A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Spire suspending disconnections through Sept. 30 for customers affected by flash flooding
ST. LOUIS — Spire is voluntary suspending disconnections through Sept. 30 for St. Louis and St. Charles area customers who were impacted by recent flash flooding, the natural gas utility announced Tuesday. There will also be no service reconnection fees for impacted customers. In addition, Spire said it was...
KOMU
Landlord tries to force tenants out after flooding, despite the building not being condemned
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Shin-deep water, feces coming up from sewer water and damaged goods. It’s the experience one West End apartment complex is dealing with after the flooding two weeks ago. However, that’s not all. This past weekend, tenants were given a 72-hour notice to leave the property, turn in their keys, sign a release, and never come back.
showmeinstitute.org
Where Is Robertson Fire District, and Why Do They Take So Much of Hazelwood’s Tax Money?
Over the past two decades, a smoldering fire has been slowly burning in North St. Louis County. No, I’m not talking about the Bridgeton landfill fire; I’m talking about the Robertson Fire District (Robertson). A few decades back, the City of Hazelwood annexed some adjoining land into the...
'We need help, we need more bodies': Exterminators busy as flood cleanup continues across St. Louis area
FENTON, Mo. — Much-needed help can't come soon enough for many across the St. Louis area. On top of the cleanup still happening, homeowners are now facing another problem: bugs. Exterminators told 5 On Your Side that ants are the biggest problem right now because of the moisture that's...
Dogtown Pizza relocates to new production facility
ST. LOUIS — Dogtown Pizza, the maker of St. Louis-style frozen pizzas sold through some three dozen retailers, has relocated to a larger production facility that can handle increasing demand while centralizing all of its operations, officials said. The business moved July 1 to 3843 Garfield Ave., a 113,000-square-foot...
$400 million mixed-use project planned in Brentwood
BRENTWOOD, Mo. — A St. Louis developer plans a $400 million mixed-use project that would remake 40 acres along Manchester Road in Brentwood, possibly requiring eminent domain of some existing commercial properties. Green Street Real Estate Ventures responded to the city’s request for proposals by submitting a plan for...
Ballwin police seek driver in crash outside community center
The Ballwin Police Department is asking for the public's help with finding a suspect in connection with a crash outside of a community center earlier this month.
missouribusinessalert.com
Black businesses are rising, and three St. Louis women are helping drive that growth
At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Ronda Walker worked as the nursing director at a nursing home in the St. Louis region. Walker soon began planning her exit strategy, because she could not face seeing clients die and nursing staff fall seriously ill. The final straw was the day she suffered a stroke in early summer 2020.
Fire guts Taco Bell in Ballwin
A Taco Bell restaurant on Manchester Road in Ballwin went up in flames.
kjluradio.com
Ameren Missouri & Emerson offer smart thermostat & smart plug to help customers reduce energy consumption
Two St. Louis companies are teaming up to save you money on your energy costs. Ameren Missouri and Emerson are offering a limited-time offer on an energy-saving bundle. For $1 plus required sales taxes, Ameren customers can receive a Sensi smart thermostat and an Emporia smart plug. Smart technology allows consumers remote access adjustment via a mobile app.
Loop Lofts residents given three-day notice to move out
ST. LOUIS — Dozens of people who live in the Loop Lofts on Skinker said they've been given a three-day notice to move out of their apartments. Flood water damaged the first floor twice in the last two weeks. “So early Tuesday morning water started rushing around 4 a.m....
KMOV
St. Peters school remains closed as flood clean up continues
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain and flood waters damaged hundreds of homes and businesses across the St. Charles and St. Louis region and many are working to pick up the pieces, including The Center of Autism Education in St. Peters. “It was filled with muck and gunk and...
Federal disaster declaration approved for July flooding in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — The flooding that struck the St. Louis area from July 25 to 28 has officially been approved as a major disaster, giving flooding victims access to federal funds to help with damage. President Joe Biden approved a request from Missouri Governor Mike Parson to declare the...
tncontentexchange.com
Push to rename Wildwood's 'Old Slave Road' resurfaces with resident support
WILDWOOD — Residents of Old Slave Road are once again asking to change the name of their street. The winding lane off Wild Horse Creek Road was given the title when it was redeveloped in 1979, at the site of two plantations where more than 100 were enslaved before the Civil War. Many are buried in an unmarked cemetery still along the road today.
timesnewspapers.com
Vehicle, Body Recovered From Deer Creek Was That Of Webster Groves Man
The body of a man who was inside a vehicle pulled from Deer Creek on Friday, Aug. 5, has been identified as Randal "Randy" Howland, 62, of Webster Groves. His death was not related to the recent flooding of Deer Creek, but likely caused by a medical condition. Matt Nighbor,...
Taco shop moves forward with new Kirkwood location
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Taco Buddha, the University City spot known for its selection of tacos and margaritas, said it has closed on the property for its new, second location, now slated to open early next year. The restaurant had announced in April that it planned to add a second...
KMOV
Reckless driving continues to plague St. Louis, as illegal drivers use Chippewa and other streets as speedways
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Live, work, or play, St. Louis residents know the city has serious issues on its roads. New demands for the city and police to stop the reckless behavior on the streets are coming after another crash involving a pedestrian. One area in question, of course,...
St. Louis utilities, businesses eye development of hydrogen power facility
ST. LOUIS — A group of St. Louis utilities and businesses say they're preparing to apply for federal aid in a bid to develop a hydrogen hub, seen as a potential renewable energy source for industrial and other users. The group — which includes Ameren, Spire, engineering firm Burns...
KMOV
Groundbreaking ceremony for Chesterfield Complex begins today
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A groundbreaking ceremony for a new state-of-the-art sports complex in the Chesterfield Valley begins Tuesday. The complex will be the largest indoor volleyball and basketball complex in the region. The ceremony will be a symbolic one because the ground has already been broken at the Chesterfield Sports Complex located at 150 North Eatherton Road. Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation will be here talking about the new complex and what it brings to not just Chesterfield but the whole St. Louis area.
Building collapses on bridal shower celebration in Litchfield, Illinois
LITCHFIELD, Ill. — More than 20 people were inside a building in Litchfield, Illinois, for a bridal shower Saturday when the building collapsed, leaving several people injured, firefighters said. In a Facebook post, the Litchfield Fire Department said the building on North State Street collapsed just before noon on...
5 On Your Side
