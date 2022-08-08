ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Click2Houston.com

Pearland headed to Williamsport for the Little League World Series

Pearland headed to Williamsport for the Little League World Series. Pearland won 9-4 against Tulsa National. Pearland trailed by one run, following the end of the first and outscored Tulsa 5-0 the rest of the way. “It’s unbelievable, these boys have worked so hard and this has been a dream...
PEARLAND, TX
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg Little League defeats D.C, wins Regional opener

BRISTOL, Ct (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg 12U All-star Little League team is continuing their domination as they defeated Washington D.C. 7-3 Sunday. With the win, the team moves one step closer to playing in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The team will take the day off Monday before returning to action Tuesday […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
New Britain Herald

Pennsylvania rolls to win over Washington DC in Mid-Atlantic opener

Pennsylvania representative Hollidaysburg Area took the first win of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament Sunday morning as they beat Washington D.C. representative, Northwest Washington Little League, 7-3. Pennsylvania took a few innings for the team to settle in offensively. Manager Jim McGough said the team got the nerves out before settling...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Daily Reflector

LLSWS: Maryland, Texas secure opening wins

Maryland, Texas and The Philippines all started their Little League Softball World Series journeys with victories on the opening day Tuesday at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park. All three teams will now be back in action Wednesday looking to start the tournament 2-0. Here is a closer look at each of the team’s wins: ...
MARYLAND STATE
The Enterprise

LIVE UPDATES: Middleboro Little League vs. Maine in winner's bracket at Regionals tourney

A clutch home run swing by Gavin Gillpatrick has already made the Middleboro Little League team's trip to Bristol, Connecticut a memorable one. It was the deciding factor in the team's 1-0 win over Concord, New Hampshire in the opening round of the New England Regionals tournament, which set up a matchup with Bangor East (Maine) in the winner's bracket at 9 a.m. on Monday. The game will air on ESPN. ...
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
Cecil Whig

Rising Sun’s Rouselle named new Cecil College softball head coach

NORTH EAST — Aaron Rouselle, a long-standing figure in the Cecil County youth sports community, has been hired as Cecil College’s next softball head coach, announced in a Cecil College release on Tuesday. Rouselle is a graduate of Perryville High School and alumni of Harford Community College, where he was a member of the Owls men’s basketball program. He currently operates Pop’s Culture, a youth sports facility in Rising Sun, that serves kids and athletes from the surrounding community. ...
CECIL COUNTY, MD

