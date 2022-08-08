TODAY: Showers and storms will keep the forecast a little cooler today. While the chance for rain will be widespread, not all will see a soaker today. Showers have developed ahead of the a cold front approaching from the northwest this morning. As it enters our northern counties this morning, it will bring another chance for light showers. The front looks to arrive south of I-70 by this afternoon. Ahead of the front, some pop up thunderstorms are possible after lunch, but a better round of storms looks like it will develop along the front during the late afternoon and early evening. The timing of this would place our better chance for thunder, lightning, and heavy rain south of I-70, over communities like Jefferson City, Linn, Hermann, the lake area and the like. Rain behind the front won't be as heavy, but steady rainfall may continue into the evening. Again, drops may fall areawide, but the best rainfall will come with the convective storms south of I-70, where some could see a half an inch or more. No severe weather is expected with this round. Temperatures may remain in the 80s behind the wind shift north of I-70, but ahead of the cold front, highs are likely reaching low 90s.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO