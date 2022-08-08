Read full article on original website
KKTV
Colorado Springs woman run over by car in her driveway
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was killed when she was run over by a car in her own driveway early Thursday morning. Firefighters first responded to the 5500 block of Lantana Drive around 5 a.m. for a possible patient with cardiac arrest. Once they were at the scene, they realized the woman had actually been hit by a car and called police.
Pueblo County Sheriff searching for missing man
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for a missing Pueblo man last seen on Monday. 63-year-old David Edwards was reported missing by his family. He was last seen at 11 a.m. on August 8 when he left his Pueblo West home to go to the grocery store. Edwards is a […]
Daily Record
Colorado Springs investigation: Penrose man had device to turn semi-automatic firearm to machinegun
The Penrose man who was arrested Aug. 1 after a multi-agency, weeks-long investigation and a standoff appeared Wednesday in Fremont County District Court for filing of charges. James Ryan Neeley, 39, was wanted on several charges stemming from El Paso County, and he faces one new felony charge in Fremont...
Lawsuit filed against former Greenwood Village Police officer in death of teen
AURORA, Colo. — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a former Greenwood Village Police officer charged with killing a 17-year-old boy in Aurora last year. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Arapahoe County District Court claims Adam Holen negligently caused the death of Peyton Blitstein, whose father, Todd Blitstein, is listed as the plaintiff.
Daily Record
Fremont County Coroner IDs bodies found in Phantom Canyon
The Fremont County Coroner has released the identities of the bodies that were recovered July 16 in the Phantom Canyon area. This is the second time this year that two bodies stemming from a double-homicide were found in Phantom Canyon. Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller said Shawn Apple, 31, and...
Man killed in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in Aurora Monday evening. The Aurora Police Department said the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. on Beeler Street near the intersection with Colfax Avenue. The victim, a 28-year-old man, was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released.
KKTV
Body of teen found in Cañon City Tuesday
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after authorities found the body of a teenager in Cañon City on Tuesday. Cañon City police initially announced they were investigating a “suspicious incident” in the 400 block of Gold Canon Road. Police at the scene tell 11 News they found the body of a 19-year-old male.
Colorado is one of the most dangerous states for police officers
Colorado is not the deadliest state for police, but police are more likely to be assaulted and injured here than in most states.
Aurora Fire adding new sedative almost 3 years since Elijah McClain died
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Fire Rescue is adding a new sedative for EMS to use for the first time since Elijah McClain's death. The 23-year-old was stopped by Aurora police in 2019. He had done nothing wrong. Officers put him in a carotid hold and paramedics injected him with the sedative ketamine.
Pilot who died in plane crash near Centennial Airport identified
A coroner has identified the pilot who died in a small, single-engine plane crash east of Centennial Airport on Tuesday afternoon.
Colorado Springs ATF special agent resigns, cites lack of criminal accountability in laws
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A special agent for the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms, and Explosives) in Colorado Springs has resigned after 18 years of service. In his resignation letter obtained by 13 Investigates, Brandon Garcia says he cannot support the way criminals are being handled by the current government. The ATF is The post Colorado Springs ATF special agent resigns, cites lack of criminal accountability in laws appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
El Paso County woman pleads guilty for 11-year-old stepson’s ‘forced water intoxication’ death
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman pleaded guilty in connection to the death of her 11-year-old stepson, Zachary Sabin. His death was in March of 2020. According to court documents, Tara Sabin pleaded guilty Tuesday to criminally negligent homicide. She was initially facing a first-degree murder charge. Zachary's father, Ryan Sabin, was also arrested and charged for his death.
KKTV
11 Call For Action investigation: Colorado Springs woman loses thousands of dollars in hack
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local woman is still searching for answers after she says hackers stole tens of thousands of dollars from her in mere minutes. Despite the devastating loss, she tells 11 News she is determined to get justice. Machelle Williams says it all started when she...
SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large
UPDATE: SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says a deputy was shot and killed responding to a shooting call Sunday evening. ESPO has issued a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood near Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard. The Sheriff's Office is actively looking for John Paz, 33, a Hispanic male, suspected The post SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County August 3 Edition
Aaron Jacob Meyer-Gonzales, date of birth August 25, 1982 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for theft. This was a no bond warrant. Angela Sue Adair, date of birth June 1, 1981 of Woodland Park, Colorado was arrested on an arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a dwelling and trespass. Bond was $10,000.
Fatal shooting of man who killed El Paso County Sheriff's Office K9 Jinx ruled justified
The fatal shooting by El Paso County deputies and Manitou police officers of a man who shot and killed a sheriff's K9 in April has been ruled justified, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's office announced Friday. Wilford Robert Deweese, 67, of Cape Canaveral, Fla., was shot approximately 22 times by...
Two teens killed in Douglas County head-on crash
Two 17-year-olds were pronounced dead after a head-on collision along the frontage road of I-25 south of Castle Rock. Colorado State Patrol said the teens were a male from Castle Rock, and a female from Larkspur. Both were about to be seniors at Castle View High School.The two were riding in a 2006 Honda Ridgeline, with another two 17-year-olds, a male driver and a female passenger both from Castle Rock. A Toyota SUV crossed the center line and struck them. The male driver of the Honda was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, and the female passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.The driver of the Toyota SUV was identified as Ricky Avalos-Trujillo. He was treated for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He was booked on suspicion of DUI and is currently in the Douglas County Jail. State Patrol said that Avalos-Trujillo could face vehicular homicide charges in future.None of the four juveniles was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Friends remember classmates killed in head-on crash
Friends and classmates of two Castle Rock teens who were killed in a head-on crash over the weekend talked exclusively to FOX31.
Crews work to put out trash fire at American Iron and Metal
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, crews are working to put out a trash fire at American Iron and Metal in southeast Colorado Springs. The fire was reported at 3315 Drennan Industrial Lp. S., just before 11 a.m. Colorado Springs Fire Department say the fire is under control. There are no reported injuries. #ColoradoSpringsFire is The post Crews work to put out trash fire at American Iron and Metal appeared first on KRDO.
2 teens killed, 2 others injured in crash with suspected DUI driver in southern metro
Two teenagers were killed and two others were injured during a crash in the southern metro area on Friday night. State troopers were sent to the area of Interstate 25 and Frontage Road, near mile marker 179, at 11:58 p.m. after reports of a two-vehicle crash. Four 17-year-olds from Castle Rock were found in a Honda truck, while a 25-year-old man from Colorado Springs was located in a Toyota SUV,...
