Read full article on original website
Related
keysweekly.com
CUBAN BOAT & FLAGLER PAINTINGS DISPLAYED AT FLORIDA KEYS HISTORY & DISCOVERY CENTER
The Florida Keys History & Discovery Foundation is opening two new displays. The Cuban boat exhibit talks about the many modes of transport that immigrants from Cuba and other Caribbean countries have used to reach the Florida Keys shores. This display is outside the museum and free to the public.
keysweekly.com
MEL FISHER DAYS COMMEMORATES 1622 SINKING OF ATOCHA & KEY WEST TREASURE HUNTERS
This year’s Mel Fisher Days celebration, Sept. 2-6, commemorates the 400th anniversary of the sinking of the Atocha and other ships in the 1622 Fleet. Multiple venues will host events that combine the adventure, history and hijinks of a true treasure tale. Who’s Mel Fisher and what’s this all...
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST BECOMES OFFICIAL COAST GUARD CITY
That’s what Ron Demes, who coordinated Key West’s recent designation as a Coast Guard City, told city and military officials who helped plan the ceremony. Hundreds of blue and white Coast Guard and Navy uniforms packed the East Quay Wall at Truman Waterfront the morning of Aug. 4, along with another hundred or so civilians and retired military personnel from all branches.
keysweekly.com
TAVERNIER PILATES STUDIO CELEBRATING 20 YEARS
On a recent Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. — while many of us were still blinking awake over our coffee mugs — the Pilates in Paradise studio in Tavernier was humming with activity. In the back of the room, owner Christi Allen Franchini led two apprentice teachers through...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
keysweekly.com
123 HAITIAN MIGRANTS LAND IN MARATHON, FLORIDA
On Aug. 8, the Florida Keys experienced its second large migrant landing in less than three days, as a large sailboat carrying a total of 123 Haitian migrants ran aground offshore in the area of 79th Street Ocean in Marathon. One hundred nine of the migrants entered the water, making the swim to land before they were eventually apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents in a multi-agency collaboration with FWC Law Enforcement, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Coast Guard. 14 migrants who remained aboard the vessel were taken into custody of the Coast Guard for repatriation.
Click10.com
Florida Keys couple attacks tourist for snorkeling too close to their dock, deputies say
MARATHON, Fla. – A Florida Keys couple left a man bleeding after they attacked him for snorkeling close to their waterfront property on Sunday near Marathon, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. The victim’s relatives, who were in a boat about 25 yards from shore, told deputies that...
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?
The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, FloridaJosh Hallett on Flickr.com Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) Ever since moving to Florida a little less than a year ago, one thing I've realized more than anything is that this is a state of "oldest." The oldest lighthouse, the oldest school, and the oldest government building. Even the oldest bar. And that bar would be none other than The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, Florida.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cltampa.com
Video shows alligator named 'Big Head Fred' eating smaller gator at Florida spring
Big Head Fred is hungry, and meat is back on the menu, boys. A recent video posted to Facebook by Kayla Jane of Kayla Jane's Crystal Kayaks shows a large alligator in Florida's Silver Springs savagely enjoying a much smaller gator for lunch. "Big Head Fred is back at it...
This Small Town Beach Destination has Been Called "the Best-Kept Secret on Florida's Forgotten Coast."
Many locals and tourists alike seek out beaches that aren't overpopulated. Sure, some of Florida's most popular beaches are the most frequently visited for a reason. They're arguably gorgeous. But, some would prefer to choose a location that flies under the radar but still offers the amenities expected from Florida's beaches - sand, surf, and sun. Cape San Blas delivers all three.
keysweekly.com
COLLEGE OF THE FLORIDA KEYS GROWS WITH COMMUNITY
Have you been to the College of the Florida Keys lately? Cool things are happening on the Key West campus — from aquaculture and alternative energy, to boat building and marine repair. From culinary training and hospitality management to law enforcement, nursing, a new dorm and construction of a new charter high school on campus.
Click10.com
30 violations found inside South Florida Chick-fil-A
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. The list also includes places that were not ordered shut, but did have issues other places have been shut...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another brand new location in Florida, and local customers are already giving it the thumbs up. Earlier this week, the popular restaurant chain, Slim Chickens, opened a new location in Callaway, Florida.
Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week
State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
keysweekly.com
LANDLORDS INCREASING MONTHLY TENANTS’ RENTS IN ISLAMORADA MUST GIVE 60-DAY NOTICE, PER NEW ORDINANCE
Landlords who raise a monthly tenant’s rent by more than 5% must give more notice time, per an ordinance Islamorada council members approved on Aug. 4. In June, the dais directed the village’s attorney firm to draft an ordinance that mirrors Miami-Dade County’s new law requiring landlords to give advance notice. For month-to-month tenants, landlords must give 60 days written notice. As of now, landlords only need to give 15 days notice to a tenant paying month to month.
3 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
Do you like seafood? If you do, where did you had the best seafood meal? If some of your favorite seafood restaurants are located in Florida then be prepared to add some more places to your list because I'm about to recommend you three great seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of serving incredibly tasty food, these places also provide amazing atmosphere so there truly is no reason to not visit them if you have the chance. If you happen to live in Florida, even better - you can go anytime you want!
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn
It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
fox35orlando.com
Video: Drone captures shark stealthily swimming near people in Florida
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - As people were hanging out and playing in the water at a beach in Florida last week, a shark was captured in drone footage swimming not far from them, who may have been completely unaware. Viewer Robert Russ said in an email to FOX 35 News...
WOKV.com
Dead man found buried in sand on Florida beach
Dead man found buried in sand on Florida beach Deputies said the man was likely killed by a collapsing sand dune. (NCD)
995qyk.com
These Florida Cities Among The Biggest Rent Increases in the US
Rent is going up and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US. $1,876 is the median rent price across the 50 states. Renting is still more affordable than purchasing a house. Renting has grown by 14.1% since June 2021 and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US.
Comments / 0