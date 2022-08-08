ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Schatz passes largest climate action in American history

By Julissa Briseno
 2 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The United States Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii voted to pass the Inflation Reduction Act on Sunday, Aug. 7.

According to the U.S. Senate, this is the largest climate action ever taken by the United States.

Sen. Schatz said “By investing in clean energy, clean transportation, and climate-smart manufacturing, we’ll cut emissions 40 percent by the end of the decade.”

Schatz continued, “And we’re going to pay for it all by making billion-dollar corporations finally pay their fair share of taxes. We’re also lowering the cost of prescription drugs for seniors and making health care more affordable – all while saving taxpayer dollars.”

According to the U.S. Senate, this bill will also lower health care costs, make tax code fairer and provide $25 million for the Native Hawaiian community.

The Inflation Reduction Act includes:

  • Investing in residential clean energy and transportation
  • supporting utility scale clean energy
  • reducing pollution and supporting environmental justice

This bill is being sent to the U.S. House of Representatives for review.

