ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecutoffnews.com

Drinkwitz names Cook starting quarterback for MU's season opener

Eliah Drinkwitz named Brady Cook as Missouri's starting quarterback for its season opener against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1. The Tigers announced Cook as the starter in a news release Tuesday. Cook has started one game in his collegiate career — the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl versus Army. The St....
COLUMBIA, MO
thecutoffnews.com

MU baseball to open 2023 season at College Baseball Classic

On Feb. 17-19, Missouri baseball will travel to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, where it will open its 2023 season at the College Baseball Classic. The Tigers will play three games in three days, including a matchup with former Big 12 and Big Eight rival Oklahoma State. MU’s other games will be against Texas and TCU.
ARLINGTON, TX
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri State Fair kicks off Thursday in Sedalia

The Missouri State Fair begins this Thursday in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia. Director Mark Wolfe says about 331,000 people attended last year’s fair and he hopes this year’s will be another great attendance year. About 5,000 students exhibit at the fair each year, bringing in roughly 16,000 entries....
SEDALIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Columbia, TN
Columbia, MO
Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Missouri Sports
Memphis, TN
Sports
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Memphis, MO
kwos.com

Missouri man’s body pulled from Boone County lake

Searches find the body of a man missing at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area. 61 – year old Michael Smith had been fishing Sunday when he disappeared. Two companions couldn’t find him when they returned from a trip to town. Foul play is not suspected.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exhibition Game#Mu
firesideguard.com

Centralia’s new small-engine shop thriving

One of Centralia’s new family businesses is thriving. B and A Small Engine Repair, LLC on North Jenkins Street is keeping small engines running and, judging by the shop packed with lawn mowers and four-wheelers, customers are happy. “B and A,” stands for Buck and Allison, as in Ryan...
CENTRALIA, MO
939theeagle.com

UPDATE: Highway Patrol identifies body of missing man north of Columbia

The Highway Patrol has identified the reported missing man who drowned north of Columbia over the weekend. Authorities recovered the body of Michael Smith, 61, of St. Louis on Monday at around 8:30 a.m. Smith had been reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation area Sunday afternoon. Authorities say he was fishing with two friends, who had left to make a run into town then got back and couldn’t find him.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Six Injured in JoCo Crash

Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by 28-year-old Jason Eckhart of Knob Noster, was on US 50, two miles east of Route D, around 1 a.m., when the Nissan struck the rear of an eastbound 2015 Toyota, driven by 34-year-old Narsy Sirom from Sedalia.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
kjluradio.com

Columbia teen arrested for firing gun at Phelps County fair

A Columbia teen is arrested for allegedly firing a gun at the Phelps County Fair. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says deputies on duty at the fair responded to what they believed to be a gunshot on the property Friday night. Authorities say Shaquan Russell, 18, fired a handgun...
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking rain and a slight cool down

TODAY: Showers and storms will keep the forecast a little cooler today. While the chance for rain will be widespread, not all will see a soaker today. Showers have developed ahead of the a cold front approaching from the northwest this morning. As it enters our northern counties this morning, it will bring another chance for light showers. The front looks to arrive south of I-70 by this afternoon. Ahead of the front, some pop up thunderstorms are possible after lunch, but a better round of storms looks like it will develop along the front during the late afternoon and early evening. The timing of this would place our better chance for thunder, lightning, and heavy rain south of I-70, over communities like Jefferson City, Linn, Hermann, the lake area and the like. Rain behind the front won't be as heavy, but steady rainfall may continue into the evening. Again, drops may fall areawide, but the best rainfall will come with the convective storms south of I-70, where some could see a half an inch or more. No severe weather is expected with this round. Temperatures may remain in the 80s behind the wind shift north of I-70, but ahead of the cold front, highs are likely reaching low 90s.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KYTV

Truck pulls power lines down near Osage Beach, Mo.

NEAR OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A truck hit a power line, bringing down other lines near Osage Beach. Officers responded to State Highway 42 around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. The truck could not clear the first line. As the driver kept going, it pulled several more wires with it.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kwos.com

Lake area man charged in shooting

A Sunrise Beach man faces felony assault charges after a Thursday shooting. 36 year old Corbin Everitt is accused of shooting the victim during a fight. Law officers found him hiding inside beauty salon. Investigators believe that Everitt’s family members helping hide him from officers.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy