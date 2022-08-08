A clutch home run swing by Gavin Gillpatrick has already made the Middleboro Little League team's trip to Bristol, Connecticut a memorable one. It was the deciding factor in the team's 1-0 win over Concord, New Hampshire in the opening round of the New England Regionals tournament, which set up a matchup with Bangor East (Maine) in the winner's bracket at 9 a.m. on Monday. The game will air on ESPN. ...

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO