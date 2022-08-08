Read full article on original website
WRAL
Emotional: Fellow law enforcement officers carry flag-draped casket of fallen Wayne County deputy
southhillenterprise.com
Verbal altercation leads to death of Chase City man; Suspect charged with 2nd degree murder
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 11714 Highway 92 in Chase City for a report of a person being shot on Thursday, August 4 around 1 a.m. When law enforcement arrived they found 41 year old Orenzo Jason Redd suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Rescue crews pronounced Redd deceased at the scene.
Autopsy released in death of 34-year-old inmate at the Durham County jail
The newly released medical examiner’s report declared Brittany Kittrell’s cause of death undetermined.
wcti12.com
Man wanted in recent ENC breaking and entering case
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for the suspect in a recent breaking and entering. Anyone that recognizes the man involved is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
Three suspects arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 19-year-old in Emporia
All three suspects wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Tavon Johnnie Harris, Jr., are in custody after they were identified earlier last week, according to police.
Wayne County deputy remembered during funeral
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) – Family, friends and law enforcement from all over came to pay their respects Tuesday to Sgt. Matthew Fishman on Mount Olive University’s Kornegay Arena. Fishman was the deputy killed in the line of duty while delivering involuntary commitment papers. Two other deputies were shot before the suspect turned the gun […]
Teen dead, one other injured in Nash County shooting
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCT) — Nash County deputies say a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a large party in Whitakers. Deputies responded at around 1:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Lonsome Pine Road to a call of a shooting. They found the area where a party of about 200 people […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘Ultimate sacrifice’: Hundreds gather for slain Wayne County deputy memorial
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, served with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years, and with the Mount Olive Police Department before that. He died Aug. 2, a day after he was shot and killed as he served involuntary commitment papers. Fishman is survived...
North Carolina town gets crime report week after entire police department quits
Kenly Mayor Herbert L. Hales II said the county is forming a committee to hire a new police chief to then build the force.
cbs17
Man, teen busted for harvesting pot at home in Fuquay-Varina
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A marijuana grow operation was put a stop to in Fuquay-Varina on Tuesday after a search warrant discovered the scheme in a home, police said. At approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Fuquay-Varina Police Department executed a search warrant in the 2700 block of Blueridge Lake Drive where officers “photographed, processed and collected multiple items consistent with a marijuana grow operation”.
Man dies after being shot in the head Sunday morning, Raleigh police say
Raleigh police say they're investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital.
WITN
Mourners remember fallen Wayne County deputy
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Family, friends, and fellow first responders filled Kornegay Arena at the University of Mount Olive as final respects were paid to a Wayne County deputy sheriff. Sgt. Matthew Fishman was killed last week in a shooting while serving involuntary commitment papers. Two other deputies were...
One killed, another hurt in shooting at Nash County house party
Whitakers, N.C. — Nash County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent a second person to the hospital. The shooting happened at a party at a home on Lonesome Pine Road in Whitakers. The sheriff's office got a call around 1:30 on Sunday morning concerning multiple shooters at the location.
NC town to seek new police chief as investigation into resignations, allegations wraps
After some public pressure to fire her, the fate of the Kenly Town Manager Justine Jones is unclear. Kenly drew national attention after all its police officers and clerks resigned.
Jury finds Nancy Errichetti not guilty in case of students abused under her watch at Raleigh school
A jury has found Nancy Errichetti, the former headmistress of the Montessori School of Raleigh, not guilty in a trial related to children abused by a teacher while she was in charge.
Wake County good Samaritan recalls rescue of man trapped beneath smoking lawn mower
Eli Shipman felt goosebumps rise as he recalled witnessing a Wake County man finally regaining his breath after Shipman helped lift an overturned and smoking lawn mower off him.
WECT
Shooter on the run after young man shot in the head in broad daylight in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) - A shooter is on the loose after Rocky Mount police said a young man was shot in the head Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. through ShotSpotter in the 1200 block of Branch Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
Hundreds gather for funeral of Sgt. Matthew Fishman who was killed in the line of duty
Final farewells for a Wayne County deputy who was killed in the line of duty last Monday will take place today.
1 dead in Sunday morning shooting in Raleigh
Raleigh police say they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
wcti12.com
Man accused of selling stolen gun to pawn shop facing charges in two counties
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Vanceboro convicted felon banned from possessing guns has been arrested after investigators said he sold firearms to a pawn shop, one of them that was reported stolen. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit investigation began in July. Investigators said Alex Hart,...
