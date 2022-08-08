ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Purple Hearts’: Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine ‘Had to Build Pretty Immediate Trust’ After Meeting Over Zoom

By Eryn Murphy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

The romance film Purple Hearts premiered on Netflix on July 29, 2022 . Purple Hearts stars Sofia Carson as Cassie Salazar and Nicholas Galitzine as Luke Morrow. The film is based on a book of the same name by Tess Wakefield. In an interview with People Magazine, Carson shared what it was like to meet Galitzine for the first time.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Purple Hearts .]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HT8A2_0h8bjLXs00
(L-R) Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine | Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix; ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

‘Purple Hearts’ co-stars Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine met over Zoom

Following the release of Purple Hearts , Carson was interviewed by People Magazine . In the interview, Carson revealed that she and Galitzine met for the first time on Zoom before filming began.

Once they met in person, Carson told People Magazine that filming began “the next day.”

“We didn’t actually get to meet until the night before that we started shooting, and so we literally did not know each other,” Carson said.

She continued, “And the next day, our characters got married. The day after, they professed their love for each other. The day after, he got deployed to Iraq. And then the next day was the love scene in the motel. So we really dove into this film, and we had to build pretty immediate trust with one another.”

RELATED: ‘The Sandman’: How the Season 1 Finale Sets Up Season 2

How Sofia Carson prepared for the role of Cassie

When it came to playing Cassie in Purple Hearts , Carson found that research was the most important thing.

The actor told People Magazine she conducted “a lot of research into every aspect that could have shaped and formed the woman that she was when we met her.”

Carson added, “Everything from the immigrant experience coming into this country, being an immigrant in San Diego, in Southern California, type 1 diabetes, military, the military culture, her worldview, her political views, her stance on marriage.”

RELATED: ‘Virgin River’: Martin Henderson Says Season 5 Is the Best One Yet

What is ‘Purple Hearts’ about?

Purple Hearts is based on a novel of the same name that was originally released in 2017. The love story revolves around American politics, the military, and healthcare.

In Purple Hearts , Cassie is a struggling musician who was recently diagnosed with type I diabetes. She considers herself to be very liberal, while Luke appears to be a more conservative-minded individual who is also a Marine.

The two agree to a marriage of convenience so Cassie can have Luke’s health insurance benefits and Luke can pay off a secret debt.

After Luke is wounded in action while overseas, he returns home and Cassie and Luke have to keep up the ruse of being in love.

While the movie received overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics, it quickly rose to the No. 1 movie on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Netflix Movie list, and fans have praised it for the inclusion of classic romantic tropes.

RELATED: ‘Uncharted’ Movie Ending and End Credits Scenes, Explained

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Miranda Cosgrove Reacts to Co-Star Jennette McCurdy's Claims About iCarly Experience

Watch: Miranda Cosgrove REACTS to Jennette McCurdy's iCarly Claims. Miranda Cosgrove has empathy for her former iCarly co-star Jennette McCurdy. The I'm Glad My Mom Died author recently opened up about the trauma she says she suffered while starring on the Nickelodeon show. In her memoir, McCurdy alleged that she suffered abuse at the hands of her late mother, as well as experiences with someone on-set she referred to as "The Creator."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Henderson
Person
Sofia Carson
Popculture

Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other

Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Day After#Film Star#Purple Hearts#People Magazine#Cas
HollywoodLife

Pierce Brosnan Gushes Over Wife & ‘Love’ Keely Shaye On Their 21st Wedding Anniversary

Pierce Bronson observed his 21st wedding anniversary with Keely Shaye Smith with a sweet throwback photo to the day he said, “I Do.” Pierce, 69, shared a picture of him and Keely, 58, from their wedding, along with a heartfelt message. “Happy Anniversary, my love Keely,” the GoldenEye star wrote on Aug. 5. “We danced that night and still dance the dance today. I could [do] it all again.”
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Iraq
TVLine

Roseanna Christiansen, Who Portrayed Dallas Maid Teresa, Dead at 71

Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, the portrayer of the Ewing family’s maid Teresa on the original Dallas series, has died. She was 71. The actress died July 14 in Lancaster, Calif., according to her husband Steven Rizzo who confirmed the news to our sister site The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death has been given. Christiansen (left in the photo above) joined Dallas in 1982 during the show’s sixth season. She recurred as Teresa in 112 episodes through its final season, Season 14, which ended in 1991. Teresa often appeared alongside Tony Garcia’s Raoul the butler, another character...
LANCASTER, CA
extratv

Roger E. Mosley of 'Magnum, P.I.' Dies Following Car Crash

Actor Roger E. Mosley, who starred on all eight seasons of "Magnum, P.I." with Tom Selleck, died Sunday at 83. The cause was injuries received in a car crash in Lynwood, California, on Thursday. Following the accident, THR reports Mosley had been transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. Born...
LYNWOOD, CA
HollywoodLife

Paul Newman’s Wife: Everything To Know About His 2 Marriages Before Death

Paul Newman has the incredible love story with his second wife Joanne Woodward on display in the new, six-part documentary The Last Movie Stars. The HBO film, directed by Ethan Hawke, takes a close look at the Hollywood legends’ relationship that lasted half a century. “I fell more in love with them as I did it,” Hawke told Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz, per CBS News. “And the more you care about them, the more you want to do the story justice.”
RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Nolan Neal, 'America's Got Talent' Contestant,' Remembered by Simon Cowell After His Death: 'Gone Too Soon'

Following the recent death of America’s Got Talent contestant Nolan Neal, judge Simon Cowell is grieving the loss of those gone too soon. "Unfortunately, it happens too much over the years," Cowell told People. "I was thinking about this the other day. People [who] passed too soon. Every time it happens, because you've gotten to know them, it's horrible."
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

155K+
Followers
111K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy