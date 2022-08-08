Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
McFarland clerk impressed with primary voter turn out
Kleefisch backed Michels in her concession speech, urging her supporters to stay in the fight against Gov. Evers. Gov. Evers says his 2022 campaign focuses are fixing roads, broadband, public schools. Updated: 5 hours ago. Governor Tony Evers says he is ramping up his efforts on the campaign trail starting...
nbc15.com
Low voter turnout expected for August partisan primary
With millions in settlement dollars, Wis. health officials plan to fight opioid epidemic. This year, the Department of Health Services expects to get nearly $31 million for the task to fight Wisconsin’s opioid epidemic. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a tactical situation on...
nbc15.com
Gov. Evers says his 2022 campaign focuses are fixing roads, broadband, public schools
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers says he is ramping up his efforts on the campaign trail starting first thing Wednesday as he seeks another term as Wisconsin’s governor. NBC15′s Elizabeth Wadas spoke one-on-one with him about his priorities as the general election season begins. Evers: Hello...
nbc15.com
Kleefisch team makes final push for voters
Kleefisch backed Michels in her concession speech, urging her supporters to stay in the fight against Gov. Evers. Gov. Evers says his 2022 campaign focuses are fixing roads, broadband, public schools. Updated: 8 hours ago. Governor Tony Evers says he is ramping up his efforts on the campaign trail starting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
Kleefisch concedes in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary race
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch conceded in the race to be Wisconsin’s governor Tuesday night. Her concession sets up businessman Tim Michels to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the fall. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Kleefisch said. “I have...
WEAU-TV 13
2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary Results
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Primary results!
nbc15.com
Toney wins GOP Attorney General primary, Jarchow concedes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The November ballot for the Wisconsin Attorney General is now set. Republican Eric Toney will take on Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul. With 95 percent of the precincts reporting, Eric Toney led over Adam Jarchow by just a few thousand votes. Though he was within the margin to request a recount, Jarchow conceded early Wednesday morning.
nbc15.com
Michels wins GOP gubernatorial nomination, will face incumbent Gov. Evers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tim Michels secured the Republican nod to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the general election, unofficial results from the Associated Press indicate. In his victory speech, Michels said the race will be about “standing up for the hardworking people of Wisconsin. They have been left...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wisconsin primary election 2022: Live updates, results from August 9 contests
Candidates in dozens of Democratic and Republican primary election races are facing off in Southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin to receive $79 million for electric vehicle charging stations
Gov. Evers says his 2022 campaign focuses are fixing roads, broadband, public schools. Governor Tony Evers says he is ramping up his efforts on the campaign trail starting first thing Wednesday as he seeks another term as Wisconsin’s governor. Updated: 1 hour ago. According to clerk treasurer Cassandra Suettinger,...
nbc15.com
Kleefisch casts ballot in Sullivan
Senator Tammy Baldwin teamed up with MG&E Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future of electric vehicles. One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. Barnes watch party begins in Milwaukee. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WISN
Where, when and what you need to vote in the Wisconsin primary elections
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsinites hit the polls for primary elections, and WISN 12 News wants to make sure you are ready and have all you need to vote. The polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting for this partisan primary election includes races for governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state senators (odd-numbered districts) and state representatives.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpr.org
Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin
Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
nbc15.com
Michels rallying in Waukesha
Kleefisch backed Michels in her concession speech, urging her supporters to stay in the fight against Gov. Evers. Gov. Evers says his 2022 campaign focuses are fixing roads, broadband, public schools. Updated: 8 hours ago. Governor Tony Evers says he is ramping up his efforts on the campaign trail starting...
nbc15.com
Feds reviewing sports wagering pact with Chippewa band, WI
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Interior is reviewing a new gaming agreement reached between the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and the state of Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers and tribal Chairman Louis Taylor have signed a compact amendment to allow betting on sports...
nbc15.com
$306 million of key projects across Wisconsin approved, will increase job market
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Building Commission approved a total of $306 million in key projects on Tuesday, creating approximately 3,600 jobs for Wisconsinites. These projects will create $553 million in economic activity and they’re currently located in 13 counties. Some of the Commission’s approved projects include...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin Senate race: What you need to know ahead of the Primary Election
MILWAUKEE — The Senate race for the Wisconsin primary has been an interesting one over the last few weeks. With many on the Democratic ticket withdrawing from the race — such as Alex Lasry, Tom Nelson and Sarah Godlewski — Mandela Barnes will have a better shot as the Democrat on the November ticket. However, you will still see the other candidates’ names on your ballot when casting your vote Tuesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kleefisch or Michels? Poll shows tight race ahead of Wisconsin primary
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The clock is ticking as the polls for tomorrow's primary election open in less than 24 hours. The governor's race is one keeping people on their toes. Emerson College's latest poll shows Rebecca Kleefisch just ahead of Tim Michels at 36 percent. Michels sits at 34...
nbc15.com
$250k in grants awarded to Wisconsin nonprofits by Milwaukee Bucks Foundation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation announced it will be distributing $250,000 in grants to 20 Wisconsin-based nonprofit organizations, some of which are located in Dane County. The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, Wisconsin Conservation Voices and Wisconsin Equal Justice Fund are all based here in...
Comments / 0