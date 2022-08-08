ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

wcti12.com

Man wanted in recent ENC breaking and entering case

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for the suspect in a recent breaking and entering. Anyone that recognizes the man involved is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
KINSTON, NC
Nash County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Nash County, NC
WNCT

Wayne County deputy remembered during funeral

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) – Family, friends and law enforcement from all over came to pay their respects Tuesday to Sgt. Matthew Fishman on Mount Olive University’s Kornegay Arena. Fishman was the deputy killed in the line of duty while delivering involuntary commitment papers. Two other deputies were shot before the suspect turned the gun […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Teen dead, one other injured in Nash County shooting

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCT) — Nash County deputies say a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a large party in Whitakers. Deputies responded at around 1:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Lonsome Pine Road to a call of a shooting. They found the area where a party of about 200 people […]
NASH COUNTY, NC
#Violent Crime
cbs17

Man, teen busted for harvesting pot at home in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A marijuana grow operation was put a stop to in Fuquay-Varina on Tuesday after a search warrant discovered the scheme in a home, police said. At approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Fuquay-Varina Police Department executed a search warrant in the 2700 block of Blueridge Lake Drive where officers “photographed, processed and collected multiple items consistent with a marijuana grow operation”.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Mourners remember fallen Wayne County deputy

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Family, friends, and fellow first responders filled Kornegay Arena at the University of Mount Olive as final respects were paid to a Wayne County deputy sheriff. Sgt. Matthew Fishman was killed last week in a shooting while serving involuntary commitment papers. Two other deputies were...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
Public Safety
WRAL News

One killed, another hurt in shooting at Nash County house party

Whitakers, N.C. — Nash County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent a second person to the hospital. The shooting happened at a party at a home on Lonesome Pine Road in Whitakers. The sheriff's office got a call around 1:30 on Sunday morning concerning multiple shooters at the location.
NASH COUNTY, NC

