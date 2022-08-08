ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Gold gains as dollar, yields slip; focus on U.S. inflation data

Gold prices rose on Monday following a pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, while investor focus shifted to U.S. inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike plan. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,788.39 per ounce. U.S. gold futures also settled up 0.8% at %1,804.8. The...
Benzinga

Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Benzinga

Amazon Receives FDA Warning Letter For OTC Mole Removal Products

The FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research released a warning letter sent to Amazon Inc's AMZN CEO Andy Jassy for selling mole removal products over-the-counter. The letter explains that the company is responsible for "introducing, delivering, or causing the introduction or delivery into interstate commerce of products that are unapproved new drugs."
Benzinga

5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
