ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgbh.org

Elderly residents suffer ‘intolerable’ heat in Everett public housing

Everett resident Elliott Vazquez sat in front of a City Council meeting on Monday and recounted the horror of living in the current heat in his building. He lives in Glendale Towers, a 12-story public housing complex that was built more than half a century ago and houses many elderly and disabled people. According to Vazquez, the building holds in the heat.
EVERETT, MA
Boston Globe

It’s not just home-buyers. Renters are now offering over-asking in Boston, too.

Rental inventory is down significantly, causing some apartment-seekers in Greater Boston to offer to pay over-asking for rent in order to secure housing before Sept. 1, the date the majority of Boston-area apartments turn over. BostonPads CEO Demetrios Salpoglou said the problem essentially comes down to the imbalance of supply...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Salem, MA
Real Estate
Local
Massachusetts Government
Salem, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
Salem, MA
Business
quincyquarry.com

West Quincy Secret Splash Pad?

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While the current long-ongoing heat wave is likely to break tomorrow, care of a Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Photojournalist comes photographic indications of a possible secret local splash pad of sort where long-suffering locals can endeavor to at least blunt the heat that has bearing down on Eastern Massachusetts for weeks.
QUINCY, MA
quincyquarry.com

City of Quincy Tree limb down and now blocking traffic

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News and commentary about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While out and about on the ever-increasingly mean streets of Quincy on Monday in the early afternoon well after lunchtime, Quincy Quarry personnel found a large limb from a city tree impeding traffic on a city street.
QUINCY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Housing Construction#Rental Home#Business Industry#Linus Business#American
Boston 25 News WFXT

AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election

BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
BEDFORD, NH
CBS Boston

Change coming to Boston parking meters

BOSTON - There's a big change coming for people who park at meters in Boston and pay with their phone.Starting Monday, drivers have to update their ParkBoston app in order to pay for metered parking.For anyone with automatic updates turned on, the app will switch to the new version on its own. Either way, drivers will need to create a new account because their old login credentials will not work on the new app.The change doesn't just impact Boston - Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Worcester and several other communities will stop accepting the ParkBoston app next week. Click here for more information.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Transformer explosion in Lexington Center sparks large fire, forces street closures

LEXINGTON, Mass. — Crews were still working at a Lexington, Massachusetts, substation Tuesday morning after a transformer explosion sparked a multi-alarm fire on Monday. A photo shared with NewsCenter 5 showed the explosion off Massachusetts Avenue in downtown Lexington, not far from the post office. The explosion resulted in a three-alarm fire in the 1700 block of Mass. Avenue, with thick, black smoke pouring into the air.
LEXINGTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Boston

Black bear spotted in Danvers neighborhood

Residents were alerted of a bear sighting in the area of Centre Street. A black bear was spotted roaming the North Shore neighborhood of Danvers Sunday morning. Residents were alerted of a bear sighting in the area of Centre Street. In a video obtained by WCVB, the bear crosses a residential driveway before scaling a small stone wall into another property.
nbcboston.com

Boston Doctor Explains BA.4.6, the New COVID ‘Variant of Concern'

A new omicron subvariant, BA.4.6, now accounts for more than 4% of COVID-19 cases in New England and across the U.S., according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not much is known about the new subvariant that is beginning to make an emergence...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights This Month

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s ParkARTS program presents Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights in 11 City of Boston parks from Tuesday, August 2, through Thursday, September 1. All shows begin at dusk. The series is sponsored by Bank of America and hosted by Mayor Michelle Wu and the...
BOSTON, MA
msonewsports.com

Monday, August 8th – Community Supports Beverly Bootstraps Following Theft – Congressman Moulton on North Shore This Week – Community Notes – Photos – Sports

Weather – National Weather Service – Now on to Day 5 of the Heat Advisory, which took effect last Thursday, due to heat indices at or over 95 degrees. More of the same today with isolated showers or thunder possible later today but may see less coverage than yesterday & mainly north of the Mass Pike. Temps near 90.
SALEM, MA
homenewshere.com

Enjoy a feast this August in the North End

The City of Boston has long been culturally diverse, with many different neighborhoods that celebrate the ethnicity of the immigrants that originally settled there. Boston’s South Boston is famous for their festive St. Patrick's Day celebration, as is the Chinatown neighborhood for their elaborate Chinese New Year’s celebration.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy