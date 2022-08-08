Read full article on original website
China is stockpiling cash instead of pumping it back into their economy - and that's pushing a decades-high dollar even further
Chinese investors are parking excess liquidity in safe areas of the financial system, Bloomberg reported. Instead of letting yuan flow to the real economy, the money is ending up in bank bonds and corporate debt. Chinese funds are also heading for the US dollar, helped by higher rates. Chinese investors...
CNBC
Gold gains as dollar, yields slip; focus on U.S. inflation data
Gold prices rose on Monday following a pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, while investor focus shifted to U.S. inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike plan. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,788.39 per ounce. U.S. gold futures also settled up 0.8% at %1,804.8. The...
Elon Musk Predicts 'Mild Recession' For 18 Months, Says US Economy Is 'Past Peak Inflation'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has said that the U.S. recession is inevitable and will last for the next year and a half. Speaking at the electric-vehicle maker's annual shareholder meeting last week, Musk said that inflation would "drop rapidly" soon and the U.S. is past peak inflation. "We...
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
China posts record $101 billion trade surplus but export boom could fade
China's export sector delivered robust growth in July, providing much-need support for the world's second largest economy that is almost certain to miss its GDP target this year.
The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation
The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, repeating the hike seen in June. The increase triples the size of the Fed's usual hike and marks an aggressive effort to cool inflation. Higher rates makes all kinds of debt, from credit cards to mortgages, more expensive. The...
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Michael Saylor: US Inflation is +9.1%, It’s Only a Matter of Time Before The World Discovers 1 BTC = 1 BTC.
Michael Saylor has pointed out that the US dollar continues to gain value as annual inflation has hit 9.1%. He adds that other global currencies continue to weaken against the USD, and it is only a matter of time before the world discovers that one Bitcoin will always be equal to one Bitcoin.
Amazon Receives FDA Warning Letter For OTC Mole Removal Products
The FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research released a warning letter sent to Amazon Inc's AMZN CEO Andy Jassy for selling mole removal products over-the-counter. The letter explains that the company is responsible for "introducing, delivering, or causing the introduction or delivery into interstate commerce of products that are unapproved new drugs."
Putin's War In Ukraine To Make 40 Million People Across The World Go Hungry, Says US
Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine would cause 40 million people to become food insecure, with sub-Saharan Africa being the hardest hit region, the U.S. envoy to the United Nations said on Friday. What Happened: The U.S. ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that the Biden administration is waiting for congressional approval to...
China's yuan has dropped for 5 months straight as investors flock to the decades-high dollar
China's yuan is on its longest losing streak since October 2018, according to the Wall Street Journal. The currency has lost 5% against the greenback so far in 2022 amid downbeat economic data from Beijing. Higher US bond yields and an aggressive Fed have helped pushed the dollar 11% higher...
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More
Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Nasdaq Tumbles 150 Points Following Micron's Warning, Market Volatility Increases
The Nasdaq index settled lower on Tuesday as weak guidance from Micron Technology Inc MU sent technology and chip stocks lower. Investors await the release of inflation report from the US, that is expected to provide some guidance to the Federal Reserve in its monetary policy tightening efforts. Market experts...
Putin Forces' Weapons Used In Ukraine Invasion Featured Hundreds Of Parts Made In US, Europe, Research Says
Vladimir Putin's Russia acquired critical technology from companies in the U.S., Europe, and Asia for invading Ukraine, according to a new report. What Happened: The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a defense think tank, in a research report said that more than 450 foreign-made components had been found in Russian weapons recovered in Ukraine.
Deja-flu: China sounds alarm as 35 people fall ill with 'newly identified' Langya virus that is thought to have jumped from shrews
Doctors have raised the alarm over a brand new virus that has infected dozens of people in China. 'Langya' henipavirus — or LayV — was detected in 35 people in the country's eastern Henan and Shandong provinces. It belongs to a family of viruses that are known to...
FOXBusiness
Americans' inflation expectations declined sharply in July, New York Fed says
Consumer expectations for where inflation will be one year from now fell sharply in July, according to a key Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey published Monday, a potentially reassuring sign for the U.S. central bank as it tries to cool surging prices. The median expectation is that the...
S&P 500 dips, Treasury yields rise and dollar rallies following robust U.S. jobs report
NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 headed lower, Treasury yields advanced and the dollar rose on Friday after the U.S. July employment report blasted past expectations, raising the odds of continued monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve.
South Korean Foreign Minister Seeks To Reassure Xi Jinping In Beijing Over US Ties
South Korea's foreign minister Park Jin will visit China for the first time on Monday as President Yoon Suk-yeol's government seeks to reassure Xi Jinping of their relationship despite stronger ties with the U.S. What Happened: Jin will be in China for a three-day visit, during which he will hold...
