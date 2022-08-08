Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Vt. teens’ burger business grills up a local following
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s no shortage of yummy food in our area, especially when it comes to food trucks, but one new venture has attracted a dedicated fan base. What started as a group of high school friends cooking their favorite foods, has now evolved into a very successful business.
The Dish on Doggy Desserts at Three Vermont Ice Cream Spots
Ice cream is going to the dogs — but in a good way. Vermont's ice cream shops, snack shacks and creemee stands have really upped their pup-cup game in the last few years. Now, dogs with sophisticated palates can cool off with an occasional dish that's fancy enough to make a Starbucks Puppuccino blush.
Eater
Seafood Restaurant Moëca Is Now Open in Cambridge. Here’s How It’s Going So Far.
On August 3, Michael Pagliarini let the world into his newest Cambridge restaurant, Moëca. The sister restaurant to Pagliarini’s ritzy Italian restaurant Giulia, he let fans know his plans to open a neighborhood restaurant back in January. The chef and owner says the first week has been a major success. “It’s exhilarating,” Pagliarini says. “We jumped into the chaos, the unknown, but we’ve been training for months, some of us for years. But there’s nothing like opening those doors.”
willistonobserver.com
Vermont Stage brings outdoor theater to Isham Farm
The Isham Family Farm in Williston will host Vermont Stage’s production of ‘Women in Jeopardy!’ for a two-week run this month. OBSERVER COURTESY PHOTO. Vermont Stage is producing an outdoor play at the Isham Family Farm in Williston this month as a part of its “Picnic Plays” series.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Church Street Marketplace hosts annual sidewalk sale
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Church Street Marketplace sidewalk sale kicked off Wednesday afternoon. It’s one of many events the marketplace in Burlington hosts to encourage people to shop local. Throughout the weekend, businesses will set up outside, offering their best deals. During that time there will be a...
WCAX
Church St. lemonade stand serves up workforce training
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The King Street Center Lemonade Stand has been serving up refreshing drinks during the summer for more than two decades, but the business venture is providing more than just some spending cash for the kids who staff it. The main goal is to prepare them for jobs that will pay the bills down the road.
WCAX
Super Senior: Alison Anand
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Alison Anand has a lot of history with her prized 300-year-old violin. But lately, the instrument has become, well, second fiddle. “Yeah, maybe a lot out of practice,” Anand said. But there’s a good reason -- she’s making a splash with her other passion.
WCAX
Residents of Burlington’s Old North End battle a vermin incursion
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since May, more than a dozen Old North End residents have documented run-ins with rats. Neighbors have reported seeing them scurry into hidey-holes and cavort across lawns in broad daylight. One Washington Street resident trapped 13 in just three days. City Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3),...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Sick Westport boy gets big welcome home
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - There was a big welcome home Wednesday for a North Country kid who’s battling cancer. It’s not every day you see swarms of bikers, police, and other EMS officials standing together. But when it comes to North Country kids, many say there is no place they would rather be.
Amid a Rise in 'High-Risk Conflicts' With Black Bears, Officials Urge Vermonters to Take Precautions
One evening earlier this summer, Carin Roberts and her husband, Jack, were sipping beers on the porch of their North Ferrisburgh home. As they sat unwinding to the sound of chirping crickets in rural Addison County, something startled their dog, Pretzel. The "all-American mutt," as Carin described her, bounded off the porch and around the back of the house, barking wildly.
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Weights Stacked After Day 1 Weigh-in on Lake Champlain
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – As expected, plenty of big bass showed up to the weigh-in on Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. event on Lake Champlain. The pros weighed 13 bags over 20 pounds, and dozens more stacked up limits over 18 pounds. Check out which anglers got off to a good start at another tournament on Champlain that could be decided by ounces.
Addison Independent
Demo Derby: Flames, tears, joy and an incredibly humane story
NEW HAVEN — The piloting prowess at display by drivers in the G. Stone Motors Demolition Derby at the Addison County Fair and Field Days on Tuesday night sent the crowd into electrifying cries as they cheered on the brave men and women navigating their rigs around the tractor pad.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
WCAX
Monsters open FCBL Championship Series with a dominant win
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Lake Monsters were absolutely dominant in Game 1 of the Futures League Championship Series, downing Nashua 12-0 Wednesday night at Centennial. With the win, the Monsters moved within one victory of their second consecutive league title. Thanks to a dominant outing by Max Moore...
Forest Fire Burning Over 5 Acres of Rugged Terrain in Adirondack Mountains
A fire is burning over 5 acres of rugged terrain in the Adirondacks Mountains and crews are still working to put it out. California isn't the only place dealing with forest fires. The dry summer weather has increased the risk across the nation, including in New York State. Forest Rangers...
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Cabot
CABOT, Vt. — Tucked away in Washington County is Cabot, Vermont, a community of about 1,500 people. In this town, everyone knows Bobby Searles, co-owner of the Cabot Village Store, "Cabot is a great town. There's a lot of people who've lived here for generations, myself included. My father was born and raised here in Cabot."
WCAX
Rescuers come to aid of hiker on Camel’s Hump
DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly two dozen rescuers came to the aid of a hiker experiencing a medical emergency on Camel’s Hump Tuesday afternoon. Officials with Waterbury Backcountry Rescue say a 69-year-old male began to experience chest pains as he ascended the Long Trail south of the summit. Twenty-three rescuers from teams in Richmond, Stowe, and Waterbury responded and reached the hiker around 6 p.m. They carried him on a litter to a spot where he was transferred to an ATV and reached the trailhead around 8 p.m.
WCAX
Styrofoam recycling pilot program underway in Northeast Kingdom
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling in the Northeast Kingdom is evolving. In addition to traditional items, residents in one waste district can now drop off styrofoam, too. Historically, styrofoam has always gone in the trash. But a new machine on trial in Lyndonville could save room in the landfill, and customers a couple of bucks on disposal costs.
WCAX
WATCH | 3 people arrested in connection with downtown Lexington shooting
Primary Preview: Meet the 2 NY Democrats vying to take on Elise Stefanik. New York is gearing up for its second primary of the summer. GOP runner-up launches Libertarian bid for US House. Updated: 5 hours ago. The shakeup in the GOP race for Vermont’s lone congressional seat continues, with...
NECN
Vandal Leaves Behind ‘Swath of Destruction' at Homes, Bus Terminal in Burlington, Vermont
A Vermont man is accused of doing tens of thousands of dollars in damage and leaving behind a "swath of destruction" in Burlington as he went about smashing windows early Tuesday morning. Burlington police said they received more than 20 911 calls beginning around 5 a.m., overwhelming their call center....
Comments / 0