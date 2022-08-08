ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

TMZ.com

Anne Heche Almost Hit Pedestrian Before Crashing into House

Anne Heche clearly didn't care about the safety of others as she flew through neighborhood streets and alleyways -- at one point almost striking a woman -- before barreling through a home. We've obtained new surveillance video showing Anne's blue Mini Cooper driving erratically in Mar Vista Friday. At one...
ACCIDENTS
RadarOnline

'Extreme Critical Condition': Anne Heche In Coma, Needs Surgery For Burns — As Terrifying New Video Emerges Of 90 MPH Drunken Crash

Anne Heche hasn't woken up and is still in critical condition as a new video shows her barreling down an alley before she plowed into a home, catching herself and the property on fire. The Six Days Seven Nights actress, 53, was rushed to the hospital on Friday after the fiery crash, where she continues to fight for her life. Radar can confirm she is in critical condition and needs surgery for her injuries. Cops Obtain Warrant For Anne Heche Blood Test After Fiery Crash “Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma,” her spokesperson told...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

Actress Anne Heche hospitalized after car crash

Emmy-nominated actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles home, causing the structure to catch on fire. Heche was seen on video driving a blue Mini Cooper in a neighborhood before crashing into an apartment building's garage on Friday. Before residents could help her out of the vehicle, she reversed and drove off, then crashed into a nearby home in the neighborhood Mar Vista, igniting a fire in the crash, according to TMZ.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls

Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder SuspectTwitter. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Inside the Los Angeles home destroyed in fiery Anne Heche car crash

Piles of burnt rubble, collapsed beams and blackened walls are all that remains of Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles home after a car driven by actor Anne Heche plowed into it on Friday morning.The scene of near-complete devastation is revealed in photographs shared by Ms Mishele’s neighbours as they try to help her rebuild her life after losing all of her possessions in the crash.Heche suffered severe burns when her Mini Cooper slammed into the home in Mar Vista, near Santa Monica, and burst into flames around 11am on Friday, engulfing the single-storey bungalow in fire.Ms Mishele miraculously survived the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
TRAVEL
TODAY.com

Neighbor recalls moments after Anne Heche’s fiery crash in LA

A neighbor of the tenant whose house Anne Heche crashed into Friday in Los Angeles is speaking out about a group of witnesses attempting to rescue the actor from the fiery collision that left her with critical injuries. Lynne Bernstein, a neighbor who heard a car "screaming" down the street...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Anne Heche Will Be Charged With Hit & Run, If She Was Intoxicated At Time Of Fiery Crash

Anne Heche will be charged with a misdemeanor if her blood results show that she was intoxicated following an investigation into the scary car crash on Friday, August 5. An LAPD officer told HollywoodLife that an investigation into the driver and crash was still underway. “Today we got an update that there is an ongoing investigation pending a blood result. If it shows that the driver was intoxicated, they will be charged with a misdemeanor hit and run. The case will be presented to the city district attorney’s office,” the LAPD officer said. Though the LAPD official could not confirm this to be Anne Heche, HollywoodLife.com has independently confirmed that the driver, in this case, is in fact, Anne.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

