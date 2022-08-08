ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 38th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 30, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9 near 38th and Hampton. Milwaukee police said shots were fired around 2:30 p.m. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

One dead in Jefferson Co. after reported gunfire

TOWN OF SUMNER, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 around 12:15 a.m. after hearing shots fired inside a home. As deputies arrived, they saw one person leaving the home who match the description of the suspect. That individual was taken into custody.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police investigate battery incident; man struck with blunt object

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a battery that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 near Kane Place and Warren Avenue. It happened at approximately 7:55 p.m. Police say the victim was trying to put out a fire when the suspect struck him several times with a blunt object. The suspect also attempted to start another fire in the building.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; driver sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a vehicle pursuit Friday night, Aug. 5. It began around 7:18 p.m. near 42nd and Hope. According to police, officers observed a vehicle that was stolen and wanted in connection to an abduction. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop; however, the driver refused, fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit ends in Glendale, 2 in custody

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a pursuit Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. It began around 12:15 a.m. near Teutonia Avenue and Melvina Street. According to police, officers observed a vehicle that was taken in an armed robbery and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle initially stopped briefly but fled and a pursuit ensued.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

One killed in Milwaukee shooting Sunday night

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting on Sunday night. It happened just before 10 p.m. near Fifth and Vienna streets. Police said the 32-year-old victim died at the hospital. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting amid gang dispute, man charged

RACINE, Wis. - Nearly 50 felony charges have been filed against one of two people arrested in connection with the June 2 Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting prosecutors say stemmed from a gang dispute involving a homicide. During the shooting, "several mourners were struck by gunfire, and two of them had...
RACINE, WI
WISN

UPDATE Veronica Tirado-Vallejo has been found safe

UPDATE: Veronica Tirado-Vallejo has been found safe. The Milwaukee Police Department thanks everyone for their assistance. Milwaukee police have issued a "critical missing" alert for Veronica Tirado-Vallejo. She suffers from a medical condition, according to police. They say she was last seen near 110th Street and Sanctuary Drive. Tirado-Vallejo is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woman shot more than 20 times; police looking for suspect

MILWAUKEE - She was shot more than 20 times from her head to her hips and stomach. The shooting victim talked with FOX6 about the dangers of domestic violence. Nikeya Shumake says doctors and nurses were amazed she survived the shooting. She is recovering as police work to find the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man shot on freeway with 8-year-old grandson in car

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother said her 8-year-old son was in a car shot up on Interstate 94 near 25th Street. It happened Sunday night and prompted a freeway closure. The mother, who does not want her family identified, told WISN 12 News her son was celebrating his eighth birthday Sunday with his grandparents.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Driver shot on I-94 EB near 25th Street

MILWAUKEE - A driver was shot on I-94 EB Sunday night, Aug. 7 near the 25th Street off-ramp, shutting down the freeway. Sheriff's officials diverted all eastbound traffic off the freeway at 35th Street. The victim was taken to the hospital. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police phone scam warning, person seeking payment

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is warning the public after it recently received complaints of a phone scam. In the scam, police said, a scammer identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and claims that you missed jury duty or a court summons and run the risk of being arrested unless you pay a certain amount of money. The scammer has claimed to be a Milwaukee police officer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; 2 sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify and locate two people who stole from Woodman's on Highway 145. The theft occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 around 3 p.m. According to police, the two females were involved in a misdemeanor retail theft. The suspects left in a...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing Milwaukee woman last seen on south side

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 45-year-old Milwaukee woman who was last seen on July 5 around 5 p.m. near 14th and Mineral on the city's south side. Jennie Heredia is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’06", 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes....
MILWAUKEE, WI

