Nathan Gerry, former Nebraska LB, signs with new NFL team

Nathan Gerry has a new NFL home after 5 seasons in the league. The former 5th-round pick out of Nebraska saw his NFL career begin in 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl ring as a rookie. He recorded a career-best 74 tackles in 2019 before an ankle injury saw him miss the last 9 games of the 2020 season. Ahead of the 2021 campaign, with his rookie contract with the Eagles having expired, he inked a 1-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers and eventually landed on their practice squad before his release in November.
Eagles practice observations: The offense has now arrived

There’s no better Summer night than the one that’s filled with midnight green and bright lights at the Linc. On Sunday night, the Eagles hosted their annual open practice for all Eagles fans and beat writers to attend. The night was filled with drills and even some 11 Vs 11 sets.
