therecord-online.com
Keystone Juniors claim regional crown, on to World Series
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Keystone Junior All-Stars showed yet again they can win the nail-biters! Keystone never trailed Tuesday morning as they held off Berlin, MD by a 3-2 score to claim the East regional crown and advance to the Little League World Series later this month in Michigan.
WMDT.com
Delmar Little League wins first World Series game
NORTH CAROLINA – The Delmar Little League team playing in the World Series in North Carolina won their first game Tuesday morning. It’s the first game in the series for the Mid-Atlantic Little League Softball champs. Their next game is scheduled for Wednesday, August 10th, at 1 p.m.
10,000-mile walk includes stop in Delaware
He graduated from college, landed a well-paying job in corporate finance and bought his first home. Then, he dropped it all and embarked on a journey that would change his life forever. Isaiah Glen Shields talked with Delaware LIVE News on his 400th day walking across the country. Cars and trucks whizzed by — many of them offering friendly honks ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Little Jackasses In Georgetown
Georgetown, DE.... Rare baby animals will be making appearances at local landmarks and businesses throughout Georgetown this week. Jasper and Duncan are four month-old miniature donkeys, and they’re part of one organization’s efforts to help break the cycle of addiction. Christian Grace LLC, a company with peer-supportive homes...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware wildland firefighters heading west
A team of 20 Delaware wildland firefighters departed Smyrna's Blackbird Forest base camp on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, headed to Northern California to assist in battling the McKinney Fire. Kyle Hoyd with the Delaware Forest Service said the team has a long road trip ahead of them. "Probably going to...
oceancity.com
Marlin Fest Beach Bash – Day 2 of the 2022 WMO
It’s August in Ocean City, Maryland and that can only mean one thing- it’s Marlin Week! The infamous billfish tournament, The White Marlin Open is back. Celebrating its 49th year, the open also brings back its celebratory Marlin Fest. This year Marlin Fest, which is coming back for...
WBOC
2022 White Marlin Open Kicks Off in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - It is touted as the richest billfishing tournament in the world. Now, the White Marlin Open is back in Ocean City. Tournament Director Madelyne Rowan says over 400 boats have entered into this year's contest. "Fuel prices are more than double what they were last year,...
WDEL 1150AM
Laurel butcher wins almost $153K in August 1st Powerball drawing
He didn't win the big prize, but a 63-year-old butcher from Laurel was happy to go home with almost $153,000.00, thanks to the Powerball lottery. State lottery officials say the man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought a 10-game ticket at a Royal Farms in Millsboro for the August first drawing.
WDEL 1150AM
Instituting a reunification plan for Delaware schools
During the month of August the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) is holding two-day seminars in each county, promoting the "Standard Reunification Method" for use in Delaware public and charter schools during an emergency. "Many people construe that with active shooting situations but it could also be bomb threats, it...
WTOP
Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much
The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
WATCH: Beachgoer Captures Insane Footage of ‘Apocalyptic’ Delaware Weather That Sent Umbrellas Flying
The weather outside is frightful during the wintertime, but this is some kind of storm that made its mark in Delaware. A resident or visitor to Bethany Beach, Delaware, was in the right place at the right time. In the video, beach umbrellas are getting tossed into the Atlantic Ocean. The person states that a crazy storm popped up out of nowhere. The storm was doing its damage and sending these umbrellas bouncing up and down. For your Sunday fun, this definitely is one video that falls into the must-see category. Take a minute or two and check this action out.
Diamondback Terrapins, Stolen by Tourists, Returned to Ocean City
There’s a happy ending to a disheartening wildlife incident in Ocean City, Md. Earlier this summer, visitors from Buffalo, N.Y. apparently collected two diamondback terrapins in Ocean City and brought them back to Buffalo. The turtles were confiscated by the SPCA in Erie County, N.Y. New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation reached out to Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to make them aware of the turtles.
WMDT.com
Sun & Surf Cinema Recliner Donation
OCEAN CITY, Md – After 50 years of providing fun and entertainment to Ocean City, The Sun and Surf Cinema will be closing this Fall, and now they’re donating their heated recliners back to the community. They want to give their luxurious red vinyl heated recliners to local...
WMDT.com
Salisbury Zoo hosting End of Summer Party
SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Zoo is hosting an End of Summer Party this Saturday, August 13th. Swing by the zoo between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for keeper talks, face painting, food trucks, local vendors, and much more. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware gas prices falling with Milton stations posting $3.70 a gallon price
Delaware gas prices continued their decline over the weekend after dropping to the $4 mark last week, AAA reported. As of Sunday, the price at the pump fell to $3.94, down about a penny from a day earlier and nickel during the past week. In mid-June, Delaware motorists saw the...
Cape Gazette
West Rehoboth Children and Youth Program celebrates 20 years
West Side New Beginnings was formed in 1990 and became incorporated in April 1992. An executive committee was chosen to focus on the goal of WSNB to make the community a better, safer place for area youth and families to live. Our mission is to establish a cohesive network to...
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MD
I like a steak dinner as much as the next person. In my house growing up, New York strip ruled supreme, and we always had baked potatoes and salad to boot. Throwing a steak in the skillet is no big chore, and is there anything easier to make than potatoes? However, you can't beat a grilled steak, and as someone who isn't inclined to use a grill on her own, I like to venture out to Salisbury every now and then to get my fix. Here are a few places near Salisbury where you can enjoy a steak dinner as recommended by myself and other locals.
delawaretoday.com
These Coastal Delaware Homes Boast Stunning Details
Photo by Lean Powell/Atlantic Exposure. With upscale architectural elements, abundant amenities and comfortable quarters for guests, these homes in coastal Sussex County are year-round getaways. Green Energy. $869,000. Address: 11 Ennis Lane, Rehoboth Beach. Bedrooms, Baths: 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. Square Footage: 2,700 Lot Size: 0.36 acres. Yearn for a...
delawaretoday.com
Drift Offers Fresh, Local Seafood in Rehoboth Beach
A dream team of restaurateurs brings the new eatery to Rehoboth, with a focus on fresh seafood paired perfectly with wines and cocktails. When Drift, the eagerly awaited newcomer on the Culinary Coast, opens on Wednesday, Aug. 10, guests will recognize some familiar faces. To start, the Rehoboth restaurant is...
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To Maryland
Break out your wands, you do not want to miss this magical Harry Potter event taking place in Maryland this Autumn. Back for its 8th year, this festival will feature tons of wizarding world activities, fun Harry Potter-themed vendors, and much more.
