Arizona State

Karen Waldron
1d ago

Anyone is better then fake M Kelly. The taxpayers of Arizona are still want to know where the millions he took to build that factory that he never built! Please return the monies to the fund .

Kimberly Bradshaw
1d ago

If we don't want millionaires, billionaires and corporations having this amount of money that can buy politicians and campaigns through funding of dark PAC money, then all voters need to elect representatives who will support election funding reform. Until then neither side can complain about how candidates are funded, through their silence, voters have approved these practices.

Phnxbyrd
1d ago

There needs to be a law in place that says ALL monies come from in-state donors. If you're caught taking money outside of the state you're automatically disqualified to run. 6 year Term limits too.

AZFamily

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Arizona on Thursday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is making his way to state 48 on Thursday as his department plans to announce infrastructure investments made through the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last November. According to a department spokesperson, Buttigieg will travel to Tucson before making his way to...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 5-7

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey threw his hat in the ring for Republican gubernatorial primary winner Kari Lake, Arizona senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly praised the Senate’s approval of a sweeping inflation and climate change bill and an Arizona man was sentenced to just under six years in prison for his role in trafficking liquid methamphetamine into the United States.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Plan to see attack ads during the Arizona governor race

It’s been about a week since the Arizona primary, which included deciding both party’s nominees for the governor’s office. Attack ads are already airing for this race, but so far, only for one side. Both the Republican and Democratic Governors Associations see the Arizona governor’s race as...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market

Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake’s Margin of Victory Increases as More Votes Counted

After political watchers and analysts agree that Kari Lake won the Republican nomination for Arizona governor Thursday night, the political newcomer’s margin of victory continues to grow while more votes are counted. According to reports from Friday, 98 percent of the primary votes have been counted, and Lake now...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs

After widening her lead in the Republican gubernatorial primary Thursday, Kari Lake is certain to be the GOP nominee in November. Nearly 44,000 Republican ballots were counted Thursday in Maricopa County, and Lake’s lead over Karrin Taylor Robson increased to more than 19,000 votes from about 12,000 the day earlier. In the day’s tally, Lake […] The post Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Trump-Endorsed Candidates Sweep Arizona; Lake Declares Victory as Final Vote Count Trickles In

After a large increase Tuesday’s primary election voters cast their ballots in person – which are tabulated last – Kari Lake and every other Trump-endorsed candidate in Arizona all appear to have won their primary races. Approximately 97 percent of all precincts have submitted their results. According to ABC-15’s “Data Guru” Garrett Archer, there are 186,067 ballots outstanding, including 112,000 from Maricopa County and 41,968 from Pima County. Maricopa County’s results usually mirror the state’s results.
J.R. Heimbigner

New stimulus proposal would send Arizona families cash every month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
ARIZONA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

California Governor Insults Oklahoma

California Governor Gavin Newsom is guilt-tripping Hollywood over its use of Oklahoma was a film location. In a full-page advertisement in the latest VARIETY Trade Magazine, Newsom chided Hollywood production companies and directors for choosing economics and authentic locations over California’s values of protecting abortion and LGBTQ rights. Newsom...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

