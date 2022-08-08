Click here to read the full article. Many media companies have expressed concern about whether Madison Avenue will continue to keep spending as the nation worries about a possible recession. At Fox Corp., for now at least, advertisers have continued to loosen their purse strings. The owner of Fox News Channel and the Fox broadcasting network said profit in its fiscal fourth quarter rose, owing in part to political advertising in the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections at its local stations and higher pricing and ratings at its Fox News Media portfolio. Affiliate fees also increased at both cable and...

MARKETS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO