Everett, WA

98.3 The KEY

5 of the Oldest Best Restaurants in Washington State

There are a lot of amazing restaurants all over Washington State. One of my favorite things to do when we visit a new town or city is go eat at the local "spot" everyone talks about. There is nothing like experiencing the food at a restaurant that has been made the same way for multiple generations. Here is a small list of 5 old restaurants you have to visit if your near them in Washington State.
SEATTLE, WA
Everett, WA
Everett, WA
secretseattle.co

When To See The August Supermoon In Seattle This Week

The August supermoon in Seattle is going to make for some incredible photos this week!. On Thursday, August 11, Seattle will get to see the last supermoon of 2022—as long as there’s clear skies. This full moon in August is called the Sturgeon moon and will be bigger and brighter than most full moons.
SEATTLE, WA
seniorresource.com

Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire

Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
SEATTLE, WA
ncwlife.com

Kayaker from Redmond drowns in the Wenatchee River

LEAVENWORTH — A 25-year-old man from Redmond drowned on Sunday in the Wenatchee River, downstream from Leavenworth near the KOA Campground. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the victim on Tuesday as Tristen Manalo, who was kayaking the river Sunday afternoon when he became separated from his craft. Sheriff’s deputies said Manalo was not wearing a life jacket.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Peace and quiet as Seafair show noise ends

Seafair is over, the noise has stopped, and the noise discussion can be mothballed until next year. But before we pack it away, I have a few observations. First, just to establish my street cred on the subject of Seafair noise, this is actual audio of my spouse and I discussing a book yesterday on our front porch, which is on Mercer Island but well away from the water.
KUOW

It's not just about you: Today So Far

If you're riding in a car, wear a seatbelt. If you're rewiring a house, turn the power off. If you're going to travel through time, you need 1.21 gigawatts at 88 mph. It's basic common sense. So if you're going to be hanging indoors among large crowds these days, wear a mask.
SEATTLE, WA
idesignarch.com

Timeless Coastal Shingle Style Home in Bellevue

This gorgeous house in Bellevue, Washington is an East Coast Nantucket style family home with a great floor plan and quality craftsmanship throughout. Located in the sought-after community of Enatai, the house is on a cul-de-sac surrounded by manicured landscaping & mature hedges. The interior features soaring ceilings, inviting kitchen...
MyNorthwest

Mini heat wave to hit Western Washington this weekend

After a record-breaking six days of 90-degree weather last week, Western Washington finally got some relief this past week of cooler weather in the 70s, but according to Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, a second smaller heat wave is set to start Aug. 6. “We’re looking...
SEATTLE, WA
travelnowsmart.com

Ideal Brunch in Bellevue, WA– 20 Top Places!

Are you intending a breakfast food journey however aren’t certain where to begin?. Bellevue, Washington might be a great selection. This stunning city lies in King County’s Eastside Region. It likewise has first-rate mall as well as stunning parks. It is likewise a gastronomic location for its savory...
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Puget Sound nights are getting warmer, which is concerning experts

SEATTLE - As Seattle’s latest heat advisory expires, overnight temps will remain higher than historical norms – it’s part of a growing trend that is getting more attention. According to Climate Central, the Seattle/Tacoma area has undergone a transition since the 1970s. Overnight lows are now, on...
SEATTLE, WA

