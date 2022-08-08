Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder SuspectTwitter. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO