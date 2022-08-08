Read full article on original website
Thomas “T-Bo” Purtle
Mr. Thomas “T-BO” Purtle age 72 of Rosston, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Visitation will be 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday August 11, 2022, at BRAZZEL/Oakcrest 1001 South Main Hope, Arkansas 71801. Funeral service will be 2:00pm Friday August 12, 2022, at...
Mary Alice Morris
Mary Alice Morris, 76, of Hope passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022,. in Hope. Mary was born November 24, 1945, to Luther and Corie Kester. Bagley in Dierks, AR. She was a retired waitress who loved to garden and. spend time with her grandchildren. Morris is preceded by her parents,...
Hempstead County Sheriff commends two deputies for actions during standoff
Sheriff James Singleton and Sgt. Michel Braddock present Deputies Marla Gullion and Eric Garner with a Sheriff’s Commendation for actions in responding to a recent call of an armed Sex Offender. To: Deputies Eric Garner & Marla Gullion,. It is with great pleasure that I write this letter to...
Labor Day hours, trash pick-up schedule for Hempstead County announced
Hempstead County Courthouse, Road and Waste Department will be closed Monday, September 5, 2022 to observe Labor Day. Resume regular working hours Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Trash collection for Hempstead County Monday, September 5,and Tuesday, September 6 trash will be collected on Tuesday, September 6. Please have it out by 7:00 AM.
Watermelon Festival Parade moves down Hope streets proudly despite grey skies
Twenty-five groups joined the Watermelon Festival Parade route Monday evening about 6:00 p.m. as pageant contestants, political campaigns, local businesses, police and fire departments and bicyclists showcased themselves down Hope’s streets. The sounds of sirens from the Hope Police Department and Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office vehicles could be heard...
