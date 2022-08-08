ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Mother killed by tow truck driver in fatal hit and run in South LA

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago

Mother killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA 02:30

A family is mourning Sunday after its mother and grandmother was killed Saturday evening in a deadly hit-and-run homicide involving a tow truck driver.

The family told CBSLA that Virginia Meza, who was 68-years-old, was going outside around 8 p.m. on Saturday to get something out of her car when she was struck by an oncoming vehicle, which happened to be a tow truck.

CBSLA

Meza's family said that the truck crushed her into the door of her Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the truck fled the scene and is still on the loose.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries after undergoing surgery.

The collision took place on the corner of St Andrew's Place and 48th Street near Vermont Square in South LA.

"A hardworking lady, always working for her family. Just so very nice, quiet lady just always kept to herself," Meza's son-in-law Efrain Navarro said.

Meza's family went door-to-door Sunday looking for witnesses or more security video that could help find the tow truck.

One neighbor said he saw the whole thing and called 911 immediately.

The witness who talked to CBSLA Reporter Laurie Perez said the tow truck was flying down the busy residential street.

"On this street people are always speeding, blasting you a lot of the times, like literally the day before this happened someone almost crashed into the cars that are parked right here," Bryan Romero said. "My mom was walking right here and she saw it almost happen so I would say it's a big issue, cars speeding around here."

Comments / 1

CBS LA

CBS LA

