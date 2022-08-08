On August 3, Michael Pagliarini let the world into his newest Cambridge restaurant, Moëca. The sister restaurant to Pagliarini’s ritzy Italian restaurant Giulia, he let fans know his plans to open a neighborhood restaurant back in January. The chef and owner says the first week has been a major success. “It’s exhilarating,” Pagliarini says. “We jumped into the chaos, the unknown, but we’ve been training for months, some of us for years. But there’s nothing like opening those doors.”

