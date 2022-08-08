Read full article on original website
Kershaw Co. Deputy involved in chase, crash
Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Kershaw Co. Sheriff’s Office say around 1pm Thursday they along with Camden Police responded to a call of someone threatening to use a gun at Walmart in Camden. Deputies say they saw the suspect leaving Walmart and a chase ensued on...
police1.com
S.C. deputy struck by car, suspect charged with attempted murder
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after a fleeing suspect backed into her with a car, pinning the deputy against her patrol vehicle. Special Response Team Operator Sarah Merriman suffered head and body injuries after being struck by the stolen vehicle, the sheriff’s...
abccolumbia.com
CPD investigating fatal collision on Farrow and 277
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say they are investigating a fatal collision involving two people on a moped. Investigators say it happened at Farrow Rd. and 277 on the bridge headed into Columbia. We’re told the road will be closed while police and the coroner’s office process the scene....
WIS-TV
Person of interest sought in Orangeburg County homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators in Orangeburg County say they’re looking for a person of interest in a homicide. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are looking to speak with the 42-year-old Huey Williams, Jr., of Cordova. On Aug. 1st deputies from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) were called...
abccolumbia.com
Deputies: Hawaii juvenile made threat against Lugoff-Elgin HS
Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Turns out Social media threats made against Lugoff-Elgin High School actually came from more than 4,500 miles away in Hawaii. According to the Kershaw Co. Sheriff’s Office the FBI and the Honolulu Police Department made contact with the juvenile they say made the threats and his parents.
Suspect hit Richland County deputy with car, sheriff says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said a teenage suspect hit one of his officers with a car, sending her to the hospital with serious injuries, an incident he says shows the dangers of what his deputies face. A visibly frustrated Lott talked about the incident that...
WIS-TV
Sheriff: Teen charged after hitting Richland Co. deputy with stolen vehicle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said a Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy was injured while on duty Tuesday at around 10 p.m. Lott said deputies tracked down a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening near the 6000 block of Two Notch Rd. Lott said the 17-year-old Jamon Cheatham drove the vehicle at high speed into one of the responding deputies, SRT Operator Sarah Merriman.
Richland County jury sentences mother for choking, later death of child
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman will spend the next 40 years of her life in prison following a jury's finding that the choking of her own already injured child led to his suffering and eventual death 3 years later. According to a statement from the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office,...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia police search for accused peeping Tom
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia Police Wednesday released surveillance footage of a man looking into the windows of a home on Devine Street. If you recognize this man call the Columbia Police Department or leave a tip at http://CrimeSC.com.
WIS-TV
Richland County mother found guilty in choking death of her son
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County mother has been found guilty of Homicide by Child Abuse in the death of her son Thursday. A jury heard testimony on Shakoya Darby, a woman accused of killing her son, Princeton Adams. She was sentenced to 40 years in prison. On Christmas...
WIS-TV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
abccolumbia.com
Driver killed in crash involving two kids on Bull Street has been identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver killed in a crash involving two kids on South Carolina Highway 277 Tuesday. Coroner Naida Rutherford says Courtney Parker, 24, of Columbia, died from her injuries at a local hospital. Columbia Police say Parker was...
One dead, suspect at large following Upstate shooting
One person is dead following a shooting in the Upstate early Tuesday morning. The Anderson Police Department responded to a reported shooting just before 2:30 AM in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street.
WIS-TV
Hawaii juvenile accused of making threats against Kershaw Co. school contacted by FBI, local police
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan announced Thursday that the juvenile accused of making threats on social media against Lugoff-Elgin High School has been contacted by the FBI and the Honolulu Police Department. On Monday an online source allegedly threatened the Lugoff-Elgin High School. The Kershaw County...
abccolumbia.com
Good Morning Columbia anchor helps rescue accident victim
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Monica Rivers is seeing who she calls her angel again, for the first time since her accident. That angel, is Good Morning Columbia news anchor Curtis Wilson. “He means the world to me. Had it not been for him at that time, the angel that god sent to me. I know we all have angels. God has ones assigned to us. And if it was just for that moment on that date, Curtis Wilson was the angel assigned to Monica Rivers,” Rivers says.
WIS-TV
Body of missing Lake Murray boater found
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a missing Lake Murray boater has been found according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). On July 31 a man was reported missing near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park after he went into the water and never came back. He was identified as 31-year-old Terrance Butler.
abccolumbia.com
Sheriff: Deputy injured by teen driving stolen car
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says a deputy was injured after she was hit by a 17 year old driving a stolen car. Lott says on Tuesday SRT Operator Sarah Merriman and another deputy stopped a car that had been reported stolen on Two Notch Rd.
abccolumbia.com
Police: Man charged with shooting family member in the hand
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say Zedekiah Coleman, 33, is charged with attempted murder. Police say he shot a relative in the hand following an argument on the 600 block of Sunset Dr. last week. Investigators say Coleman turned himself in Tuesday afternoon.
WIS-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four 18-wheelers involved with wreck on Hwy 1, area shut down
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A wreck occurred on Highway 1, near James West Rd. in Kershaw County. According to Kershaw County Fire Service Deputy Chief Bullard, four 18-wheelers were involved, causing one person to be treated for a minor injury on the scene. A small diesel leak was also...
Sheriff: Man’s plan to ambush officers thwarted by training
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 25-year-old man with a hand-drawn map that included “dead pigs” written at the bottom tried to ambush deputies from his home but his plan was stopped when the deputies followed training and got out of the firing zone, a South Carolina sheriff. One...
