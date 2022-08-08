Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Gulf Blue Initiative celebrates one-year anniversary
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Oceanic leaders celebrated positive progress in Gulfport for the one-year anniversary of the Coast’s Gulf Blue Initiative. University of Southern Mississippi’s Vice President of Research Kelly Lucas said Gulf Blue jumps on the opportunity to expand the oceanic economy. “Ocean economy is continuing to...
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Black Clover Lounge
HAPPENING NOW: Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne tracks chances for storms this week. Take a look inside the WLOX Storm Tracker and find out if disruptive weather potentially coming to your area. Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. After over...
WLOX
Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - ”I frequent this area, so I’ve seen a some activity,” said Gulfport Krewe of Gemini representative Shellie Moses. “When I saw the purple, green, and gold coming off the top of the building, it was apparent his plans for selling had finally come true.”
WLOX
LIVE: Cody Jinks and Clint Back draw thousands to Mississippi Coast Coliseum
HAPPENING NOW: Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne tracks chances for storms this week. Take a look inside the WLOX Storm Tracker and find out if disruptive weather potentially coming to your area. Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. After over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOX
Longtime William Carey president set to retire after leaving lasting impact on Coast
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Dr. Tommy King is leaving a legacy at William Carey University. “Dr. King is an educator, he is a man of God, and he is a visionary,” said academic and administrative dean Dr. Cassandra Conner. Dr. Conner worked with King for 12 years. She...
WLOX
‘Community’ the theme of Harrison County’s annual address
Longtime William Carey president set to retire after leaving lasting impact on Coast. Since becoming the school’s ninth president 15 years ago, Dr. Tommy King has accomplished a lot. Tuesday's 5 PM Tuesday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. We have several chances for rain this week!...
WLOX
Volunteers get a glimpse into the struggles of the homeless
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A warming “good morning” and “welcome to Micah Day Center” are sounds many homeless seeking help are greeted with by Back Bay Mission. The organization held its “In Their Shoes” event for volunteers at the shelter to give a better idea some of the struggles homeless people may face.
WLOX
HAPPENING NOW: Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne tracks chances for storms this week
Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business. After over 30 years of business, the Mardi Gras Supplies store located on Pass Road in Gulfport is closing its doors. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Dave Elliott discusses why 2022 could be the biggest year in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
Happening Aug. 13: The Clairvoyants perform at IP in Biloxi
Longtime William Carey president set to retire after leaving lasting impact on Coast. Since becoming the school’s ninth president 15 years ago, Dr. Tommy King has accomplished a lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Harrison County, with it’s 982 employees, is working to move a community forward. That was...
WLOX
Agriculture commissioner speaks in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - State leaders attended a luncheon with the Kiwanis Club at the Great Southern Club in Gulfport Wednesday. The local nonprofit has served Gulf Coast children for more than 100 years. “I think that’s something we have in common with the Kiwanis Club,” Andy Gipson said. “Making...
WLOX
Idol Across America auditions are now underway
Southeast Jackson County picked up around 8-9″ of rain this morning leading to some flash flooding. We could still see some showers and storms late this afternoon and early this evening. Once the sun sets, our rain chances will decrease. More showers and storms are possible Thursday morning and into the afternoon. Some of these storms may produce heavy rainfall, which could lead to more flash flooding. Rain chances will remain high on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. More showers and storms are possible on Saturday as a front approaches us from the north. We’ll warm up into the upper 80s. If the front moves south of us by Sunday and Monday, rain chances will decrease a bit. We’re also going to be warmer with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
WLOX
Gulfport cemetery mix-up leaves one family with heartbreak, demanding answers
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - “They screwed up.”. Those are the words of family members who say their mother’s headstone was damaged at Floral Hills Memorial Garden cemetery in Gulfport. The damage wasn’t the only problem. Family members say a plot was double sold. Now, that family is demanding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOX
Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Harrison Central Red Rebels
Head coach Sam Huff is going into his 16th year with the East Central program but his first as a head coach. Biloxi opens up the season with the annual Shrimp Bowl against East Central. Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Picayune Maroon Tide. Updated: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT.
WLOX
Healthcare is becoming a common target of identity thieves
Southeast Jackson County picked up around 8-9″ of rain this morning leading to some flash flooding. We could still see some showers and storms late this afternoon and early this evening. Once the sun sets, our rain chances will decrease. More showers and storms are possible Thursday morning and into the afternoon. Some of these storms may produce heavy rainfall, which could lead to more flash flooding. Rain chances will remain high on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. More showers and storms are possible on Saturday as a front approaches us from the north. We’ll warm up into the upper 80s. If the front moves south of us by Sunday and Monday, rain chances will decrease a bit. We’re also going to be warmer with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
WLOX
Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health offering COVID-19 listening sessions
Longtime William Carey president set to retire after leaving lasting impact on Coast. Since becoming the school’s ninth president 15 years ago, Dr. Tommy King has accomplished a lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Harrison County, with it’s 982 employees, is working to move a community forward. That was...
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Taranto's Crawfish
Longtime William Carey president set to retire after leaving lasting impact on Coast. Since becoming the school’s ninth president 15 years ago, Dr. Tommy King has accomplished a lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Harrison County, with it’s 982 employees, is working to move a community forward. That was...
WLOX
Price for rent continues to soar across the Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re having a tough time finding a place to rent right now, you’re not alone. The demand is up, and prices continue to soar across the coast. Mississippi Coast Property Management is receiving over 300 calls regarding rentals every day. “We get calls...
WLOX
Port Bienville Railroad stays on track with safety
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Seventeen miles of tracks and more than 8,000 loaded railcars a year mean another national award for the Port Bienville Short Line Railroad. “It’s real family oriented around here, and we always watch each other’s backs,” said Norman Givens, railroad safety coordinator.
WLOX
Countdown to Kickoff 2022: East Central Hornets
HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) -In the East Central weight room it’s the best of the baddest, as the team finishes up its annual “Baddest Hornet” competition before fall practice gets in full swing. Head coach Sam Huff is going into his 16th year with the East Central program...
WLOX
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Biloxi Bay Bridge / I-110 traffic cleared
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All lanes on 1-110 at the Biloxi Bay Bridge are now cleared. Southbound lanes on I-110 at the Biloxi Bay Bridge were backed up Thursday morning after a boat being transported on a trailer tipped over, according to the city and WLOX viewers. Want more WLOX...
Comments / 0