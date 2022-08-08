ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

KOMU

Landlord tries to force tenants out after flooding, despite the building not being condemned

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Shin-deep water, feces coming up from sewer water and damaged goods. It’s the experience one West End apartment complex is dealing with after the flooding two weeks ago. However, that’s not all. This past weekend, tenants were given a 72-hour notice to leave the property, turn in their keys, sign a release, and never come back.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Florissant, MO
Florissant, MO
5 On Your Side

Dogtown Pizza relocates to new production facility

ST. LOUIS — Dogtown Pizza, the maker of St. Louis-style frozen pizzas sold through some three dozen retailers, has relocated to a larger production facility that can handle increasing demand while centralizing all of its operations, officials said. The business moved July 1 to 3843 Garfield Ave., a 113,000-square-foot...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

$400 million mixed-use project planned in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Mo. — A St. Louis developer plans a $400 million mixed-use project that would remake 40 acres along Manchester Road in Brentwood, possibly requiring eminent domain of some existing commercial properties. Green Street Real Estate Ventures responded to the city’s request for proposals by submitting a plan for...
BRENTWOOD, MO
kjluradio.com

Ameren Missouri & Emerson offer smart thermostat & smart plug to help customers reduce energy consumption

Two St. Louis companies are teaming up to save you money on your energy costs. Ameren Missouri and Emerson are offering a limited-time offer on an energy-saving bundle. For $1 plus required sales taxes, Ameren customers can receive a Sensi smart thermostat and an Emporia smart plug. Smart technology allows consumers remote access adjustment via a mobile app.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Peters school remains closed as flood clean up continues

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain and flood waters damaged hundreds of homes and businesses across the St. Charles and St. Louis region and many are working to pick up the pieces, including The Center of Autism Education in St. Peters. “It was filled with muck and gunk and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Push to rename Wildwood's 'Old Slave Road' resurfaces with resident support

WILDWOOD — Residents of Old Slave Road are once again asking to change the name of their street. The winding lane off Wild Horse Creek Road was given the title when it was redeveloped in 1979, at the site of two plantations where more than 100 were enslaved before the Civil War. Many are buried in an unmarked cemetery still along the road today.
WILDWOOD, MO
5 On Your Side

Taco shop moves forward with new Kirkwood location

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Taco Buddha, the University City spot known for its selection of tacos and margaritas, said it has closed on the property for its new, second location, now slated to open early next year. The restaurant had announced in April that it planned to add a second...
KIRKWOOD, MO
KMOV

Groundbreaking ceremony for Chesterfield Complex begins today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A groundbreaking ceremony for a new state-of-the-art sports complex in the Chesterfield Valley begins Tuesday. The complex will be the largest indoor volleyball and basketball complex in the region. The ceremony will be a symbolic one because the ground has already been broken at the Chesterfield Sports Complex located at 150 North Eatherton Road. Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation will be here talking about the new complex and what it brings to not just Chesterfield but the whole St. Louis area.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
