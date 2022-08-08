‘Brothers Osborne’: T.J. Has a Higher Net Worth Than John

Brothers Osborne is a country music duo made up of T.J. Osborne and John Osborne. In the band, T.J. Osborne typically provides lead vocals and plays rhythm guitar while John Osborne is the duo’s lead guitarist and provides background vocals. While one might assume both brothers in Brothers Osborne make the same amount of money, T.J. Osborne actually has a higher net worth than John Osborne.

(L-R) T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne | Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

What is the net worth of the Brothers Osborne members?

As artists, Brothers Osborne is known for specializing in country rock music, as they combine country and rock influences into their music.

T.J. Osborne also made history in February 2021 when he came out as gay. In doing so, he became the first-ever openly gay artist to be signed to a major country label. The duo is currently signed with EMI Records.

According to Idol Net Worth , T.J. Osborne has a net worth of $10 million. Meanwhile, the website reports that John Osborne has a net worth of $5 million.

RELATED: Shania Twain on the Pain of Losing Her Ex-Husband to Her Best Friend

T.J. Osborne prefers to use gender-neutral pronouns in songs

One thing that has set Brothers Osborne apart from other country artists is the use of gender-neutral pronouns in their lyrics, and the duo wrote this way before T.J. Osborne officially came out.

During an interview with Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly , T.J. Osborne shared that he began using gender-neutral pronouns in songs the band released the song “Rum” in 2014.

“In that song, it doesn’t really reference necessarily a relationship, but it says, ‘Sitting with the finest example of a beautiful girl,’” T.J. Osborne said. “And I liked the way that line is. I just liked the way it sounds, but I knew from then I was like, ‘I don’t ever want to say ‘girl’ again in a song.’”

Going forward, T.J. Osborne began to push for more gender-neutral lyrics because of his own sexuality and to subvert expectations within country music.

“I just knew that it hit the gut in a weird way,” the singer said on Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly . “Or people will pitch me songs for that. People still pitch me songs with ‘girl’ in it. I’m like, ‘What the hell? Read a book.’ Now, if you notice, from there, every other song we had was gender-neutral. We didn’t have anything specific about that.”

RELATED: Shania Twain Was Told She Would Be ‘Hated by Women’ at the Start of Her Career

This decision helped Brothers Osborne’s success in country music

Part of the reason behind Brothers Osborne’s success is T.J. Osborne’s insistence on using gender-neutral pronouns in the duo’s music.

“And over the years, there’s people who would contact us. Gay couples that would get married and actually be like, ‘Man, it’s awesome. We like country music, but we can’t play any songs at our wedding because they all reference a girl or they reference particularly that,'” T.J. Osborne said on Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly .

He continued, “So that also was another part of our strategy — eventually, I’m going to come out, and I don’t want, like, 10 songs that say ‘girl’ because that’s going to seem really strange.”

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Said Fans Could Tell She Was Sad While Performing During Blake Shelton Divorce