Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Pearland headed to Williamsport for the Little League World Series
Pearland headed to Williamsport for the Little League World Series. Pearland won 9-4 against Tulsa National. Pearland trailed by one run, following the end of the first and outscored Tulsa 5-0 the rest of the way. “It’s unbelievable, these boys have worked so hard and this has been a dream...
Hollidaysburg Little League defeats D.C, wins Regional opener
BRISTOL, Ct (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg 12U All-star Little League team is continuing their domination as they defeated Washington D.C. 7-3 Sunday. With the win, the team moves one step closer to playing in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The team will take the day off Monday before returning to action Tuesday […]
Nolensville headed to Little League World Series after winning Southeast Regional
The Nolensville Little League baseball program will make its fourth appearance at the Little League World Series. After defeating Loudon South Little League (Team Virginia) 5-2 on Tuesday night, the Nolensville Little League program will advance to compete in the 2022 Little League World Series hosted in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. MORE...
New Britain Herald
Pennsylvania rolls to win over Washington DC in Mid-Atlantic opener
Pennsylvania representative Hollidaysburg Area took the first win of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament Sunday morning as they beat Washington D.C. representative, Northwest Washington Little League, 7-3. Pennsylvania took a few innings for the team to settle in offensively. Manager Jim McGough said the team got the nerves out before settling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LLSWS: Maryland, Texas secure opening wins
Maryland, Texas and The Philippines all started their Little League Softball World Series journeys with victories on the opening day Tuesday at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park. All three teams will now be back in action Wednesday looking to start the tournament 2-0. Here is a closer look at each of the team’s wins: ...
LIVE UPDATES: Middleboro Little League vs. Maine in winner's bracket at Regionals tourney
A clutch home run swing by Gavin Gillpatrick has already made the Middleboro Little League team's trip to Bristol, Connecticut a memorable one. It was the deciding factor in the team's 1-0 win over Concord, New Hampshire in the opening round of the New England Regionals tournament, which set up a matchup with Bangor East (Maine) in the winner's bracket at 9 a.m. on Monday. The game will air on ESPN. ...
WDEL 1150AM
Bases-loaded strikeout sends Naamans to Little League regional final
Josh Stiebel threw a bases-loaded strikeout to end the game as Naamans Little League hung on for a 5-4 win over the Pennsylvania champions to earn a spot in the Mid-Atlantic Championship Game. Naamans put three runs across in the top of the top of the 6th inning, but starter...
Video: Little Leaguer goes viral for heartwarming gesture
The result of the Southwest Region championship game between Texas East and Oklahoma on Tuesday for a spot in the Little League World Series was overshadowed by a viral and heartwarming moment of sportsmanship. Oklahoma was batting in the bottom of the first inning down 3-2 with runners on first...
RELATED PEOPLE
explore venango
GAME OVER?: Officials Shortage in All Sports Becoming Critical in District 9, as Well as Across Pennsylvania
ST. MARYS, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Ed Baumcratz was beat. He was exhausted. His muscles ached. It took him a week to recover from the pounding his body took over high school basketball tip-off tournament weekend last December. (Above, from left, officials Kevin Mortimer, Kevin Doverspike, and Ed Baumcratz get...
Delco Native Justin Choate Heard the Call From Phillies Announcer
When Justin Choate was growing up in Delaware County his parents had a Sunday ticket plan at Veterans Stadium for seats in right field. His favorite Phillies stadium announcer was 50-year veteran Dan Baker. Baker was honored recently by the Phillies for an end-of-season milestone– 4,000 Phillies games announced and...
Rising Sun’s Rouselle named new Cecil College softball head coach
NORTH EAST — Aaron Rouselle, a long-standing figure in the Cecil County youth sports community, has been hired as Cecil College’s next softball head coach, announced in a Cecil College release on Tuesday. Rouselle is a graduate of Perryville High School and alumni of Harford Community College, where he was a member of the Owls men’s basketball program. He currently operates Pop’s Culture, a youth sports facility in Rising Sun, that serves kids and athletes from the surrounding community. ...
Comments / 0