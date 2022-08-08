Read full article on original website
US's SEC declares $300 million crypto scam as a pyramid scheme
Forsage was founded in February 2020 by promoters who stayed in Georgia, Indonesia, and Russia. It operated in five U.S. states and continued operations even after cease-and-desist orders. The SEC aims to recover the company's income with interest. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S. has charged 11...
protocol.com
Bitcoin is back on center stage
Shortly after Wall Street veteran CK Zheng launched his crypto hedge fund in the summer of 2021, bitcoin soared to an all-time high price of $68,000. The rally worried the ZX Squared Capital co-founder, who was particularly troubled by speculation that bitcoin’s price could soon soar to $100,000. “People were so bullish at the time,” he told Protocol, calling the hype that drove bitcoin’s price up “crazy.”
coingeek.com
What does the BSV investors’ lawsuit mean for Bitcoin and digital currencies in the UK?
News broke out that BSV Claims Limited had brought a £9.9 billion class-action lawsuit against digital currency exchanges Binance, Kraken, Shapeshift, and Bittylicious. The collective proceedings order, which is the U.K. equivalent of a class-action lawsuit in the United States, accuses the exchanges of colluding to delist BSV without good reason, reducing, preventing, and distorting competition in the U.K. as a result.
CNBC
Mark Cuban says this was his worst 'Shark Tank' investment ever: 'Next thing you know, all of the money’s gone'
Over more than a decade on ABC's "Shark Tank," billionaire Mark Cuban has seen his share of good investments — and bad ones. Last week, Cuban told the "Full Send" podcast that after investing nearly $20 million in 85 startups on "Shark Tank," he's taken a net loss across all of those deals combined. He tells CNBC Make It that the loss is only "on a cash basis" to this point, and doesn't account for the fact that he hasn't yet exited many of those investments: "I haven't gotten out more than I have put in. But that doesn't account for all the ongoing, operating businesses and their valuations."
Bitcoin and Ethereum”Incredibly Oversold” States Bloomberg Analyst: Forbes
Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone stated that Bitcoin trades at a substantial discount. McGlone highlights several observations when making his case, such as technical analysis focusing on key indicators such as the 100-week moving average. McGlone stressed the Federal Reserve’s critical role in the price of equities and...
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
LIV Golf Lawyer Reveals Stunning Secret About Player Earnings
LIV's lawyer revealed players' earnings count against their initial payout for joining the tour.
GOLF・
TechCrunch
Coinbase’s earnings fall short of expectations as crypto winter rages
Today after the bell, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase reported its second quarter performance. In the second quarter, Coinbase reported net revenues of $802.6 million and earnings per share of -$4.98 (diluted), predicated on net income of -$1.09 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA, a highly non-GAAP metric, was -$151 million in the period.
bitcoinist.com
What If Cardano Was On “Shark Tank”?, Billionaire Mark Cuban Voices His Opinion
Legendary investors and “Shark Tank” investors Mark Cuban recently gave an interview sharing his views on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, and other projects in the space. Cuban is a controversial figure in some crypto communities due to his heated opinions on the projects that should receive investors’ attention and those that might be poised to fail.
dailyhodl.com
Kevin O’Leary Details ‘Mega Opportunity’ for Early Crypto Investors, Says Institutional Demand for Bitcoin Nearly Insatiable
Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary says a massive opportunity for Bitcoin (BTC) could start to materialize in the coming months. In a new interview with Crypto Jebb, O’Leary says the floodgates will open for Bitcoin if BTC gets adequate compliance infrastructure at the sovereign fund level. “The big...
dailyhodl.com
$5,100,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund CEO Says ‘New Rally’ Incoming, Ethereum and Altcoins Set To Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead thinks the crypto market has passed the bottom of the cycle and is about to start rebounding. In a new interview with Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal, the crypto hedge fund executive says his firm was “heavy” on Bitcoin (BTC) in May, June and July because the top crypto asset goes down less in times of market stress.
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
For both Bitcoin and Ethereum, the buy-and-hold approach can lock in long-term gains for your portfolio.
dailyhodl.com
$5,000 Ethereum? Crypto Analyst Nicholas Merten Makes the Case for ETH Rally Heading Into The Merge
Popular crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says Ethereum (ETH) has a solid shot at rallies in the coming months as the top smart contract platform approaches its highly anticipated transition to proof of stake. In a new video update, the host of DataDash addresses a recent prediction from BitMEX founder Arthur...
Elon Musk Sells $6.9 Billion in Tesla Shares Amid Legal Showdown Over Twitter Deal
Click here to read the full article. Mega-billionaire Elon Musk sold share of Tesla worth about $6.9 billion on Aug. 5, according to regulatory filings. The tech mogul later tweeted that he raised the money in case Twitter wins its battle to force Musk to buy the social network for $44 billion. “In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock,” Musk tweeted about the stock sale on Monday night. In April, Musk had sold about $8.4 billion in Tesla holdings,...
crowdfundinsider.com
The Crypto Revolution Has Just Started
Hot summer temperatures have done nothing for the current “crypto winter,” which has seen a $2 trillion market drop from highs last year. The downswing, including the spectacular failure of the Terra Luna ecosystem and a cascade of exchanges temporarily halting withdrawals, has livened crypto’s critics including governmental bodies and their academic allies.
dailyhodl.com
Trading Bot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Chooses Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC) and Chainlink (LINK)
A robot that’s earned a reputation for outperforming the markets is unveiling its latest altcoin allocations as most cryptocurrencies give up their recent gains. Every week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys in order to generate algorithmic portfolio assessments that reveal a “hive mind” consensus. The bot’s...
International Business Times
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion Worth Of Tesla Shares
Elon Musk has sold nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to legal filings, amid a high-stakes legal battle with Twitter over a $44 billion buyout deal. The Tesla boss sold some 7.9 million shares between August 5 and 9, according to filings published on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website on Tuesday.
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
zycrypto.com
CFTC Oversight Over Crypto Likely To Spur Further Mass Adoption
A new bill that gives the United States Commodities and Futures Trading Commission oversight over the crypto industry could encourage more investors to start seeing cryptocurrencies as a good investment alternative if passed to law. This, among many other effects, could spark the next wave of mass adoption of cryptocurrencies.
