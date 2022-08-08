Over more than a decade on ABC's "Shark Tank," billionaire Mark Cuban has seen his share of good investments — and bad ones. Last week, Cuban told the "Full Send" podcast that after investing nearly $20 million in 85 startups on "Shark Tank," he's taken a net loss across all of those deals combined. He tells CNBC Make It that the loss is only "on a cash basis" to this point, and doesn't account for the fact that he hasn't yet exited many of those investments: "I haven't gotten out more than I have put in. But that doesn't account for all the ongoing, operating businesses and their valuations."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 18 DAYS AGO