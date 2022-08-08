UPDATE: We have a Flash Flood Warning still for Jo Daviess and Stephenson Counties until 9:45am. Winnebago and Boone Counties were under a Flash Flood Warning until 8am, that has since expired but the National Weather Service still has Winnebago and Boone Counties under a Flood Warning until 11am. Northern Dekalb County and Northern Ogle County were both added to a Flash Flood Warning until 10:00am. Southern Ogle County, Northeastern Lee, and Central DeKalb Counties now included in a Flash Flood Warning until 11am. It is possible that we see some of these extended due to the heavy rain still moving through the area and that is expected through Monday morning before becoming scattered through the afternoon and isolated early Monday evening. This is a very dangerous and life-threatening situation where you need to stay home and off the roads if you can. If encountering flooding immediately get to higher ground.

2 DAYS AGO