Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldCJ CoombsMexico, MO
The Ravenswood estate near Bunceton, Missouri has six generations of a lot of history and mild rumors of hauntingsCJ CoombsBunceton, MO
The 94-year-old building housing the voco™ Tiger Hotel in Columbia, Missouri has seen its share of historyCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
thecutoffnews.com
Drinkwitz names Cook starting quarterback for MU's season opener
Eliah Drinkwitz named Brady Cook as Missouri's starting quarterback for its season opener against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1. The Tigers announced Cook as the starter in a news release Tuesday. Cook has started one game in his collegiate career — the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl versus Army. The St....
thecutoffnews.com
MU baseball to open 2023 season at College Baseball Classic
On Feb. 17-19, Missouri baseball will travel to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, where it will open its 2023 season at the College Baseball Classic. The Tigers will play three games in three days, including a matchup with former Big 12 and Big Eight rival Oklahoma State. MU’s other games will be against Texas and TCU.
Missouri State Fair 2022: Your guide to tickets, exhibits, concerts and more
The Missouri State Fair is back at the state fairgrounds in Sedalia from August 11-21, 2022. This year the theme is “Buckets of Fun.”
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri State Fair kicks off Thursday in Sedalia
The Missouri State Fair begins this Thursday in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia. Director Mark Wolfe says about 331,000 people attended last year’s fair and he hopes this year’s will be another great attendance year. About 5,000 students exhibit at the fair each year, bringing in roughly 16,000 entries....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, Missouri
John Augustus Hockaday house located in Fulton, Missouri.Photo by Ammodramus, CC0 1.0, Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons. Before the Hockaday house was built, the family first lived in a log home above Stinson Creek. That was the home where John Augustus Hockaday was born.
The Neff Tavern Smokehouse originally built by Isaac Neff in the 1800s stands in Saline County, Missouri
The Neff Smoke Tavern. (Edited for brightness.)Source: Santa Fe Trails Historic Sites. Six miles west of Arrow Rock, Missouri, there is an old smokehouse that's on the old Santa Fe Trail. It's located in Napton in Saline County.
Searchers recover body of Mo. man who drowned while fishing
BOONE COUNTY —A Missouri man drowned on Sunday afternoon in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area. Authorities recovered his body on Monday and transported to Parker Millard Funeral Home...
kwos.com
Missouri man’s body pulled from Boone County lake
Searches find the body of a man missing at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area. 61 – year old Michael Smith had been fishing Sunday when he disappeared. Two companions couldn’t find him when they returned from a trip to town. Foul play is not suspected.
IN THIS ARTICLE
firesideguard.com
Centralia’s new small-engine shop thriving
One of Centralia’s new family businesses is thriving. B and A Small Engine Repair, LLC on North Jenkins Street is keeping small engines running and, judging by the shop packed with lawn mowers and four-wheelers, customers are happy. “B and A,” stands for Buck and Allison, as in Ryan...
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Highway Patrol identifies body of missing man north of Columbia
The Highway Patrol has identified the reported missing man who drowned north of Columbia over the weekend. Authorities recovered the body of Michael Smith, 61, of St. Louis on Monday at around 8:30 a.m. Smith had been reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation area Sunday afternoon. Authorities say he was fishing with two friends, who had left to make a run into town then got back and couldn’t find him.
Amtrak worker sues, alleging train in Missouri crash was overcrowded
Another Amtrak employee has filed a lawsuit, alleging the train was overcrowded before a deadly train crash in Chariton County, Missouri.
Six Injured in JoCo Crash
Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by 28-year-old Jason Eckhart of Knob Noster, was on US 50, two miles east of Route D, around 1 a.m., when the Nissan struck the rear of an eastbound 2015 Toyota, driven by 34-year-old Narsy Sirom from Sedalia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjluradio.com
Columbia teen arrested for firing gun at Phelps County fair
A Columbia teen is arrested for allegedly firing a gun at the Phelps County Fair. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says deputies on duty at the fair responded to what they believed to be a gunshot on the property Friday night. Authorities say Shaquan Russell, 18, fired a handgun...
abc17news.com
Tracking rain and a slight cool down
TODAY: Showers and storms will keep the forecast a little cooler today. While the chance for rain will be widespread, not all will see a soaker today. Showers have developed ahead of the a cold front approaching from the northwest this morning. As it enters our northern counties this morning, it will bring another chance for light showers. The front looks to arrive south of I-70 by this afternoon. Ahead of the front, some pop up thunderstorms are possible after lunch, but a better round of storms looks like it will develop along the front during the late afternoon and early evening. The timing of this would place our better chance for thunder, lightning, and heavy rain south of I-70, over communities like Jefferson City, Linn, Hermann, the lake area and the like. Rain behind the front won't be as heavy, but steady rainfall may continue into the evening. Again, drops may fall areawide, but the best rainfall will come with the convective storms south of I-70, where some could see a half an inch or more. No severe weather is expected with this round. Temperatures may remain in the 80s behind the wind shift north of I-70, but ahead of the cold front, highs are likely reaching low 90s.
939theeagle.com
MU Health: Governor Parson’s tobacco announcement will save millions in future health care costs
The Missouri governor’s announcement about the largest single investment into tobacco cessation in state history is being praised by mid-Missouri’s largest health care system. Columbia-based MU Health says the funding boost will save Missouri $21-million in future health care costs. MU Health associate professor in family and community...
lakeexpo.com
Nick’s True Value Hardware Is Lake Of The Ozarks’ New Source For Contractors & DIYers
From fixing a leaky faucet to building a new house, a trusted home-town hardware store is essential for any home project. And with the grand opening of Nick’s True Value Hardware, this Thursday in Osage Beach, the Lake of the Ozarks has an excellent, new resource for any household (or boat-side!) project: ideal for contractors and DIY’ers alike.
KYTV
Truck pulls power lines down near Osage Beach, Mo.
NEAR OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A truck hit a power line, bringing down other lines near Osage Beach. Officers responded to State Highway 42 around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. The truck could not clear the first line. As the driver kept going, it pulled several more wires with it.
Troop F responds to fiery crash Saturday afternoon
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F investigated a crash on I-70 that had a car in flames. The post Troop F responds to fiery crash Saturday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman charged after firing gun in Brunswick
A woman is facing a gun charge after allegedly shooting from her house at someone in Brunswick. The post Woman charged after firing gun in Brunswick appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Lake area man charged in shooting
A Sunrise Beach man faces felony assault charges after a Thursday shooting. 36 year old Corbin Everitt is accused of shooting the victim during a fight. Law officers found him hiding inside beauty salon. Investigators believe that Everitt’s family members helping hide him from officers.
Comments / 0