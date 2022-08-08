ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are ‘Tired’ of Benson and Rollins

There are very few shows that last more than a few seasons. Due to character development, storylines, and memorable moments, eventually a show fizzles, causing fans to turn away, looking for something new. But for Law & Order, they continue to produce episodes after 23 years of being on the air. First created by Dick Wolf, the series did more than create over 1,000 hours of content as it led to numerous spin-off series. The template of Law & Order also helped shows like Chicago Fire, Chicago Justice, and FBI get off the ground. With a total of 1,250 episodes airing under the Law & Order franchise, fans of the original series are voicing their concern about the lack of diversity being seen and how many of them are dull characters.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Shares Another Drop-Dead Gorgeous Photo

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan has been sharing a number of photos from a recent photoshoot and they are simply outstanding. Moynahan put up one more from her time with makeup artist and photographer Tina Turnbow. Turnbow is the founder of The Bare Magazine, which showed off Moynahan’s photos. This is another photo from that time with Turnbow and it’s pretty solid and gorgeous. See what you think when taking a look at her here.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Teaneck, NJ
Entertainment
City
Teaneck, NJ
City
Secaucus, NJ
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
Outsider.com

Mariska Hargitay Takes Big Leap Before Start of ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Mariska Hargitay is enjoying a final moment in the blissful vacation sunshine with production of Law & Order: SVU cranking up this next week. On Sunday, the SVU star posted a photo on her Instagram feed. She’s taking a big leap into something. Peter Hermann, her husband, snapped the photo. And the two were in Capes d’Antibes, a resort town in the South of France. The Law & Order: SVU star added this caption:
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Ice-T Offers Big 'Law & Order: SVU' Update

Odafin Tutuola is heading back to work. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T confirmed on Monday he is returning to New York City to start filming the 24th season of the series next week. SVU will extend its record as the longest-running primetime network drama in U.S. history when it returns to NBC on Thursday, Sept. 22.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelen Coleman
Person
Creed Bratton
Person
Andy Buckley
Person
Kate Flannery
Person
Brian Baumgartner
FanSided

Will Ana return in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14?

Callen and Ana are still going strong. Will we see more of them together in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14? Will Bal Paly coming back?. We are certainly ready to see a Callen/Ana wedding. For a while, it looked like their relationship may be doomed. After all, Ana was on the run and wasn’t showing signs of wanting to settle down. Things changed by the end of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, with Callen finally getting the chance (and courage!) to propose.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘A League of Their Own’ Star Abbi Jacobson Announces Engagement

Recently, streaming platforms decided to experiment with releasing their shows weekly, much like network television, instead of dropping them all at once. While the tactic has come under scrutiny, with many loving to binge their favorite shows, series like The Boys and Outer Range both released shows weekly. But for their newest addition to their catalog, A League of Their Own, all eight episodes will be available at once on August 12th on Amazon. Although co-creator Abbi Jacobson is thrilled to share the project with fans, she appeared distracted as she announced her engagement to partner Jodi Balfour after walking red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Reunites With Rollins and Carisi on Set

Law & Order: SVU fans, let it be known that Mariska Hargitay is a big fan of Rollisi. (Aren’t we all?) Hargitay, who portrays Captain Olivia Benson, dropped a behind-the-scenes snap, Thursday. She’s in the closeup with Kelli Giddish (Amanda Rollins) and Peter Scanavino (Dominick Carisi). Hargitay captioned the photo “These two.” And as she loves to do, the Law & Order: SVU icon tossed in a bunch of hashtags to complete the cutline. #ThreeMuskateers #TripleThreat #InstagramVsReality #GoodCompany #Rollivisi #WorkLife #BTS #SVU #SetShenanigans #SVU24.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Tattoos#Dunder Con#Nbc#Peacock#Dundie Awards
tvinsider.com

Christmas Con: Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Danica McKellar & More Strike a Pose (PHOTOS)

It may be the summer, but it’s never too early to celebrate Christmas (and Hallmark just did in July with its annual programming event). That’s 4 Entertainment has brought the Christmas spirit to SoCal with Christmas Con, at the Pasadena Convention Center August 5-7. And TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the stars in some holiday-themed portraits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
HollywoodLife

Lea Michele Poses Outside Of ‘Funny Girl’ Theatre & Shares Throwback Of ‘Glee’ Character Doing Exact Same

Lea Michele is obviously over the moon about landing the lead role in Broadway’s revival of Funny Girl. The 35-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Friday, July 5 to share a sweet snap of herself standing in front of the show’s marquee at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City. She captioned the snap, “A dream come true.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spoilertv.com

Based On A True Story - Kaley Cuoco To Star

KALEY CUOCO TO STAR IN PEACOCK'S HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED DARK COMEDIC THRILLER "BASED ON A TRUE STORY" Emmy Award-Nominated Craig Rosenberg Set to Write, Showrun, and Executive Produce Series From UCP, Alongside Executive Producers Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan. · Peacock announced today that two-time Emmy Award-nominee Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy