEO Demetrios Salpoglou said the problem essentially comes down to the imbalance of supply...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
manchesterinklink.com
New landlord doubles single mom’s rent; whopping $1,500 monthly increase
MANCHESTER, NH – Jennifer Azibert and her two children are scrambling to find an apartment after her rent was more than doubled from $1,475 to $3,000 a month for her Chestnut Street apartment. “This should be illegal. It’s not right,” she said. “This is so nuts. This is a...
Mayor Michelle Wu is looking to boost mayoral pay and salaries of other top Boston officials
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has sent a letter to Boston’s City Council aimed at “amending” the salaries of top city officials, including the mayor, and city councilors, resulting in major hikes in pay for those city leaders and others. If approved, the salary for...
quincyquarry.com
West Quincy Secret Splash Pad?
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While the current long-ongoing heat wave is likely to break tomorrow, care of a Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Photojournalist comes photographic indications of a possible secret local splash pad of sort where long-suffering locals can endeavor to at least blunt the heat that has bearing down on Eastern Massachusetts for weeks.
quincyquarry.com
City of Quincy Tree limb down and now blocking traffic
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News and commentary about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While out and about on the ever-increasingly mean streets of Quincy on Monday in the early afternoon well after lunchtime, Quincy Quarry personnel found a large limb from a city tree impeding traffic on a city street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
'It will be chaos;' Boston mayor Michelle Wu on Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — With a top state lawmaker calling for de facto federal receivership of the MBTA to address a torrent of safety failures, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday that the agency needs "a partnership, not a takeover." Wu, who leads the city at the heart of the T's...
AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election
BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
Change coming to Boston parking meters
BOSTON - There's a big change coming for people who park at meters in Boston and pay with their phone.Starting Monday, drivers have to update their ParkBoston app in order to pay for metered parking.For anyone with automatic updates turned on, the app will switch to the new version on its own. Either way, drivers will need to create a new account because their old login credentials will not work on the new app.The change doesn't just impact Boston - Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Worcester and several other communities will stop accepting the ParkBoston app next week. Click here for more information.
WCVB
Transformer explosion in Lexington Center sparks large fire, forces street closures
LEXINGTON, Mass. — Crews were still working at a Lexington, Massachusetts, substation Tuesday morning after a transformer explosion sparked a multi-alarm fire on Monday. A photo shared with NewsCenter 5 showed the explosion off Massachusetts Avenue in downtown Lexington, not far from the post office. The explosion resulted in a three-alarm fire in the 1700 block of Mass. Avenue, with thick, black smoke pouring into the air.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
Black bear spotted in Danvers neighborhood
Residents were alerted of a bear sighting in the area of Centre Street. A black bear was spotted roaming the North Shore neighborhood of Danvers Sunday morning. Residents were alerted of a bear sighting in the area of Centre Street. In a video obtained by WCVB, the bear crosses a residential driveway before scaling a small stone wall into another property.
nbcboston.com
Boston Doctor Explains BA.4.6, the New COVID ‘Variant of Concern'
A new omicron subvariant, BA.4.6, now accounts for more than 4% of COVID-19 cases in New England and across the U.S., according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not much is known about the new subvariant that is beginning to make an emergence...
Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights This Month
The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s ParkARTS program presents Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights in 11 City of Boston parks from Tuesday, August 2, through Thursday, September 1. All shows begin at dusk. The series is sponsored by Bank of America and hosted by Mayor Michelle Wu and the...
Major transformer in Lexington explodes, generating huge fireball
LEXINGTON, Mass. — Emerson Graf says she and her mother heard a strange noise seconds before a huge explosion. “It was just insane. It was so loud,” said Emerson Graf, of Lexington. They watched as a transformer exploded, creating a huge fireball. “We started to hear like scratching...
msonewsports.com
Monday, August 8th – Community Supports Beverly Bootstraps Following Theft – Congressman Moulton on North Shore This Week – Community Notes – Photos – Sports
Weather – National Weather Service – Now on to Day 5 of the Heat Advisory, which took effect last Thursday, due to heat indices at or over 95 degrees. More of the same today with isolated showers or thunder possible later today but may see less coverage than yesterday & mainly north of the Mass Pike. Temps near 90.
homenewshere.com
Enjoy a feast this August in the North End
The City of Boston has long been culturally diverse, with many different neighborhoods that celebrate the ethnicity of the immigrants that originally settled there. Boston’s South Boston is famous for their festive St. Patrick's Day celebration, as is the Chinatown neighborhood for their elaborate Chinese New Year’s celebration.
WBUR
25 drivers who still work for the MBTA were suspended at least twice for safety violations
The MBTA has faced intense scrutiny for problems with its trains and equipment, after a number of breakdowns and derailments. But there's another safety issue that has received less examination: the driving record of those at the controls of the system's subways, trains and buses. Public records obtained by WBUR...
Comments / 1