Wisconsin State

nbc15.com

McFarland clerk impressed with primary voter turn out

Kleefisch backed Michels in her concession speech, urging her supporters to stay in the fight against Gov. Evers. Gov. Evers says his 2022 campaign focuses are fixing roads, broadband, public schools.
MCFARLAND, WI
nbc15.com

Low voter turnout expected for August partisan primary

With millions in settlement dollars, Wis. health officials plan to fight opioid epidemic. This year, the Department of Health Services expects to get nearly $31 million for the task to fight Wisconsin's opioid epidemic.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Kleefisch team makes final push for voters

Kleefisch backed Michels in her concession speech, urging her supporters to stay in the fight against Gov. Evers. Gov. Evers says his 2022 campaign focuses are fixing roads, broadband, public schools.
WISCONSIN STATE
County
Green County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Green County, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
nbc15.com

Kleefisch concedes in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary race

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch conceded in the race to be Wisconsin’s governor Tuesday night. Her concession sets up businessman Tim Michels to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the fall. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Kleefisch said. “I have...
WEAU-TV 13

2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary Results

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Primary results!
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Toney wins GOP Attorney General primary, Jarchow concedes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The November ballot for the Wisconsin Attorney General is now set. Republican Eric Toney will take on Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul. With 95 percent of the precincts reporting, Eric Toney led over Adam Jarchow by just a few thousand votes. Though he was within the margin to request a recount, Jarchow conceded early Wednesday morning.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin to receive $79 million for electric vehicle charging stations

Gov. Evers says his 2022 campaign focuses are fixing roads, broadband, public schools. Governor Tony Evers says he is ramping up his efforts on the campaign trail starting first thing Wednesday as he seeks another term as Wisconsin's governor.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Kleefisch casts ballot in Sullivan

Senator Tammy Baldwin teamed up with MG&E Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future of electric vehicles. One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office reported. Barnes watch party begins in Milwaukee.
WISN

Where, when and what you need to vote in the Wisconsin primary elections

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsinites hit the polls for primary elections, and WISN 12 News wants to make sure you are ready and have all you need to vote. The polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting for this partisan primary election includes races for governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state senators (odd-numbered districts) and state representatives.
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wpr.org

Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Michels rallying in Waukesha

Kleefisch backed Michels in her concession speech, urging her supporters to stay in the fight against Gov. Evers. Gov. Evers says his 2022 campaign focuses are fixing roads, broadband, public schools.
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Feds reviewing sports wagering pact with Chippewa band, WI

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Interior is reviewing a new gaming agreement reached between the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and the state of Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers and tribal Chairman Louis Taylor have signed a compact amendment to allow betting on sports...
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison

Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Senate race: What you need to know ahead of the Primary Election

MILWAUKEE — The Senate race for the Wisconsin primary has been an interesting one over the last few weeks. With many on the Democratic ticket withdrawing from the race — such as Alex Lasry, Tom Nelson and Sarah Godlewski — Mandela Barnes will have a better shot as the Democrat on the November ticket. However, you will still see the other candidates’ names on your ballot when casting your vote Tuesday.
WISCONSIN STATE

