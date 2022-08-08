ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
swark.today

Thomas “T-Bo” Purtle

Mr. Thomas “T-BO” Purtle age 72 of Rosston, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Visitation will be 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday August 11, 2022, at BRAZZEL/Oakcrest 1001 South Main Hope, Arkansas 71801. Funeral service will be 2:00pm Friday August 12, 2022, at...
ROSSTON, AR
swark.today

Mary Alice Morris

Mary Alice Morris, 76, of Hope passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022,. in Hope. Mary was born November 24, 1945, to Luther and Corie Kester. Bagley in Dierks, AR. She was a retired waitress who loved to garden and. spend time with her grandchildren. Morris is preceded by her parents,...
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Labor Day hours, trash pick-up schedule for Hempstead County announced

Hempstead County Courthouse, Road and Waste Department will be closed Monday, September 5, 2022 to observe Labor Day. Resume regular working hours Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Trash collection for Hempstead County Monday, September 5,and Tuesday, September 6 trash will be collected on Tuesday, September 6. Please have it out by 7:00 AM.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
State
Louisiana State
City
Lewisville, AR
City
Pine Bluff, AR
City
Hot Springs, AR
State
Arkansas State
swark.today

Watermelon Festival Parade moves down Hope streets proudly despite grey skies

Twenty-five groups joined the Watermelon Festival Parade route Monday evening about 6:00 p.m. as pageant contestants, political campaigns, local businesses, police and fire departments and bicyclists showcased themselves down Hope’s streets. The sounds of sirens from the Hope Police Department and Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office vehicles could be heard...
HOPE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy