Fall River, MA

ABC6.com

Providence man accused of fighting arrested at Ballard’s on Block Island

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said that a Providence man accused of fighting was arrested at Ballard’s Beach Resort Monday. The fight happened at about 6:30 p.m. at Ballard’s. Video obtained by ABC 6 News shows multiple men swinging punches at each other in the middle of the outdoor bar scene.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Gov. McKee calls fight on Block Island ferry ‘unacceptable’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — One day after a fight broke out on the Block Island Ferry, that sent two person to the hospital, Gov. Dan McKee called the incident unacceptable. “Certainly that was not what we want to see anywhere in the state of Rhode Island,” said McKee. “[The] behavior that I’m hearing on the ferry last night was not acceptable, and we are certainly going to respond in a strong way to protect the safety of the people of in the state of Rhode Island and enjoy our great state.”
ABC6.com

Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

7 charged, 2 injured in incident on Block Island Ferry that brought heavy police presence

The Rhode Island State Police today released details regarding the incident on the Block Island Ferry last night. Just after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from the Rhode Island State Police, as well as officers from the Narragansett, North Kingstown, and South Kingstown Police Departments, responded to reports of a disturbance on an Interstate Navigation Ferry enroute from Block Island to Galilee. In coordination with local EMS, members of law enforcement boarded the ferry, secured the scene, and arrested 7 individuals. 2 people were injured and were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police Department announces return of popular Citizen’s Police Academy

The New Bedford police department is announcing the highly anticipated return of its citizen’s police academy program. After a lengthy hiatus precipitated by the covid pandemic, we are happy to announce the program’s return on September 7th, 2022. Each Wednesday night, for ten weeks, a group of approximately 20 citizens will be selected to join us at police headquarters on Rockdale Ave. Presentations will be given by members of our various units which are designed to give the attendees a more in-depth look into the inner workings of our department.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Boston man accused of attempted rape while impersonating police officer

BOSTON — A Boston man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of attempting to rape a woman while impersonating a police officer, according to authorities. Boston police said a woman reported that 51-year-old Charles Singleton, who also goes by the name Charles Zimmerman, claimed to be an officer when they met in the Dorchester area after a social gathering.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Large police presence at Block Island ferry terminal

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — A large police presence was called to the Block Island ferry terminal in Narragansett Monday night. An ABC 6 News crew arrived before 11 p.m. and saw members of the U.S. Coast Guard, Narragansett police and fire, South Kingstown police, Middletown police, North Kingstown police and Rhode Island State Police on scene.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
WCVB

Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
ARLINGTON, MA

