School Zone Crossing (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS August 8, 2022) In addition to normal school zone enforcement activities, the Lincoln Police Department will be conducting its “Back to School” Traffic Safety Enforcement Project beginning Monday, August 15th and continuing through Friday, September 9th. This project, funded by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office, will allow the placement of additional officers at and around various public and parochial schools in Lincoln for the purpose of traffic and pedestrian safety.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO