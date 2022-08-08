ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenson County, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Many Stephenson County roads still flooded

PEARL CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — There was no rain on Tuesday, but many streets and fields across Stephenson County were still flooded. New aerial video showed the situation in Pearl City, where most of Highway 73 was still underwater. Business 20 reopened earlier in the day. The Stephenson County Emergency Management Agency and City of […]
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rain a thing of the past, quieter times ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It would not, by any means be an understatement to say these past two days have been nothing short of historic in the weather department. Some Stateline communities picked up nearly three months worth of rainfall in a matter of just two days, while others registered their heaviest two-day rainfall tallies in more than a decade. When all’s said and done, Stephenson County easily came out as the leaders of the pack when it comes down to receiving the most rainfall, while all of our counties along and west of Interstate 39 had extremely respectable tallies, themselves.
ROCKFORD, IL
KAAL-TV

North Iowa farmers recovering after heavy rain, flooding

(ABC 6 News) - Parts of northern Iowa were hit hard by heavy rainstorms over the weekend. "Sounded just like a war going on, rumbling, thunder and stuff," said farmer Andrew Hanna, who said he was up all night monitoring the rain. "Mother nature is our biggest enemy. Mother nature can also be terrifying to us."
NORTHWOOD, IA
WIFR

Torrential showers cause dangerous flash floods in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many intersections were impassable this morning as flash floods filled the streets hard and fast. Rockford residents experienced low visibility and dangerous roads during their morning commute, with flash floods reaching up to 5 inches deep. Many who live in local areas of lower elevation saw it the worst, with aquafers by Charles St. reaching it’s absolute limits as the water levels began to rise and pour into the nearby parking lots. Areas like Charles St. have had aquafers for quite a long time, but they were not prepared for such an aggressive downpour.
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Recent Heavy Rains Bring Flooded Roads and a Rising Rock River

It has been very wet in the Sauk Valley for the past couple of days. A couple of storm systems that has dumped several inches of rain has caused this. According to Lee County Emergency Management Director Kevin Lally says the water needs somewhere to go to and it is causing flooded roads and low-lying areas.
LEE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford roads blocked due to rain

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple roads in Rockford were blocked on Monday due to heavy rain in the area. Find a list of the blocked rows below, according to the Rockford Police Department: Broadway/9th Broadway/Eastmoreland Harrison/9th Street 11th Street/23rd Avenue Alpine/Sandy Hollow Harrison/Kishwaukee
ROCKFORD, IL
NBC Chicago

Flash Flood Watch in Effect as Heavy Rains Pound Chicago Area

A flash flood watch remains in effect after heavy rains pounded parts of the Chicago area Sunday. That watch will remain in effect for DeKalb, McHenry, Boone, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago counties until Monday morning, according to officials, with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected in the coming hours.
ENVIRONMENT
WIFR

Stephenson County suffers severe flooding aftermath

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The rain is finally coming to an end in the region, but the damage is far from over as flood waters rise to dangerous levels. “I was gonna go to work this morning. I got up at about 5:45 a.m. and looked and there was no water over here at all. Then by the time I got out, it was about a quarter-to-seven and I looked, and water was coming across Henderson,” said Ed Keister, a resident of Freeport whose home is surrounded by more than a foot of water.
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

More Stateline areas included in the Flash Flood Warning

UPDATE: We have a Flash Flood Warning still for Jo Daviess and Stephenson Counties until 9:45am. Winnebago and Boone Counties were under a Flash Flood Warning until 8am, that has since expired but the National Weather Service still has Winnebago and Boone Counties under a Flood Warning until 11am. Northern Dekalb County and Northern Ogle County were both added to a Flash Flood Warning until 10:00am. Southern Ogle County, Northeastern Lee, and Central DeKalb Counties now included in a Flash Flood Warning until 11am. It is possible that we see some of these extended due to the heavy rain still moving through the area and that is expected through Monday morning before becoming scattered through the afternoon and isolated early Monday evening. This is a very dangerous and life-threatening situation where you need to stay home and off the roads if you can. If encountering flooding immediately get to higher ground.
97ZOK

Unreasonably Cold Winter Expected For Illinois, You Read That Right

If you love the cold, and I mean stupid cold temperatures, Illinois' upcoming winter may be for you. Some do enjoy winter but it's usually because of the scenery fresh snowfall creates. It's generally around early August chatter begins about what to expect for the winter and this makes sense. It's about this time of the year when Illinois residents are sick of the heat and humidity.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Flooding in Pearl City leaves businesses and homes hit hard

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rainfall causes flood water to nearly cover houses and businesses in Stephenson County, leaving families to evacuate their homes, and business owners anxious to face the aftermath. Gator Caswell says when he got to his business early Monday morning, he knew things were going to go...
PEARL CITY, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Flood watch canceled for SE Wisconsin

The National Weather Service has canceled a flood watch. The watch was initially in effect for Kenosha County, Racine County, Walworth Counties until 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. During that time, the NWS said, excessive runoff may cause flooding in rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying, flood-prone areas. Rainfall totals of 3-5 inches are possible as multiple rounds of slow-moving showers are likely, NWS said.
WIFR

Crops left destroyed after flooding in Stephenson County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Months of hard work was completely destroyed for farmers across Stephenson County, after their crops were left covered in flood water from one of the largest downpours in a decade. Wendell DeVries says his grandfather bought the family farm in 1939, and in the fifteen years...
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL

