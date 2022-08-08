ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Ukrainian Family relocated to Webster due to war speaks out on journey to America

By Alex Love
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FH3z5_0h8bfvJC00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Ukrainian family, now re-located here in Monroe County is speaking out about their journey fleeing to America, and gave an inside look at the impact that Russia’s war with Ukraine is having on people like them.

The Kokovskyi family lived in the City of Ternopil when war broke out. They discuss how they made the difficult decision to leave their homeland with only a couple of bags of clothes. Now they want to tell their story to show that the people of Ukraine still need help because of this war.

Iaroslav and Mariia Kokovskyi are trying to stay positive now that they and their daughter Yana are safe, albeit with the memories of what Russia’s aggression brought on them last February remaining in their minds — forcing their hometown to sleep in basements because they are too scared to go outside.

“With the first siren everybody had to drop everything and go into basements,” Mariia Kokovska said. “In a multi-story building, there’s only one basement. Nobody was ready for that; those basements are in dangerous conditions. There’s nothing there, just rats and dirty. So, when we saw people had to sleep on the ground and stay there for days with no access to water, we knew we had to leave.”

The Kokovskyis had enough time to only pack up a couple of bags of clothes before heading toward Poland. Spending days, they maneuvered among the three and a half million Ukrainians the United Nations said fled in that same direction. All in the bitter cold before reaching the border and a three-day wait for a train.

“We saw so many cars abandoned because the lines were so long,” Iaroslav Kokovskyi said. “People literally grabbed their kids and walked in 20 degrees F to save their lives. Panic and chaos, we heard several people died there.”

After getting his family settled in Poland, Iaroslav was required to go back to Ternopil, where he volunteered to protect the city and help refugees passing through. It was then, that his daughter Yana began to feel the burden of the war and wrote letters to her dad reading “Please God, let my father know that I love him very much.”

“My daughter saw the panic that was going on outside when we went outside and saw the dirty basements, she saw people screaming,” Kokovska said. “When my daughter heard sirens, she would run around and screaming. She still ducks when she sees the airplanes flying above and is fearful to sleep at night. She was asking every day about her father.”

Since resettling in Webster with Mariia’s cousin, Yana has been able to attend summer camp and can enroll in school this fall. Meanwhile, Iaroslav and Mariia are trying to find work and save up for their own place to avoid sharing a bedroom altogether. They encourage Americans to reach out and help other Ukrainians in the same situation.

“Unfortunately, we heard it may take up to eight months for a work permit,” Kokovskyi worried. “In Poland, she was able to work from day one. They are grateful for the host family, but they’d rather be independent. If Americans would continue to support Ukraine with donations rather it’s through time, efforts, or help.”

If you would like to donate to help the Kokovskyi family, their relatives in America have created an amazon wish list to help them buy essential household items and clothes. To help them, click here . The Ukrainian Federal Credit Union is also excepting checks that can be made out to Ukrainian Culture Center with the memo Ukrainian Refugee Help to benefit other families.

As always, Roc Maidan has donation lines open 24/7 on their website or social media pages. Click here to see how you can donate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 6

Related
WHEC TV-10

Protestors at Batavia church hosting Reawaken America Tour

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Protestors gathered outside of the Cornerstone Church in Batavia on Sunday ahead of the controversial Reawaken America Tour. They're concerned with the content of that tour, as well as the logistics of bringing three-thousand people to the City of Batavia. The protestors gathered on the street during one of the church's outdoor tent Sunday services.
BATAVIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, NY
Society
County
Monroe County, NY
Monroe County, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
City
Webster, NY
City
Poland, NY
Webster, NY
Society
Webster, NY
Government
wxxinews.org

Levine Center surveys residents on the ‘State of Hate’ in Rochester

In the last year, Karen Elam and her colleagues at the Levine Center to End Hate have been surveying people across the nine-county region on discrimination. Elam said what stands out so far is this: Most Black people surveyed (62%) are feeling the brunt of discrimination, and most people surveyed who are not Black (31%) don’t see it here.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Marshall Boxes given New York State Historic Business Designation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Jeremy Cooney honored a local business with a New York State Historic Business Designation Tuesday. Marshall Boxes, located on Lexington Avenue, is a family-owned business that has provided custom packing services for more than 70 years, offering services to manufacturers across the region like Kodak and Xerox. Cooney praised the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Help Refugees#United States#Russia#Aircraft#Ukrainian Family#Ukrainians#The United Nations
wdkx.com

Check Out The World’s Deadliest Garden

If you don’t know, I love science and I love to share information about things I think are pretty damn cool! With that said did you there is a “World’s Deadliest Garden”?. In Rochester we have a pretty dope garden at the Highland Park Conservancy. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

House of Mercy security: ‘We are understaffed at night’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Crystal Lenear has been working at House of Mercy for nearly 30 years, as a security monitor assistant. She said she’s familiar with Nathaniel Jeanpierre III, the man facing charges for murder. Jeanpierre pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning. “He has mental issues, yes, he was going through things, we […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
cnyhomepage.com

Webster to hold Water Lantern Festival

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The #1 cultural festival in the country (according to USA Today) will be in Rochester next Saturday, August 13. The Water Lantern Festival invites attendees to decorate their own lanterns, which will be lit with an LED candle and floated out over the water that evening.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy