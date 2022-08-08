Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
North Attleborough priest accused of ‘misconduct’ placed on administrative leave
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Diocese of Fall River said that a North Attleborough priest was placed on administrative leave last week. Rev. Rodney Thibault, of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish, was placed on administrative leave amidst an investigation into alleged misconduct. The misconduct was “inconsistent with standards...
ABC6.com
Providence man accused of fighting arrested at Ballard’s on Block Island
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said that a Providence man accused of fighting was arrested at Ballard’s Beach Resort Monday. The fight happened at about 6:30 p.m. at Ballard’s. Video obtained by ABC 6 News shows multiple men swinging punches at each other in the middle of the outdoor bar scene.
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: Two accused of forging signatures on teen candidate's nominating papers
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Two teenagers are being accused of forging signatures in a bid to get a teenage candidate for governor on the ballot. That 18-year-old candidate, Zach Hurwitz, is on the ballot. Jamestown police accuse 18-year-olds Owen Lokey and Gracie Flynn of conspiring to forge signatures that...
GoLocalProv
Law Enforcement Officials Board Block Island Ferry Following Reports of Fighting
Law enforcement boarded the Block Island Ferry Monday night in response to a number of passengers fighting. Police reportedly took a number of individuals into custody as the ferry completed its trip back to Pt. Judith. Videos on social media show crowds of people waiting to board the last ferry...
Turnto10.com
State police: 7 arrested in Block Island Ferry brawl; 1 arrested in Ballard's fight
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Officers with guns drawn boarded a chaotic Block Island Ferry while it was still on the water Monday night after a fight broke out on board. Rhode Island State Police told NBC 10 News that seven people were arrested and that two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Turnto10.com
Citizen's academy returns to New Bedford Police Department after COVID-19 hiatus
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The New Bedford Police Department will hold its citizen’s police academy program next month for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will invite about 20 New Bedford residents to police headquarters on Rockdale Avenue on Wednesday nights for ten weeks beginning September 7.
Providence police captain who slammed suspect’s head will fight termination
Providence Police Captain Stephen Gencarella plans to fight the department's attempt to fire him, seeking a hearing under the state Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.
Rhode Islanders returning from summer hotspot brawl on ferry
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders who flocked to a summer hotspot on Monday for the Victory Day holiday got into brawls at a resort and on a ferry ride home, leading to eight arrests. The fighting started at a beach resort on Block Island that was hosting a...
ABC6.com
Gov. McKee calls fight on Block Island ferry ‘unacceptable’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — One day after a fight broke out on the Block Island Ferry, that sent two person to the hospital, Gov. Dan McKee called the incident unacceptable. “Certainly that was not what we want to see anywhere in the state of Rhode Island,” said McKee. “[The] behavior that I’m hearing on the ferry last night was not acceptable, and we are certainly going to respond in a strong way to protect the safety of the people of in the state of Rhode Island and enjoy our great state.”
ABC6.com
Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry
BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
Priest accused of asking inappropriate questions removed from reassignment
Father Eric Silva, who had been placed on administrative leave earlier this year, was named assistant pastor of St. Thomas More Parish on Monday.
Michelle Carter, woman convicted in texting-suicide case, has completed her probation
PLAINVILLE, Mass. — Michelle Carter, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the texting-suicide death of her boyfriend, has completed her probation, a court official said. Carter, who was 17 at the time, urged her suicidal boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, to kill himself in 2014 in a series of...
fallriverreporter.com
7 charged, 2 injured in incident on Block Island Ferry that brought heavy police presence
The Rhode Island State Police today released details regarding the incident on the Block Island Ferry last night. Just after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from the Rhode Island State Police, as well as officers from the Narragansett, North Kingstown, and South Kingstown Police Departments, responded to reports of a disturbance on an Interstate Navigation Ferry enroute from Block Island to Galilee. In coordination with local EMS, members of law enforcement boarded the ferry, secured the scene, and arrested 7 individuals. 2 people were injured and were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department announces return of popular Citizen’s Police Academy
The New Bedford police department is announcing the highly anticipated return of its citizen’s police academy program. After a lengthy hiatus precipitated by the covid pandemic, we are happy to announce the program’s return on September 7th, 2022. Each Wednesday night, for ten weeks, a group of approximately 20 citizens will be selected to join us at police headquarters on Rockdale Ave. Presentations will be given by members of our various units which are designed to give the attendees a more in-depth look into the inner workings of our department.
WCVB
Boston man accused of attempted rape while impersonating police officer
BOSTON — A Boston man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of attempting to rape a woman while impersonating a police officer, according to authorities. Boston police said a woman reported that 51-year-old Charles Singleton, who also goes by the name Charles Zimmerman, claimed to be an officer when they met in the Dorchester area after a social gathering.
ABC6.com
Large police presence at Block Island ferry terminal
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — A large police presence was called to the Block Island ferry terminal in Narragansett Monday night. An ABC 6 News crew arrived before 11 p.m. and saw members of the U.S. Coast Guard, Narragansett police and fire, South Kingstown police, Middletown police, North Kingstown police and Rhode Island State Police on scene.
Police looking for Seekonk bank robbery suspect
The search is on for a man who robbed a Seekonk bank late last week.
Immigration Has Detainer on Man Arrested Over Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man Friday afternoon on a warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon and a Natick Police warrant. Arrested at 12:56 p.m. on August 5 was Wemerson Silva, 20, listed with no known address. He is now being detained on an ICE (Immigration &...
WCVB
Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway
ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
Framingham Man Charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under Influence For 3rd Time
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham man was arrested on Saturday night on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence for a third time, according to police. A police officer stopped a vehicle on Irving & Arlington street after the driver “crossed into wrong lane nearly striking cruiser,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens.
