KWQC
Heavy rainfall over the weekend in northern Illinois causing minor flooding on Rock River
MOLINE and BARSTOW, Ill. (KWQC) - The heavy rainfall over the weekend has led to a rise in the Rock River, locally. Freeport, Illinois received more than 10 inches of rainfall over the weekend, leading to flash flooding and a quick rise in the Pecatonica River. The Pecatonica River is...
Many Stephenson County roads still flooded
PEARL CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — There was no rain on Tuesday, but many streets and fields across Stephenson County were still flooded. New aerial video showed the situation in Pearl City, where most of Highway 73 was still underwater. Business 20 reopened earlier in the day. The Stephenson County Emergency Management Agency and City of […]
Devastating Photos of the Flood Waters That Have Taken Over One County in Illinois
This past Sunday and Monday were real weather whoppers in the Stateline area, and many residents are working hard to clean up the mess the heavy rain and storms left behind. Stephenson County received the highest rainfall totals, and flood waters haven't even begun to recede yet. In fact, they are getting slightly worse...
WIFR
Rain a thing of the past, quieter times ahead
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It would not, by any means be an understatement to say these past two days have been nothing short of historic in the weather department. Some Stateline communities picked up nearly three months worth of rainfall in a matter of just two days, while others registered their heaviest two-day rainfall tallies in more than a decade. When all’s said and done, Stephenson County easily came out as the leaders of the pack when it comes down to receiving the most rainfall, while all of our counties along and west of Interstate 39 had extremely respectable tallies, themselves.
KAAL-TV
North Iowa farmers recovering after heavy rain, flooding
(ABC 6 News) - Parts of northern Iowa were hit hard by heavy rainstorms over the weekend. "Sounded just like a war going on, rumbling, thunder and stuff," said farmer Andrew Hanna, who said he was up all night monitoring the rain. "Mother nature is our biggest enemy. Mother nature can also be terrifying to us."
WIFR
Torrential showers cause dangerous flash floods in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many intersections were impassable this morning as flash floods filled the streets hard and fast. Rockford residents experienced low visibility and dangerous roads during their morning commute, with flash floods reaching up to 5 inches deep. Many who live in local areas of lower elevation saw it the worst, with aquafers by Charles St. reaching it’s absolute limits as the water levels began to rise and pour into the nearby parking lots. Areas like Charles St. have had aquafers for quite a long time, but they were not prepared for such an aggressive downpour.
nrgmediadixon.com
Recent Heavy Rains Bring Flooded Roads and a Rising Rock River
It has been very wet in the Sauk Valley for the past couple of days. A couple of storm systems that has dumped several inches of rain has caused this. According to Lee County Emergency Management Director Kevin Lally says the water needs somewhere to go to and it is causing flooded roads and low-lying areas.
Rockford roads blocked due to rain
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple roads in Rockford were blocked on Monday due to heavy rain in the area. Find a list of the blocked rows below, according to the Rockford Police Department: Broadway/9th Broadway/Eastmoreland Harrison/9th Street 11th Street/23rd Avenue Alpine/Sandy Hollow Harrison/Kishwaukee
Forecast: Periods of Rain Expected Sunday, With Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Some Areas
Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact the Chicago area over the next two days, with some northern counties potentially seeing nearly two inches of rain before a system finally pushes out of the region. According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood watch has been issued...
Flash Flood Watch in Effect as Heavy Rains Pound Chicago Area
A flash flood watch remains in effect after heavy rains pounded parts of the Chicago area Sunday. That watch will remain in effect for DeKalb, McHenry, Boone, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago counties until Monday morning, according to officials, with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected in the coming hours.
WIFR
Stephenson County suffers severe flooding aftermath
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The rain is finally coming to an end in the region, but the damage is far from over as flood waters rise to dangerous levels. “I was gonna go to work this morning. I got up at about 5:45 a.m. and looked and there was no water over here at all. Then by the time I got out, it was about a quarter-to-seven and I looked, and water was coming across Henderson,” said Ed Keister, a resident of Freeport whose home is surrounded by more than a foot of water.
Rain in Stephenson County closes roads, floods homes
(WTVO) — A number of roads in Stephenson County were closed on Monday due to flooding in the area. Find a list of all the road closures below, according to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office. Business 20 West from Lily Creek Rd to Harlem Center Rd Lily Creek Rd from Business 20 West to Harlem […]
MyStateline.com
More Stateline areas included in the Flash Flood Warning
UPDATE: We have a Flash Flood Warning still for Jo Daviess and Stephenson Counties until 9:45am. Winnebago and Boone Counties were under a Flash Flood Warning until 8am, that has since expired but the National Weather Service still has Winnebago and Boone Counties under a Flood Warning until 11am. Northern Dekalb County and Northern Ogle County were both added to a Flash Flood Warning until 10:00am. Southern Ogle County, Northeastern Lee, and Central DeKalb Counties now included in a Flash Flood Warning until 11am. It is possible that we see some of these extended due to the heavy rain still moving through the area and that is expected through Monday morning before becoming scattered through the afternoon and isolated early Monday evening. This is a very dangerous and life-threatening situation where you need to stay home and off the roads if you can. If encountering flooding immediately get to higher ground.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: NWS Says There Might Be A Chance For Some Flash Flooding
NWS Says There Might Be A Chance For Some Flash Flooding. Periods of heavy rainfall are likely within the broad region tonight into Monday, though uncertainty is high on specific details. If that heavy rainfall sets up over any areas that saw heavy rainfall on Sunday, a flash flooding threat...
Freeport’s Krape Park barricaded due to fast moving water
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Parts of Stephenson County got a foot of rain in 24 hours over Sunday and Monday. Many roads in Freeport were impassible Monday morning, and Krope Park was temporarily barricaded up due to fast moving water. The Yellow Creek runs through the park. The main drive and parking lot were open, […]
WIFR
Flooding in Pearl City leaves businesses and homes hit hard
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rainfall causes flood water to nearly cover houses and businesses in Stephenson County, leaving families to evacuate their homes, and business owners anxious to face the aftermath. Gator Caswell says when he got to his business early Monday morning, he knew things were going to go...
Vacant Freeport house knocked off foundation due to rain
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Heavy rain in Freeport on Sunday and Monday has caused a vacant home to start sliding off of its foundation. The house, which is on Douglas Street, has been a topic of discussion for destruction in the past. The community reportedly had a meeting sometime ago to tear the house down, […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Flood watch canceled for SE Wisconsin
The National Weather Service has canceled a flood watch. The watch was initially in effect for Kenosha County, Racine County, Walworth Counties until 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. During that time, the NWS said, excessive runoff may cause flooding in rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying, flood-prone areas. Rainfall totals of 3-5 inches are possible as multiple rounds of slow-moving showers are likely, NWS said.
WIFR
Crops left destroyed after flooding in Stephenson County
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Months of hard work was completely destroyed for farmers across Stephenson County, after their crops were left covered in flood water from one of the largest downpours in a decade. Wendell DeVries says his grandfather bought the family farm in 1939, and in the fifteen years...
