Richland County, SC

abccolumbia.com

Kershaw Co. Deputy involved in chase, crash

Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Kershaw Co. Sheriff’s Office say around 1pm Thursday they along with Camden Police responded to a call of someone threatening to use a gun at Walmart in Camden. Deputies say they saw the suspect leaving Walmart and a chase ensued on...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
police1.com

S.C. deputy struck by car, suspect charged with attempted murder

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after a fleeing suspect backed into her with a car, pinning the deputy against her patrol vehicle. Special Response Team Operator Sarah Merriman suffered head and body injuries after being struck by the stolen vehicle, the sheriff’s...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

CPD investigating fatal collision on Farrow and 277

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say they are investigating a fatal collision involving two people on a moped. Investigators say it happened at Farrow Rd. and 277 on the bridge headed into Columbia. We’re told the road will be closed while police and the coroner’s office process the scene....
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Person of interest sought in Orangeburg County homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators in Orangeburg County say they’re looking for a person of interest in a homicide. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are looking to speak with the 42-year-old Huey Williams, Jr., of Cordova. On Aug. 1st deputies from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) were called...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Crime & Safety
abccolumbia.com

Deputies: Hawaii juvenile made threat against Lugoff-Elgin HS

Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Turns out Social media threats made against Lugoff-Elgin High School actually came from more than 4,500 miles away in Hawaii. According to the Kershaw Co. Sheriff’s Office the FBI and the Honolulu Police Department made contact with the juvenile they say made the threats and his parents.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sheriff: Teen charged after hitting Richland Co. deputy with stolen vehicle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said a Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy was injured while on duty Tuesday at around 10 p.m. Lott said deputies tracked down a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening near the 6000 block of Two Notch Rd. Lott said the 17-year-old Jamon Cheatham drove the vehicle at high speed into one of the responding deputies, SRT Operator Sarah Merriman.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia police search for accused peeping Tom

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia Police Wednesday released surveillance footage of a man looking into the windows of a home on Devine Street. If you recognize this man call the Columbia Police Department or leave a tip at http://CrimeSC.com.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
COLUMBIA, SC
Public Safety
abccolumbia.com

Good Morning Columbia anchor helps rescue accident victim

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Monica Rivers is seeing who she calls her angel again, for the first time since her accident. That angel, is Good Morning Columbia news anchor Curtis Wilson. “He means the world to me. Had it not been for him at that time, the angel that god sent to me. I know we all have angels. God has ones assigned to us. And if it was just for that moment on that date, Curtis Wilson was the angel assigned to Monica Rivers,” Rivers says.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Body of missing Lake Murray boater found

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a missing Lake Murray boater has been found according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). On July 31 a man was reported missing near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park after he went into the water and never came back. He was identified as 31-year-old Terrance Butler.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sheriff: Deputy injured by teen driving stolen car

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says a deputy was injured after she was hit by a 17 year old driving a stolen car. Lott says on Tuesday SRT Operator Sarah Merriman and another deputy stopped a car that had been reported stolen on Two Notch Rd.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Police: Man charged with shooting family member in the hand

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say Zedekiah Coleman, 33, is charged with attempted murder. Police say he shot a relative in the hand following an argument on the 600 block of Sunset Dr. last week. Investigators say Coleman turned himself in Tuesday afternoon.
COLUMBIA, SC

