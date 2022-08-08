ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsend, TN

Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival

By Lee Zimmerman Daily Times Correspondent
 2 days ago

When the ‘60s sensations The 5th Dimension sang their signature 1967 hit, “Up, Up and Away,” they couldn’t claim to be singing about the Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival. After all, that event was still five decades away.

Fortunately for East Tennessee’s hot air balloon enthusiasts, there’s plenty of opportunity to experience all the group once celebrated in song. On Aug. 19 and 20, The Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival returns to Townsend for the fifth year in a row, taking place once again at the Townsend Visitor Center located at 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway.

The 2022 edition of the Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival, presented by Little Arrow Outdoor, brings a new addition to the annual festivities, a VIP Elevated Experience, a pre-event that will take place from 5-10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. The event is limited to 300 guests at a cost of $200 per person. The package includes parking passes, premium tent seating offering shade and premium viewing, a tethered balloon ride, commemorative swag, a choice of dining from CJ’s Tacos and B’s Bites food trucks, signature cocktails by Company Distilling and Old Forge Distillery, wine from Cades Cove Cellars, unlimited non-alcoholic drinks, live entertainment, and chair massages courtesy of Tula Blue Events. Funds raised from VIP ticket sales go to the nonprofit Townsend/Cades Cove Gateway Alliance.

The package also offers guest and opportunity to chat with the balloon handlers, take a balloon ride and enjoy a variety of photo opportunities.

Jeff Muir, communications director for the Blount Partnership, one of the dozen corporate sponsors of the festival, said, “The added Friday night VIP experience is a highlight of the weekend event. It’s an opportunity to enjoy more time around the balloons with extra perks. Additionally, the balloon glow, painted against the backdrop of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, is unlike anything one can experience.”

The main event, which takes place on Aug. 20, will feature live music, family-friendly activities, crafters that demonstrate and selling their wares, food trucks, and a beer tent. Tethered balloon rides, which will begin at 6 p.m. as weather permits, will be available for pre-sale at a cost of $25 per rider. Riders must be 8 years old and older.

“The Hot Air Balloon Festival is such. Visually stunning backdrop of mountains and hot air balloons, said Carmen Simpher, CEO of Little Arrow Outdoor, the festival organizer, said in a press release. “It is a mesmerizing display, and I am happy that were are having this festival in Townsend another year. I think people who come out will be very happy they did.”

Muir said that the festival averages 10,000 visitors each year.

Balloon rides average approximately three minutes and climb to a height of 30 feet. If the weather precludes the possibility of rides, the balloonists will perform a candlestick glow, a visual display that creates giant fireballs from the balloon’s burner system.

In addition to Blount Partnership, the festival’s other sponsors include WIVK FM 107.7, Dogwood Cabins, Apple Valley Mountain Village Suburban Propane, Old Forge Distillery, Company Distilling, TC Environmental, Townsend Cades Cove Alliance, Cades Cove Cellars, Tula Blu Events, and WVLT Channel 8.

Admission for the public event on Saturday is $5 per person with kids 10 and under free. advance parking for $20. Day of festival parking is $25 at the gate. Parking is also available in private lots, with shuttles provided for those that need assistance. Guests are encouraged to buy tickets for the tethered balloons in advance at event at https://www.event brite.com/e/great-smoky-mountain-balloon-festival-2022-tickets because they can sell out quickly.

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

