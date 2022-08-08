ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Justin Lower slips, loses PGA Tour card with 3-putt bogey on final hole at Wyndham Championship

By Ryan Young
 2 days ago
PGA: John Deere Classic - Second Round Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Justin Lower tees off on the second tee during the the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports - 18621165

Justin Lower was all set to not only make it into the FedExCup Playoffs on Sunday afternoon, but also secure his PGA Tour card for the second straight year.

Yet on the 72nd green at the Wyndham Championship, Lower slipped.

Lower, after reaching the par-4 18th green in regulation, three putted from 61 feet for a bogey — which officially knocked him outside of the top 125 in the FedExCup standings and took his Tour card away.

Lower’s face walking off the 18th green said it all.

"I don't really know what I'm thinking. It sucks to come up this short, really," Lower said. "I mean, to get the last card last fall and only have three starts in the fall, to be in this position I guess is, I don't know, it's cool … I don't know, there's positives, but right now it just flat out sucks."

Lower carded a 1-under 69 on Sunday and finished in T36 at 7-under on the week.

The 33-year-old, who qualified for the Tour for the first time last fall, said he didn't know where he was at in the standings on the 18th green.

"I didn't know on 18, but I had a feeling," Lower said. "I just, that first putt I had was, it was like not the putt you want at all, like I don't even know how long it was. I was trying to hit it 50 feet up the hill and try to use the hill to kind of kill it and it died over the edge. Just hit it a little too hard, because the last thing I want to do is leave it short and have it come back even more."

Lower had five top-25 finishes in 24 starts this season, with his best finish coming in the form of a T8 run at the Barbasol Championship.

While he will have the chance to get his card back through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals later this fall, the moment was a brutal one.

Joohyung Kim runs away with Wyndham Championship, earns spot in FedExCup Playoffs

Joohyung Kim completely ran away with the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, and it earned him a spot in the FedExCup Playoffs. Kim, after firing an incredible 27 on his front nine, posted a 9-under 61 to take the four-shot win in the season-finale event at Sedgefield Country Club. The victory not only marked the first for the 20-year-old on the PGA Tour, but it gives him an instant Tour membership and secures his spot in the postseason.
GREENSBORO, NC
