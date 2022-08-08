Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Autoweek.com
Another Andretti Will Make NASCAR Debut
Fresh from winning the SRX Championship, Marco Andretti revealed Sunday that he will make his NASCAR debut in October. Andretti will race in NASCAR’s Xfinity race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield road course, known as the ROVAL on Oct. 8. Andretti broke the news on Twitter Sunday morning....
NASCAR today: TV schedule, race highlights, and rankings
Check in here throughout the 2022 season to find out what's going on in NASCAR today, and for our power rankings, highlights, latest race recaps, and standings.
fordauthority.com
Kevin Harvick Drives No. 4 Nascar Ford To Win At Michigan 2022: Video
The last time Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Nascar Ford Mustang ended up in Victory Lane was back in November 2020, but on Sunday, he snapped a 65-race winless streak at Michigan International Speedway and secured his place in the Playoffs. Harvick’s No. 4 Mustang snagged the lead on a...
IndyCar: If you'd have bet on a guy named Scott from New Zealand to finish 1-2, you'd have won
Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin both move up in the IndyCar point standings with strong performances at Nashville
NASCAR TV Ratings: August 2022 (Michigan International Speedway)
Michigan International Speedway tv ratings; Data from every race in 2022. Last weekend, NASCAR rolled into Michigan International Speedway. The 2-mile track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View NASCAR tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 1,002,000 to their TV screens. That was...
Yardbarker
Watch: 2022 RACE RADIOS // JOSEF NEWGARDEN AT MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX
Competitive and frustrating. Those two words sum up @Josef Newgarden's P6 finish on Sunday in Nashville. Listen to what was said over the radio during the race. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar TikTok // https://www.tiktok.com/@indycar.
racer.com
Andretti name will return to NASCAR at Charlotte Roval
Marco Andretti is getting a NASCAR stock car opportunity. Andretti and Big Machine Racing announced on social media Sunday that he will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at the Charlotte Roval on Oct. 8, driving the No. 48 Spiked Coolers Chevrolet. Son of Michael Andretti and grandson of Mario...
racer.com
Taylor, Albuquerque win Road America, take points lead
A bit of rain, but not nearly as much as expected, shook up strategies, and gave various teams advantages at different points in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America. In the end, pole sitter Filipe Albuquerque was in front at the checker for the team’s first victory at at the 4.048-mile, 14-turn Wisconsin circuit, and Wayne Taylor Racing took the championship lead from Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian. The No. 10 WTR Acura with Ricky Taylor and Albuquerque head into Petit Le Mans in a virtual tie with the No. 60 MSR team of Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist, leading by only 19 points.
NBC Sports
Josef Newgarden to Romain Grosjean after Nashville collision: ‘Welcome to IndyCar’
NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Josef Newgarden had no apologies for Romain Grosjean but does have some admonitions for the younger set in the NTT IndyCar Series after another wild Music City Grand Prix. The hometown favorite finished sixth on the 11-turn, 2.1-mile street course after emerging on the more favorable...
Felix Rosenqvist clarifies contract situation with McLaren
The strange motorsports silly season has knocked IndyCar driver Felix Rosenqvist into limbo, with the Swede now desperately trying to hold onto his current seat and avoid being shipped to McLaren Racing’s new Formula E team. McLaren and Rosenqvist said in June they’d agreed to a deal in which Rosenqvist would either return in 2023 to IndyCar or be the key piece when it launches its FE team next season. But as Rosenqvist’s performance has improved, his desire to remain in IndyCar has clouded his future. He’s now snagged in the fight between Chip Ganassi Racing and IndyCar champion Alex Palou, who wants to leave Ganassi to move to the McLaren family next season. Ganassi is suing to stop the move. Should Palou become available, Rosenqvist would be squeezed out of Arrow McLaren SP’s three-car IndyCar lineup. Palou would join Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi in IndyCar, and likely be a reserve driver for the Formula One team.
IndyCar video: Catch the top highlights of Nashville race in just six minutes!
Catch all the big passing and all the big wrecks, courtesy of IndyCar and NBC
