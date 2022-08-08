ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9NEWS

Comments / 4

Related
KKTV

Colorado Springs woman run over by car in her driveway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was killed when she was run over by a car in her own driveway early Thursday morning. Firefighters first responded to the 5500 block of Lantana Drive around 5 a.m. for a possible patient with cardiac arrest. Once they were at the scene, they realized the woman had actually been hit by a car and called police.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo County Sheriff searching for missing man

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for a missing Pueblo man last seen on Monday. 63-year-old David Edwards was reported missing by his family. He was last seen at 11 a.m. on August 8 when he left his Pueblo West home to go to the grocery store. Edwards is a […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Colorado#Police#Swat#Violent Crime#Ponderosa Drive#Htt
Daily Record

Fremont County Coroner IDs bodies found in Phantom Canyon

The Fremont County Coroner has released the identities of the bodies that were recovered July 16 in the Phantom Canyon area. This is the second time this year that two bodies stemming from a double-homicide were found in Phantom Canyon. Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller said Shawn Apple, 31, and...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Man killed in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in Aurora Monday evening. The Aurora Police Department said the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. on Beeler Street near the intersection with Colfax Avenue. The victim, a 28-year-old man, was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released.
AURORA, CO
KKTV

Body of teen found in Cañon City Tuesday

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after authorities found the body of a teenager in Cañon City on Tuesday. Cañon City police initially announced they were investigating a “suspicious incident” in the 400 block of Gold Canon Road. Police at the scene tell 11 News they found the body of a 19-year-old male.
CANON CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs ATF special agent resigns, cites lack of criminal accountability in laws

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A special agent for the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms, and Explosives) in Colorado Springs has resigned after 18 years of service. In his resignation letter obtained by 13 Investigates, Brandon Garcia says he cannot support the way criminals are being handled by the current government. The ATF is The post Colorado Springs ATF special agent resigns, cites lack of criminal accountability in laws appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

El Paso County woman pleads guilty for 11-year-old stepson’s ‘forced water intoxication’ death

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman pleaded guilty in connection to the death of her 11-year-old stepson, Zachary Sabin. His death was in March of 2020. According to court documents, Tara Sabin pleaded guilty Tuesday to criminally negligent homicide. She was initially facing a first-degree murder charge. Zachary's father, Ryan Sabin, was also arrested and charged for his death.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large

UPDATE: SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says a deputy was shot and killed responding to a shooting call Sunday evening. ESPO has issued a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood near Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard. The Sheriff's Office is actively looking for John Paz, 33, a Hispanic male, suspected The post SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County August 3 Edition

Aaron Jacob Meyer-Gonzales, date of birth August 25, 1982 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for theft. This was a no bond warrant. Angela Sue Adair, date of birth June 1, 1981 of Woodland Park, Colorado was arrested on an arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a dwelling and trespass. Bond was $10,000.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Two teens killed in Douglas County head-on crash

Two 17-year-olds were pronounced dead after a head-on collision along the frontage road of I-25 south of Castle Rock. Colorado State Patrol said the teens were a male from Castle Rock, and a female from Larkspur. Both were about to be seniors at Castle View High School.The two were riding in a 2006 Honda Ridgeline, with another two 17-year-olds, a male driver and a female passenger both from Castle Rock. A Toyota SUV crossed the center line and struck them. The male driver of the Honda was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, and the female passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.The driver of the Toyota SUV was identified as Ricky Avalos-Trujillo. He was treated for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He was booked on suspicion of DUI and is currently in the Douglas County Jail. State Patrol said that Avalos-Trujillo could face vehicular homicide charges in future.None of the four juveniles was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. 
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews work to put out trash fire at American Iron and Metal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, crews are working to put out a trash fire at American Iron and Metal in southeast Colorado Springs. The fire was reported at 3315 Drennan Industrial Lp. S., just before 11 a.m. Colorado Springs Fire Department say the fire is under control. There are no reported injuries. #ColoradoSpringsFire is The post Crews work to put out trash fire at American Iron and Metal appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

2 teens killed, 2 others injured in crash with suspected DUI driver in southern metro

Two teenagers were killed and two others were injured during a crash in the southern metro area on Friday night. State troopers were sent to the area of Interstate 25 and Frontage Road, near mile marker 179, at 11:58 p.m. after reports of a two-vehicle crash. Four 17-year-olds from Castle Rock were found in a Honda truck, while a 25-year-old man from Colorado Springs was located in a Toyota SUV,...
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy