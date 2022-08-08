Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Two streets to close Aug. 10 for railroad track repair
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Two streets will be closed for railroad track repair beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday. The work is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. Thursday. Pioneers Boulevard between Highway 2 and South Ninth Street – The recommended detour is Highway 2 to South 14th Street to Old Cheney Road to South First Street.
moderncampground.com
Nebraska Developer Gears Up to Win Approval for Proposed RV Park
The controversial RV park proposal along the Platte River (Nebraska) might still have a chance. As per a report, Brad Brown, a developer of high-end homes in the Omaha area, is expected to attempt next week to persuade the Valley City Council to approve his proposal to convert 92 acres of land along the river into an RV and airboat park.
News Channel Nebraska
Overnight: car catches fire on river bridge, train hits car near Bartlett
NEBRASKA CITY - Overnight dispatch indicates an active night for Fremont County, Iowa emergency crews. A car accident on Highway 2 just east of the Missouri River bridge resulted in a car fire. Deputies providing traffic control on the scene were called away during the clean-up stage, when there was...
kfornow.com
LPD “Back to School” Traffic Safety Enforcement Project
School Zone Crossing (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS August 8, 2022) In addition to normal school zone enforcement activities, the Lincoln Police Department will be conducting its “Back to School” Traffic Safety Enforcement Project beginning Monday, August 15th and continuing through Friday, September 9th. This project, funded by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office, will allow the placement of additional officers at and around various public and parochial schools in Lincoln for the purpose of traffic and pedestrian safety.
KETV.com
Why Omaha Public Power District's coal plant closure has been delayed
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Power District’s long-term goal is net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In the immediate, however, they are asking the board to hold off on some updates. The utility is working on two new power facilities: Standing Bear Lake plant near 120th and Military. Turtle...
1011now.com
Car lands on its side after crash on Highway 77
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash on Highway 77, south of West O Street on Tuesday at around 4:17 p.m. According to a witness at the incident, one of the cars in the crash landed on its side. This crash is currently under investigation. Stay connected...
thebestmix1055.com
Sheriff’s office announces arrests during grant period
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded grant funds for a speed enforcement from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety from July 20 to Aug. 14. Along with traffic stops for speeding, deputies have been working hard to get illegal narcotics off the streets. The following are significant arrests since the start of the grant time.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police investigating vandalism at Holmes Lake Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after two vehicles were spray painted at Holmes Lake Park on Monday. On Monday around 4 p.m., officers took a report of a belated vandalism at Holmes Lake Park north shore. LPD said a man reported parking at Holmes Lake Park near...
KETV.com
Section of Highway 370 in Sarpy County reopens after road buckles due to heat
A portion of Highway 370 has reopened Sarpy County after the road buckled Saturday. The Nebraska Department of Transportation closed the section around 8:20 p.m. near Highway 50 just north of the Omaha National Cemetery. The DOT confirmed the hazard was heat-related. The DOT reopened the road shortly after 10:30...
WOWT
Costco gas station in west Omaha causes backup traffic, city encourages changes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices are coming down but that hasn’t slowed customers filling up at Costco in west Omaha. The traffic backup creates a waiting line on a public street and that’s a safety concern. The city stepped in to encourage changes that drivers will see soon.
klkntv.com
One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
1011now.com
$22 million bond narrowly passes for schools southeast of Lincoln
(KOLN) - A $22 million school-bond issue for two schools narrowly passed on Tuesday. The election was held regarding a $22 million school bond for Bennet Elementary and Palmyra Jr./Sr. High. According to an unofficial final result from the Lancaster County Election Commissioner, the majority of voters supported the bond in this all-mail election, but it was a close vote, 595 to 584.
WOWT
Relative confirms death of longtime Douglas County official
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Engineer Tom Doyle passed away over the weekend, his son confirmed to 6 News on Monday. Doyle spent many decades in public service, according to his son, Mark Doyle. Dad had a knack for finding common ground with everyone he met. That was partly...
1011now.com
New contract makes LPD Officers highest paid in state
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Police Chief Teresa Ewins thanked the City Council on Monday for unanimously approving a new contract that will make Lincoln Police Department officers the highest paid in the state. The Council passed the resolution at its meeting this afternoon. The three-year contract was negotiated by the Lincoln Police Union and a City team that included staff from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Human Resources Department, LPD, and the City Attorney’s office.
WIBW
Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
1011now.com
Fremont man arrested after fleeing Kansas authorities
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WOWT) - A Nebraska man was taken into custody in Richardson County, Neb., near the Kansas border, after authorities said he failed to pull over after then initiated a traffic stop. Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, was booked on traffic and drug charges following a chase...
thereader.com
Justice Grant for City of Omaha, and No Omaha City Council: What’s Happening in Your Local Government on Aug. 9
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
iheart.com
Three people displaced in Field Club neighborhood house fire
(Omaha, NE) -- Three people are displaced and two dogs killed in a Tuesday morning house fire in the Field Club neighborhood. The Omaha Fire Department says just after 9:00 Tuesday morning, crews were called to a home near 35th and Poppleton for a fire at a two-story home. Crews reported seeing a small amount of light smoke coming from the house on arrival. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.
WOWT
Residents rescued from roof after north Omaha home catches fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at a residence in north Omaha over the weekend. The Omaha Fire Department responded to a house near 55th Street and Bedford Avenue, north of Maple Street, just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Although “the...
WOWT
Interstate 80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge for a few minutes Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after a few minutes. The Nebraska State Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle in the eastbound lanes approaching the...
