‘Purple Hearts’: Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine ‘Had to Build Pretty Immediate Trust’ After Meeting Over Zoom

The romance film Purple Hearts premiered on Netflix on July 29, 2022 . Purple Hearts stars Sofia Carson as Cassie Salazar and Nicholas Galitzine as Luke Morrow. The film is based on a book of the same name by Tess Wakefield. In an interview with People Magazine, Carson shared what it was like to meet Galitzine for the first time.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Purple Hearts .]

‘Purple Hearts’ co-stars Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine met over Zoom

Following the release of Purple Hearts , Carson was interviewed by People Magazine . In the interview, Carson revealed that she and Galitzine met for the first time on Zoom before filming began.

Once they met in person, Carson told People Magazine that filming began “the next day.”

“We didn’t actually get to meet until the night before that we started shooting, and so we literally did not know each other,” Carson said.

She continued, “And the next day, our characters got married. The day after, they professed their love for each other. The day after, he got deployed to Iraq. And then the next day was the love scene in the motel. So we really dove into this film, and we had to build pretty immediate trust with one another.”

How Sofia Carson prepared for the role of Cassie

When it came to playing Cassie in Purple Hearts , Carson found that research was the most important thing.

The actor told People Magazine she conducted “a lot of research into every aspect that could have shaped and formed the woman that she was when we met her.”

Carson added, “Everything from the immigrant experience coming into this country, being an immigrant in San Diego, in Southern California, type 1 diabetes, military, the military culture, her worldview, her political views, her stance on marriage.”

What is ‘Purple Hearts’ about?

Purple Hearts is based on a novel of the same name that was originally released in 2017. The love story revolves around American politics, the military, and healthcare.

In Purple Hearts , Cassie is a struggling musician who was recently diagnosed with type I diabetes. She considers herself to be very liberal, while Luke appears to be a more conservative-minded individual who is also a Marine.

The two agree to a marriage of convenience so Cassie can have Luke’s health insurance benefits and Luke can pay off a secret debt.

After Luke is wounded in action while overseas, he returns home and Cassie and Luke have to keep up the ruse of being in love.

While the movie received overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics, it quickly rose to the No. 1 movie on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Netflix Movie list, and fans have praised it for the inclusion of classic romantic tropes.

