He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
REPORT: Nakobe Dean Getting First Team Reps with the Eagles
Former Georgia Bulldog, Nakobe Dean, has been getting a "hefty amount" of first-team reps with the Philadelphia Eagles at training camp.
341lbs Philadelphia Eagles rookie beast Jordan Davis completely bulldozes offensive lineman in scary camp video
JORDAN DAVIS is turning heads at training camp with his insane strength and power. The 6ft 6ins 341lb NFL lineman went viral this weekend after completely dominating his opponent. Philadelphia traded up to No 13 overall to draft the defensive tackle out of Georgia. And it's easy to see why...
saturdaytradition.com
Nathan Gerry, former Nebraska LB, signs with new NFL team
Nathan Gerry has a new NFL home after 5 seasons in the league. The former 5th-round pick out of Nebraska saw his NFL career begin in 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl ring as a rookie. He recorded a career-best 74 tackles in 2019 before an ankle injury saw him miss the last 9 games of the 2020 season. Ahead of the 2021 campaign, with his rookie contract with the Eagles having expired, he inked a 1-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers and eventually landed on their practice squad before his release in November.
Commanders Transactions: Washington Signs Former Eagles LB, 2 Others
At long last, Washington has added some depth to its weakest position group.
Yardbarker
Eagles practice observations: The offense has now arrived
There’s no better Summer night than the one that’s filled with midnight green and bright lights at the Linc. On Sunday night, the Eagles hosted their annual open practice for all Eagles fans and beat writers to attend. The night was filled with drills and even some 11 Vs 11 sets.
ESPN
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders out to get 'respect that I finally deserve'
PHILADELPHIA -- A few days into training camp, Eagles running back Miles Sanders was asked what his motivation is going into his fourth NFL season. "Just [to] get the respect that I finally deserve," he said. "That's all." Sanders' comment came on the heels of reports that he was working...
Eagles' Center Jason Kelce Having Elbow Surgery
The veteran center was trying to work through some discomfort and "cleanout surgery" was considered the best option
Eagles Training Camp Notebook: Run Game Starts Cooking
The Eagles RPO game with Jalen Hurts was "read" hot at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night
Top photos from the Eagles' open training camp practice at Lincoln Financial Field
The Philadelphia Eagles returned to Lincoln Financial Field for the first time since January, as the team hosted fans for their one open training camp practice. More than 30,000 fans at the Linc were hoping to see A.J. Brown, Haason Reddick, Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis, Kzyir White, and the other newcomers for the first time in midnight green.
