FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 38th and Hampton
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 30, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9 near 38th and Hampton. Milwaukee police said shots were fired around 2:30 p.m. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
3 arrested in Racine for manufacturing firearms, shots fired incident
Following a shots fired incident, officers recovered nine guns, ammunition, and firearm paraphernalia from the suspect's homes.
nbc15.com
One dead in Jefferson Co. after reported gunfire
TOWN OF SUMNER, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 around 12:15 a.m. after hearing shots fired inside a home. As deputies arrived, they saw one person leaving the home who match the description of the suspect. That individual was taken into custody.
WISN
Milwaukee 5-year-old shot by uncle, is fighting for her life
MILWAUKEE — Ke'yari Redding, 5, was shot by her uncle John Jackson on July 24. Police said she was asleep on the couch when a bullet came through the house and struck her in the chest and spine. Ke'yari is on a ventilator, and it's uncertain if she will...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police investigate battery incident; man struck with blunt object
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a battery that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 near Kane Place and Warren Avenue. It happened at approximately 7:55 p.m. Police say the victim was trying to put out a fire when the suspect struck him several times with a blunt object. The suspect also attempted to start another fire in the building.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; driver sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a vehicle pursuit Friday night, Aug. 5. It began around 7:18 p.m. near 42nd and Hope. According to police, officers observed a vehicle that was stolen and wanted in connection to an abduction. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop; however, the driver refused, fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit ends in Glendale, 2 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a pursuit Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. It began around 12:15 a.m. near Teutonia Avenue and Melvina Street. According to police, officers observed a vehicle that was taken in an armed robbery and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle initially stopped briefly but fled and a pursuit ensued.
WISN
One killed in Milwaukee shooting Sunday night
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting on Sunday night. It happened just before 10 p.m. near Fifth and Vienna streets. Police said the 32-year-old victim died at the hospital. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at...
'Foul play' in Jefferson County leads to death investiation
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it's working a death investigation following a shots fired incident early Tuesday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting amid gang dispute, man charged
RACINE, Wis. - Nearly 50 felony charges have been filed against one of two people arrested in connection with the June 2 Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting prosecutors say stemmed from a gang dispute involving a homicide. During the shooting, "several mourners were struck by gunfire, and two of them had...
WISN
UPDATE Veronica Tirado-Vallejo has been found safe
UPDATE: Veronica Tirado-Vallejo has been found safe. The Milwaukee Police Department thanks everyone for their assistance. Milwaukee police have issued a "critical missing" alert for Veronica Tirado-Vallejo. She suffers from a medical condition, according to police. They say she was last seen near 110th Street and Sanctuary Drive. Tirado-Vallejo is...
MPD officers injured after pursuit ends in crash near 8th and Greenfield
Officers were injured Saturday when a police pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Milwaukee. Police saw a vehicle wanted in an armed robbery and attempted to make a stop near 8th and Arthur.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Woman shot more than 20 times; police looking for suspect
MILWAUKEE - She was shot more than 20 times from her head to her hips and stomach. The shooting victim talked with FOX6 about the dangers of domestic violence. Nikeya Shumake says doctors and nurses were amazed she survived the shooting. She is recovering as police work to find the...
WISN
Man shot on freeway with 8-year-old grandson in car
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother said her 8-year-old son was in a car shot up on Interstate 94 near 25th Street. It happened Sunday night and prompted a freeway closure. The mother, who does not want her family identified, told WISN 12 News her son was celebrating his eighth birthday Sunday with his grandparents.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Driver shot on I-94 EB near 25th Street
MILWAUKEE - A driver was shot on I-94 EB Sunday night, Aug. 7 near the 25th Street off-ramp, shutting down the freeway. Sheriff's officials diverted all eastbound traffic off the freeway at 35th Street. The victim was taken to the hospital. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.
2 transported to hospital after crash near 60th and Melvina
Two people were transported to the hospital after a crash near 60th and Melvina Tuesday evening. The Milwaukee Fire Department says their injuries are unknown at this time.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police phone scam warning, person seeking payment
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is warning the public after it recently received complaints of a phone scam. In the scam, police said, a scammer identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and claims that you missed jury duty or a court summons and run the risk of being arrested unless you pay a certain amount of money. The scammer has claimed to be a Milwaukee police officer.
Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating series of burglaries, urges caution
JUNEAU, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of burglaries. Officials said multiple unoccupied homes in the northwest part of the county were broken into. Residents are asked to stay vigilant by locking their doors. Anyone who sees something suspicious should contact the Sheriff’s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; 2 sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify and locate two people who stole from Woodman's on Highway 145. The theft occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 around 3 p.m. According to police, the two females were involved in a misdemeanor retail theft. The suspects left in a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Milwaukee woman last seen on south side
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 45-year-old Milwaukee woman who was last seen on July 5 around 5 p.m. near 14th and Mineral on the city's south side. Jennie Heredia is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’06", 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes....
