UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Meets Love of His Life On Set
Terry Serpico, who plays Chief Tommy McGrath, didn’t realize he’d meet his future wife on set of Law & Order: SVU this time a year ago, when the series worked on the season 23 premiere. The sparks started when he accidentally stepped on the foot of Kadia Saraf....
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are ‘Tired’ of Benson and Rollins
There are very few shows that last more than a few seasons. Due to character development, storylines, and memorable moments, eventually a show fizzles, causing fans to turn away, looking for something new. But for Law & Order, they continue to produce episodes after 23 years of being on the air. First created by Dick Wolf, the series did more than create over 1,000 hours of content as it led to numerous spin-off series. The template of Law & Order also helped shows like Chicago Fire, Chicago Justice, and FBI get off the ground. With a total of 1,250 episodes airing under the Law & Order franchise, fans of the original series are voicing their concern about the lack of diversity being seen and how many of them are dull characters.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Shares Another Drop-Dead Gorgeous Photo
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan has been sharing a number of photos from a recent photoshoot and they are simply outstanding. Moynahan put up one more from her time with makeup artist and photographer Tina Turnbow. Turnbow is the founder of The Bare Magazine, which showed off Moynahan’s photos. This is another photo from that time with Turnbow and it’s pretty solid and gorgeous. See what you think when taking a look at her here.
Mariska Hargitay Takes Big Leap Before Start of ‘Law & Order: SVU’
Mariska Hargitay is enjoying a final moment in the blissful vacation sunshine with production of Law & Order: SVU cranking up this next week. On Sunday, the SVU star posted a photo on her Instagram feed. She’s taking a big leap into something. Peter Hermann, her husband, snapped the photo. And the two were in Capes d’Antibes, a resort town in the South of France. The Law & Order: SVU star added this caption:
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
Ice-T Offers Big 'Law & Order: SVU' Update
Odafin Tutuola is heading back to work. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T confirmed on Monday he is returning to New York City to start filming the 24th season of the series next week. SVU will extend its record as the longest-running primetime network drama in U.S. history when it returns to NBC on Thursday, Sept. 22.
‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Says Show Is Changing It Up in Season 20
NCIS started production this week for season 20. And with a benchmark season comes surprises, right?. That’s what the cast is promising. Just ask Wilmer Valderrama, who is starting his sixth season playing special agent Nick Torres. “This season we’re happy to say that we’re doing things you’ve never...
‘Criminal Minds’ Revival: Paramount Reveals Several Major Cast Members Returning
The Criminal Minds revival is officially in the works. And several of the original stars have joined the project. As Deadline confirmed today (July 14), Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, and Paget Brewster are all returning to the series. The actors reportedly have multi-year deals...
Will Ana return in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14?
Callen and Ana are still going strong. Will we see more of them together in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14? Will Bal Paly coming back?. We are certainly ready to see a Callen/Ana wedding. For a while, it looked like their relationship may be doomed. After all, Ana was on the run and wasn’t showing signs of wanting to settle down. Things changed by the end of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, with Callen finally getting the chance (and courage!) to propose.
‘A League of Their Own’ Star Abbi Jacobson Announces Engagement
Recently, streaming platforms decided to experiment with releasing their shows weekly, much like network television, instead of dropping them all at once. While the tactic has come under scrutiny, with many loving to binge their favorite shows, series like The Boys and Outer Range both released shows weekly. But for their newest addition to their catalog, A League of Their Own, all eight episodes will be available at once on August 12th on Amazon. Although co-creator Abbi Jacobson is thrilled to share the project with fans, she appeared distracted as she announced her engagement to partner Jodi Balfour after walking red carpet.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Reunites With Rollins and Carisi on Set
Law & Order: SVU fans, let it be known that Mariska Hargitay is a big fan of Rollisi. (Aren’t we all?) Hargitay, who portrays Captain Olivia Benson, dropped a behind-the-scenes snap, Thursday. She’s in the closeup with Kelli Giddish (Amanda Rollins) and Peter Scanavino (Dominick Carisi). Hargitay captioned the photo “These two.” And as she loves to do, the Law & Order: SVU icon tossed in a bunch of hashtags to complete the cutline. #ThreeMuskateers #TripleThreat #InstagramVsReality #GoodCompany #Rollivisi #WorkLife #BTS #SVU #SetShenanigans #SVU24.
‘Criminal Minds’ Star Paget Brewster Recalls Committing Huge ‘Insurance No No’ During Major Guest-Starring Role
Paget Brewster is most well-known for playing fan-favorite Unit Chief Emily Prentiss on “Criminal Minds.” However, she reminded everyone of her brief run on 90s classic, “Friends,” in an amusing way. Brewster portrayed Kathy in “Friends” as a guest role in season 4. She appeared in...
Christmas Con: Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Danica McKellar & More Strike a Pose (PHOTOS)
It may be the summer, but it’s never too early to celebrate Christmas (and Hallmark just did in July with its annual programming event). That’s 4 Entertainment has brought the Christmas spirit to SoCal with Christmas Con, at the Pasadena Convention Center August 5-7. And TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the stars in some holiday-themed portraits.
Every Celebrity Guest on 'Password' From Jon Hamm to Heidi Klum
"Password" is back for a brand new season with Keke Palmer hosting and Jimmy Fallon starring alongside a roster of celebrity guests who will appear each week.
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Mariska Hargitay Shares New Photo of ‘Rollivia’ Filming
Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay shared a new behind-the-scenes photograph of her and co-star Kelli Giddish. In the picture, the actresses are looking at each other. Hargitay seems to be whispering something to her co-star, covering her face with her hand. Giddish sits with her mouth agape, staring at Hargitay.
Lea Michele Poses Outside Of ‘Funny Girl’ Theatre & Shares Throwback Of ‘Glee’ Character Doing Exact Same
Lea Michele is obviously over the moon about landing the lead role in Broadway’s revival of Funny Girl. The 35-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Friday, July 5 to share a sweet snap of herself standing in front of the show’s marquee at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City. She captioned the snap, “A dream come true.”
‘Criminal Minds’ Star Paget Brewster Debuts New ‘Grey-Haired’ Look, And Fans Are Going Nuts
Paget Brewster has made the news recently due to her return for the “Criminal Minds” revival. She recently revealed a new look for her role as Emily Prentiss– and fans love it. Brewster shared a selfie with a new grey hue in her hair, writing: “Oh, hi...
‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin and More
Aca-believe it! Pitch Perfect hit theaters in 2012 and became an instant classic. The film centers on the Barden Bellas a cappella team — who make music using only their mouths — and has proven its staying power. The franchise has since released two aca-awesome sequels. In 2015, the musical group took on international competitors in hopes […]
Based On A True Story - Kaley Cuoco To Star
KALEY CUOCO TO STAR IN PEACOCK'S HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED DARK COMEDIC THRILLER "BASED ON A TRUE STORY" Emmy Award-Nominated Craig Rosenberg Set to Write, Showrun, and Executive Produce Series From UCP, Alongside Executive Producers Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan. · Peacock announced today that two-time Emmy Award-nominee Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)...
