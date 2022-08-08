MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) – Family, friends and law enforcement from all over came to pay their respects Tuesday to Sgt. Matthew Fishman on Mount Olive University’s Kornegay Arena. Fishman was the deputy killed in the line of duty while delivering involuntary commitment papers. Two other deputies were shot before the suspect turned the gun […]

WAYNE COUNTY, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO