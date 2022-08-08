ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KU’s Ky Thomas opens up on decision to return home

By Landon Reinhardt
 2 days ago

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Topeka High alum Ky Thomas originally went to Minnesota to play running back for the Gophers. After a year of playing time, he decided to come back home.

“Coming back home was a big thing for me,” Thomas said. “I got siblings and a lot of family.”

But it wasn’t all about coming home. The Jayhawks still had to be the right fit for Thomas and his style of play. After discussions with coaches and players, Thomas decided home was the place to be.

“Coach Leipold, seeing him recruiting me and seeing what he had to say,” Thomas said. “And then me seeing the program, the training program. Then hearing from people I know such as Devin. Then talking to other people who committed in the portal as well, like Sevion, Craig. It just seemed like the right fit for me.”

Thomas joins a talented running back room, so the star isn’t expected to get tons of snaps. This isn’t a problem for him, though.

“However you want to use me, I feel like I can benefit in that way,” Thomas said. “Or I can help the team benefit in that way. I’m not selfish, so I’m not going to say what I want and only that. It’s really what the team needs me to do the most, that’s what I’ll be willing to do.”

In his short time in Lawrence, Thomas has been able to make an impression. Running backs coach Johnathon Wallace says he can see the strengths in Thomas’ game.

“Ky has really good vision,” Wallace said. “He’s a cerebral kid. He understands what’s going on. He asks questions out on the field. He can think through plays and see defenses on a different level.”

