Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Penalty decides Seafair hydroplane winner for 4th consecutive year in Seattle
It’s the 3rd race a driver saw a win at Seafair taken away by a penalty.
VIDEO: OL Landen Hatchett talks Washington commitment at FSP Elite Exposure Event
Ferndale (Wash.) offensive lineman Landen Hatchett committed to Washington back in June. The lineman was one of the Offensive Line MVP's at Sunday's FSP Elite Exposure Event in Bellevue, Washington. He talked above about his commitment to Washington, his senior season and more.
Fauci awarded with rare Hutch Award, will throw ceremonial first pitch Aug. 9
SEATTLE — Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, has been named the recipient of the 2022 honorary Hutch Award. Fauci will accept the award in an on-field ceremony before the Mariners’ game Aug. 9 at T-Mobile Park before he throws out the ceremonial first pitch.
5 of the Oldest Best Restaurants in Washington State
There are a lot of amazing restaurants all over Washington State. One of my favorite things to do when we visit a new town or city is go eat at the local "spot" everyone talks about. There is nothing like experiencing the food at a restaurant that has been made the same way for multiple generations. Here is a small list of 5 old restaurants you have to visit if your near them in Washington State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
secretseattle.co
When To See The August Supermoon In Seattle This Week
The August supermoon in Seattle is going to make for some incredible photos this week!. On Thursday, August 11, Seattle will get to see the last supermoon of 2022—as long as there’s clear skies. This full moon in August is called the Sturgeon moon and will be bigger and brighter than most full moons.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire
Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
The 113 Year Old Stephen King Rose Red Castle For Sale in Lakewood
The 113-year-old mansion, Thornewood Carriage House, also known as the Rose Red Castle, is now for sale in Lakewood, Washington. Lakewood is located near the Tacoma, Washington, area. This magnificent castle was built in 1909 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In the early 2000s, a...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Bellevue Girl Dies From Exposure in Ill-Fated Youth Group Hiking Trip in the Goat Rocks
A Bellevue Presbyterian Church youth group was struck by tragedy on Aug. 4, 1962, while on a week-long hike in the Goat Rocks Wilderness when one of the hikers died. “A girl, one of the hikers of an apparently ill-prepared outing, died from cold and exposure near the Goat Rocks area,” The Chronicle wrote.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ncwlife.com
Kayaker from Redmond drowns in the Wenatchee River
LEAVENWORTH — A 25-year-old man from Redmond drowned on Sunday in the Wenatchee River, downstream from Leavenworth near the KOA Campground. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the victim on Tuesday as Tristen Manalo, who was kayaking the river Sunday afternoon when he became separated from his craft. Sheriff’s deputies said Manalo was not wearing a life jacket.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Peace and quiet as Seafair show noise ends
Seafair is over, the noise has stopped, and the noise discussion can be mothballed until next year. But before we pack it away, I have a few observations. First, just to establish my street cred on the subject of Seafair noise, this is actual audio of my spouse and I discussing a book yesterday on our front porch, which is on Mercer Island but well away from the water.
KGMI
Seattle man arrested for killing his brother in North Cascades National Park
NEWHALEM, Wash. – A Seattle man is in custody after admitting to killing his brother in North Cascades National Park. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that National Parks Rangers heard gunshots in the Newhalem area around 4 am on Monday, August 8th. Rangers found...
'We're triaging': Cops combat violent crime as ranks dwindle
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Five years after Brian Spaulding’s parents found him fatally shot in the home he shared with roommates, his slaying remains a mystery that seems increasingly unlikely to be solved as Portland, Oregon, police confront a spike in killings and more than 100 officer vacancies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Man unloads as Seattle Parking Enforcement tickets neighbors, but ignores homeless RVs
A Seattle resident unloaded on a Seattle Parking Enforcement officer for ticketing his neighbors, while completely ignoring the illegally parked homeless people nearby. He and his neighbors have had it and the conversation became heated. The man confronted the enforcement officer after he saw her ticketing an illegally parked car...
KUOW
It's not just about you: Today So Far
If you're riding in a car, wear a seatbelt. If you're rewiring a house, turn the power off. If you're going to travel through time, you need 1.21 gigawatts at 88 mph. It's basic common sense. So if you're going to be hanging indoors among large crowds these days, wear a mask.
idesignarch.com
Timeless Coastal Shingle Style Home in Bellevue
This gorgeous house in Bellevue, Washington is an East Coast Nantucket style family home with a great floor plan and quality craftsmanship throughout. Located in the sought-after community of Enatai, the house is on a cul-de-sac surrounded by manicured landscaping & mature hedges. The interior features soaring ceilings, inviting kitchen...
AOL Corp
Puyallup diner closes after 48 years, the latest 24-hour restaurant lost in Pierce County
Cattin’s Family Restaurant, one of a dwindling number of 24-hour diners in the region, closed July 30 after 48 years in Puyallup, Washington. The future of the property, which is owned by a company associated with the Washington State Fair, is yet to be determined. Owner Hermann Harris broke...
Mini heat wave to hit Western Washington this weekend
After a record-breaking six days of 90-degree weather last week, Western Washington finally got some relief this past week of cooler weather in the 70s, but according to Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, a second smaller heat wave is set to start Aug. 6. “We’re looking...
travelnowsmart.com
Ideal Brunch in Bellevue, WA– 20 Top Places!
Are you intending a breakfast food journey however aren’t certain where to begin?. Bellevue, Washington might be a great selection. This stunning city lies in King County’s Eastside Region. It likewise has first-rate mall as well as stunning parks. It is likewise a gastronomic location for its savory...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Yearly Warning: Not One but Two Low Flying Jets over the Snoqualmie Valley Signal Start & End of Boeing Classic
This year, the Boeing Classic features not one but two jet flyovers marking the start and end of the tournament. To signal the start of the Boeing Classic PGA Champions Tournament, a Boeing jetliner will fly over the 18th green of The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge golf course on Friday, August 12, at approximately 11:15 a.m.
q13fox.com
Puget Sound nights are getting warmer, which is concerning experts
SEATTLE - As Seattle’s latest heat advisory expires, overnight temps will remain higher than historical norms – it’s part of a growing trend that is getting more attention. According to Climate Central, the Seattle/Tacoma area has undergone a transition since the 1970s. Overnight lows are now, on...
Comments / 0