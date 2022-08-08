Visiting Walt Disney World in the summer is most certainly an undertaking. It is the time of year when temperatures are the highest, the humidity never seems to go away, and the crowds are massive. All those things combined can create the perfect environment for tempers to flare. However, it is important to remember, that when you lose your temper, you can ruin not only your own day, but also someone else’s. Also, poor behavior can get you kicked out of the theme park if you let it escalate beyond simple anger.

