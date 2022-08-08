ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin is back on center stage

Shortly after Wall Street veteran CK Zheng launched his crypto hedge fund in the summer of 2021, bitcoin soared to an all-time high price of $68,000. The rally worried the ZX Squared Capital co-founder, who was particularly troubled by speculation that bitcoin’s price could soon soar to $100,000. “People were so bullish at the time,” he told Protocol, calling the hype that drove bitcoin’s price up “crazy.”
coingeek.com

What does the BSV investors’ lawsuit mean for Bitcoin and digital currencies in the UK?

News broke out that BSV Claims Limited had brought a £9.9 billion class-action lawsuit against digital currency exchanges Binance, Kraken, Shapeshift, and Bittylicious. The collective proceedings order, which is the U.K. equivalent of a class-action lawsuit in the United States, accuses the exchanges of colluding to delist BSV without good reason, reducing, preventing, and distorting competition in the U.K. as a result.
CNBC

Mark Cuban says this was his worst 'Shark Tank' investment ever: 'Next thing you know, all of the money’s gone'

Over more than a decade on ABC's "Shark Tank," billionaire Mark Cuban has seen his share of good investments — and bad ones. Last week, Cuban told the "Full Send" podcast that after investing nearly $20 million in 85 startups on "Shark Tank," he's taken a net loss across all of those deals combined. He tells CNBC Make It that the loss is only "on a cash basis" to this point, and doesn't account for the fact that he hasn't yet exited many of those investments: "I haven't gotten out more than I have put in. But that doesn't account for all the ongoing, operating businesses and their valuations."
EWN

Bitcoin and Ethereum”Incredibly Oversold” States Bloomberg Analyst: Forbes

Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone stated that Bitcoin trades at a substantial discount. McGlone highlights several observations when making his case, such as technical analysis focusing on key indicators such as the 100-week moving average. McGlone stressed the Federal Reserve’s critical role in the price of equities and...
TechCrunch

Coinbase’s earnings fall short of expectations as crypto winter rages

Today after the bell, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase reported its second quarter performance. In the second quarter, Coinbase reported net revenues of $802.6 million and earnings per share of -$4.98 (diluted), predicated on net income of -$1.09 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA, a highly non-GAAP metric, was -$151 million in the period.
bitcoinist.com

What If Cardano Was On “Shark Tank”?, Billionaire Mark Cuban Voices His Opinion

Legendary investors and “Shark Tank” investors Mark Cuban recently gave an interview sharing his views on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, and other projects in the space. Cuban is a controversial figure in some crypto communities due to his heated opinions on the projects that should receive investors’ attention and those that might be poised to fail.
Variety

Elon Musk Sells $6.9 Billion in Tesla Shares Amid Legal Showdown Over Twitter Deal

Click here to read the full article. Mega-billionaire Elon Musk sold share of Tesla worth about $6.9 billion on Aug. 5, according to regulatory filings. The tech mogul later tweeted that he raised the money in case Twitter wins its battle to force Musk to buy the social network for $44 billion. “In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock,” Musk tweeted about the stock sale on Monday night. In April, Musk had sold about $8.4 billion in Tesla holdings,...
crowdfundinsider.com

The Crypto Revolution Has Just Started

Hot summer temperatures have done nothing for the current “crypto winter,” which has seen a $2 trillion market drop from highs last year. The downswing, including the spectacular failure of the Terra Luna ecosystem and a cascade of exchanges temporarily halting withdrawals, has livened crypto’s critics including governmental bodies and their academic allies.
International Business Times

Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion Worth Of Tesla Shares

Elon Musk has sold nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to legal filings, amid a high-stakes legal battle with Twitter over a $44 billion buyout deal. The Tesla boss sold some 7.9 million shares between August 5 and 9, according to filings published on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website on Tuesday.
zycrypto.com

CFTC Oversight Over Crypto Likely To Spur Further Mass Adoption

A new bill that gives the United States Commodities and Futures Trading Commission oversight over the crypto industry could encourage more investors to start seeing cryptocurrencies as a good investment alternative if passed to law. This, among many other effects, could spark the next wave of mass adoption of cryptocurrencies.
