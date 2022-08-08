ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

2 children, 2 adults dead after suspected drunk driver crashes into golf cart in Texas

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lUJBj_0h8bdoIv00

GALVESTON, Texas — A suspected drunk driver is facing four intoxication manslaughter charges after a three-vehicle accident left four people, including two children, dead in Galveston, Texas, on Saturday night.

Police responded to the crash at about 11:35 p.m. local time and took Miguel Espinoza, 45, of Rosenberg, Texas, into custody, KTRK-TV reported.

Two other people remained in critical condition late Sunday, KHOU-TV reported.

According to KTRK, investigators said Espinoza was headed eastbound in a black Hyundai SUV, failed to stop and struck the northbound golf cart and a Dodge pickup truck that was traveling south.

The driver of the golf cart died at the scene. Investigators said a woman and two juveniles in the golf cart were taken to an area hospital, where they later died, the TV station reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Alleged Drunk Driver Kills 4 on Golf Cart in Galveston

GALVESTON – A South Texas man is jailed on manslaughter charges after allegedly driving drunk and causing a crash that killed four people on a golf cart in Galveston Saturday.   According to the Galveston Police Department, 45-year-old Miguel Espinoza of Rosenburg outside Houston ran a stop sign causing a crash that killed two children and two adults on a legally driven golf cart.  Reports indicate Espinoza was intoxicated and driving an SUV which ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup which then crashed into a golf cart with six people on board.   Galveston Mayor Craig Brown said golf…
CBS News

Toddler killed in Texas after cement truck falls from overpass and crushes vehicle

A 1-year-old boy was killed in Houston, Texas after a cement truck landed on top of the vehicle the child was in, authorities said. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced a child died in a "tragic incident" on Friday. Gonzalez said a cement truck lost control, went over the overpass and landed on top of a vehicle with four people inside. The occupants included a 54-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman and two 22-month-old twins, a boy and girl, KHOU reported.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dodge, TX
City
Galveston, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Galveston, TX
Accidents
City
Rosenberg, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Galveston, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Houston nurse Nicole Linton charged with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6

A nurse from Houston was charged Monday with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman.Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz that barreled through a red light at Slauson and La Brea avenues last Thursday and slammed into several other vehicles in the Windsor Hills area, according to the CHP. The six people killed included all the members of one family — 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, the child she was pregnant with, her boyfriend, 24-year-old Reynold Lester, who...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Cart#Drunk Driver#Traffic Accident#Ktrk Tv#Khou Tv#Hyundai#Cox Media Group
KBTX.com

Crash involving 18-wheeler and motorcyle leaves one dead in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Officials are investigating a deadly crash in Navasota involving an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened at FM 379 and West Grace Street. Officials have closed FM 379 due to the accident. We will update this story...
NAVASOTA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KBTX.com

Blaze in Washington County near Lake Somerville continues to burn

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - Fire crews worked through the night to battle a fire that has burned through 300 acres. Rock Creek Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Tim Hamff tells KBTX the fire is about 20% contained. Two homes were lost in the blaze but no injuries have been reported.
BURTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: New hospitalizations stagnate as indicators show decline in new cases

Texas Medical Center hospitals saw a declining number of COVID-19 cases week over week while hospitalizations remained mostly the same. (Courtesy Texas Medical Center) In the week spanning Aug. 1-7, Texas Medical Center facilities admitted an average 220 COVID-19 patients per day to its hospitals, a slight increase from the 219 average patients per day in the week of July 25-31, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy