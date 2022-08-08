ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Brothers Osborne’: T.J. Has a Higher Net Worth Than John

By Eryn Murphy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Brothers Osborne is a country music duo made up of T.J. Osborne and John Osborne. In the band, T.J. Osborne typically provides lead vocals and plays rhythm guitar while John Osborne is the duo’s lead guitarist and provides background vocals. While one might assume both brothers in Brothers Osborne make the same amount of money, T.J. Osborne actually has a higher net worth than John Osborne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8Pe1_0h8bjsEV00
(L-R) T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne | Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

What is the net worth of the Brothers Osborne members?

As artists, Brothers Osborne is known for specializing in country rock music, as they combine country and rock influences into their music.

T.J. Osborne also made history in February 2021 when he came out as gay. In doing so, he became the first-ever openly gay artist to be signed to a major country label. The duo is currently signed with EMI Records.

According to Idol Net Worth , T.J. Osborne has a net worth of $10 million. Meanwhile, the website reports that John Osborne has a net worth of $5 million.

RELATED: Shania Twain on the Pain of Losing Her Ex-Husband to Her Best Friend

T.J. Osborne prefers to use gender-neutral pronouns in songs

One thing that has set Brothers Osborne apart from other country artists is the use of gender-neutral pronouns in their lyrics, and the duo wrote this way before T.J. Osborne officially came out.

During an interview with Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly , T.J. Osborne shared that he began using gender-neutral pronouns in songs the band released the song “Rum” in 2014.

“In that song, it doesn’t really reference necessarily a relationship, but it says, ‘Sitting with the finest example of a beautiful girl,’” T.J. Osborne said. “And I liked the way that line is. I just liked the way it sounds, but I knew from then I was like, ‘I don’t ever want to say ‘girl’ again in a song.’”

Going forward, T.J. Osborne began to push for more gender-neutral lyrics because of his own sexuality and to subvert expectations within country music.

“I just knew that it hit the gut in a weird way,” the singer said on Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly . “Or people will pitch me songs for that. People still pitch me songs with ‘girl’ in it. I’m like, ‘What the hell? Read a book.’ Now, if you notice, from there, every other song we had was gender-neutral. We didn’t have anything specific about that.”

RELATED: Shania Twain Was Told She Would Be ‘Hated by Women’ at the Start of Her Career

This decision helped Brothers Osborne’s success in country music

Part of the reason behind Brothers Osborne’s success is T.J. Osborne’s insistence on using gender-neutral pronouns in the duo’s music.

“And over the years, there’s people who would contact us. Gay couples that would get married and actually be like, ‘Man, it’s awesome. We like country music, but we can’t play any songs at our wedding because they all reference a girl or they reference particularly that,'” T.J. Osborne said on Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly .

He continued, “So that also was another part of our strategy — eventually, I’m going to come out, and I don’t want, like, 10 songs that say ‘girl’ because that’s going to seem really strange.”

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Said Fans Could Tell She Was Sad While Performing During Blake Shelton Divorce

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Barbara Mandrell Returns to Grand Ole Opry for 50th Anniversary

Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th anniversary of being an Opry member.More from The Hollywood ReporterWomen's Soccer Hits New Ratings Highs With Euro 2022 FinalLuke Bryan, Peyton Manning Set to Host CMA AwardsDisney+ Releases Official 'Andor' Trailer for New Star Wars Series “Here we are at home again,” Mandrell told The Associated Press in an interview backstage at the Opry House before...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
John
Person
John Osborne
Person
Shania Twain
Outsider.com

Ronnie Dunn Talks the Resurgence of ’90s Country Music

It’s a good time to be Ronnie Dunn. He’s one half of the iconic ’90s duo Brooks & Dunn, and ’90s country music is having quite a moment. It’s such a moment, in fact, that the Grand Ole Opry is spending the year celebrating the very distinct sounds of the decade. Throughout the year, they’re hosting “Opry Loves the ’90s” events, and they have an exhibit featuring the decade’s most memorable artists. They even aired a special to celebrate it in July.
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Worth#Emi Music#Wedding#Emi Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits

Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. “Y’all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin’ me we’re playin’ ‘Move It On Over.’ Play that shit […] The post Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

155K+
Followers
111K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy