Key West, FL

keysweekly.com

KEY WEST BECOMES OFFICIAL COAST GUARD CITY

That’s what Ron Demes, who coordinated Key West’s recent designation as a Coast Guard City, told city and military officials who helped plan the ceremony. Hundreds of blue and white Coast Guard and Navy uniforms packed the East Quay Wall at Truman Waterfront the morning of Aug. 4, along with another hundred or so civilians and retired military personnel from all branches.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

123 HAITIAN MIGRANTS LAND IN MARATHON, FLORIDA

On Aug. 8, the Florida Keys experienced its second large migrant landing in less than three days, as a large sailboat carrying a total of 123 Haitian migrants ran aground offshore in the area of 79th Street Ocean in Marathon. One hundred nine of the migrants entered the water, making the swim to land before they were eventually apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents in a multi-agency collaboration with FWC Law Enforcement, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Coast Guard. 14 migrants who remained aboard the vessel were taken into custody of the Coast Guard for repatriation.
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

FLORIDA GOVERNOR BACKS KEYS SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATE IN DISTRICT 5 RACE

A nonpartisan race for the Monroe County School Board’s District 5 seat has brought Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsement of candidate Alexandria Suarez. In the past month, DeSantis announced his backing of 29 candidates running for school board seats across the state. The first round of endorsements came in June, when DeSantis announced his support for Darren Horan for Monroe County School Board District 1 representing Key West.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

Do you like seafood? If you do, where did you had the best seafood meal? If some of your favorite seafood restaurants are located in Florida then be prepared to add some more places to your list because I'm about to recommend you three great seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of serving incredibly tasty food, these places also provide amazing atmosphere so there truly is no reason to not visit them if you have the chance. If you happen to live in Florida, even better - you can go anytime you want!
FLORIDA STATE
keysweekly.com

MIDDLE KEYS SAILING REVITALIZES MARATHON’S 33RD STREET PENINSULA

Thanks to the generosity of community donors and an agreement with the city of Marathon, the Middle Keys Sailing program has it made in the shade … literally. Visitors to the 33rd Street boat ramp in Marathon will immediately notice an upgrade to the street’s gulfside peninsula, made possible by the sailors and their supporters. Once a largely neglected eyesore, the point is now landscaped with pea rock and covered with a massive shade structure providing respite from the brutal summer sun. Brand new adirondack chairs sit underneath, allowing visitors to take in the views in comfort.
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

ISLAMORADA LIBRARY REDUCES HOURS DUE TO STAFFING SHORTAGE

The Monroe County Public Library Islamorada branch will temporarily reduce the operating hours four nights a week to close at 5 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. due to a staffing shortage. Tuesdays will continue to have an 8 p.m. closure time. The temporary change should last about a month while...
ISLAMORADA, FL
WSVN-TV

109 migrants taken into custody after reaching shores of Marathon

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Over 109 Haitian migrants made their way to the shores of Marathon after their vessel grounded off shore. Monday night, the migrants were seen by residents off U.S. 1 and Mile Marker 51. Video posted to Twitter showed the migrants running after making it to shore.
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

TAKE ME HOME: ADORABLE FACES ARE WAITING AT THE FKSPCA

Dating in the Keys can be a drag, but thankfully there are plenty of animals waiting for their perfect adoption “match” at the Florida Keys SPCA. Keys Weekly is thrilled each week to showcase some “furever” friends that are ready, waiting and available for adoption at the organization’s Marathon campus – complete with their best qualities, preferences and turnoffs to ensure the best fit.
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

KEY WEST MAYOR TO APPOINT NEW HOUSING AUTHORITY COMMISSIONER

An otherwise uneventful city commission meeting on Aug. 2 alluded to prior — and potential — conflict between the Key West Housing Authority’s five-member governing board and some members of the city commission, including Mayor Teri Johnston. City Commissioner Clayton Lopez at Tuesday’s meeting remarked on the...
keysweekly.com

FANTASY FEST: ARTISTS WANTED FOR KEY WEST’S BIGGEST PARTY POSTER CONTEST

The Florida Keys Council of the Arts and organizers of Fantasy Fest 2022 are encouraging artists to submit their vision of this year’s theme, “Cult Classics & Cartoon Chaos,” for the annual Fantasy Fest Poster and T-shirt contest presented by Imagery Estate Winery in partnership with Florida Keys Council of the Arts.
KEY WEST, FL

