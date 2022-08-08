ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

East Haven police investigating shooting on Coe Avenue

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Coe Avenue Tuesday morning. At 10:13 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Coe Avenue and William Street after a report of gunfire, police said. Responding officers determined through video surveillance that a dark-colored SUV was traveling Southbound in […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Signs in Milford encourage people to lock up their cars

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Milford are reminding homeowners to get into the 9 p.m. routine of locking up their cars. Lawn signs have the message, “lock up and make it an habit.”. Milford’s police department is making these available for residents. It might seem like a...
MILFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glastonbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
East Haven, CT
East Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Eyewitness News

State police: Man dead after lawnmower accident in Lebanon

LEBANON, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a lawnmower accident in Lebanon Monday morning, state police said. Authorities said the incident happened at a home on Tobacco Street. A 75-year-old man fell into a pond, police said. State police said a neighbor found the man unresponsive in...
LEBANON, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Newington crash

NEWINGTON — Police say a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Sunday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Fenn Road and Cedar Street around 8:50 p.m. Sunday for a reported crash between a car and a motorcycle, Newington Police Chief Stephen Clark said in a news release.
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Body found in gazebo of Enfield town green

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A homicide investigation is underway in the area of the Enfield town green. The location was 81-199 Main St. Police Chief Alaric Fox gave an update around 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday. He told Channel 3 that a person walking near the town green saw a body...
ENFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by...
SOUTHBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunkin Donuts#East Haven Police#Brooks
Register Citizen

Police ID man, 27, fatally shot at his Bristol home

BRISTOL — Police on Monday have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday. Leonaldo Encarnacion, 27, was fatally shot at his Jefferson Avenue home early Friday morning, Bristol police said. His death has been ruled a homicide. No one has been arrested, but detectives are investigating, police spokesperson Lt. Geoffrey Lund said.
BRISTOL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Eyewitness News

Firefighters called to home in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a home in West Haven on Tuesday morning. The scene was on Admiral Street. The building was a three-story home. A Channel 3 crew on the scene noticed that the front door appeared to be forced into. The fire was out.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Southington man killed in East Haven shooting

EAST HAVEN – A Southington man was killed in a shooting in East Haven over the weekend. The victim has been identified as Julius Bolden-Lowe. He was 26 years old when he was killed. Police said Bolden-Lowe was killed on Saturday after police responded to Bullseye Billiards, at 655...
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Crews responding to 2-alarm fire on S. Colony St. in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire on Monday afternoon. Engine 4 posted on Facebook that they are operating with all other city companies at a 2-alarm fire on South Colony Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Southington firefighters posted on social media that they are covering […]
MERIDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: One hospitalized after Route 7 crash in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — One person was extricated from an overturned vehicle and transported to the hospital Monday morning following a two-vehicle collision on Ethan Allen Highway. The crash happened near the Wooster Hollow Cafe around 9:40 a.m., according to Ridgefield Police Capt. Jeff Raines. He said the driver extricated from...
RIDGEFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy