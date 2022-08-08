Read full article on original website
Mets fan knocks out Braves supporter in fight during game at Citi Field
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves’ National League East rivalry was carried on off the field as fans brawled with each other on Saturday night. The fight occurred in the seats down the first-base line. Video posted on Twitter showed a man in a Braves jersey swinging over a Citi Field security guard trying to punch two other men in Jacob deGrom jerseys.
Yardbarker
Braves make several roster moves ahead of series finale with Mets
Anderson’s demotion was inevitable after yet another forgettable performance against the Mets, which I talked about in an earlier piece. Following arguably the best outing of the season last time out against the Diamondbacks, Anderson returned to his abysmal form against the Mets. He had no control of the zone, walking four batters in 4.2 innings, most of which came when he had a lead of seven runs or more. Even when Anderson did force it into the zone, New York’s lineup was barreling everything. He wasn’t even able to get through five innings to qualify for the win, and by the time he exited, the Mets were right back in the ball game.
Yardbarker
Spencer Strider doesn’t hold back on what he thinks of the Mets
Just like pretty much the entire weekend, Sunday was a day the Braves would like to forget. Jacob DeGrom was perfect through 5.2 innings before he walked Ehire Adrianza, which was then followed up by a two-run homer off the bat of Dansby Swanson. But it still wasn’t enough, as the Mets won the series finale by a score of 5-2 and fell 6.5 games back in the division.
Jacob deGrom's first inning back at Citi Field since last year was electric
Jacob deGrom toed the rubber for the New York Mets at Citi Field for the first time since last July and it was an electric atmosphere that did not disappoint.
Yardbarker
Braves suffer several injuries in loss to the Mets
What could have been a monumental series for the Braves this weekend has quickly turned into disaster. They’ve lost three of the first four games against the Mets, falling 5.5 games back in the division with DeGrom on the mound for the finale. To make matters worse, the Braves also suffered several injuries during Saturday night’s game, beginning with their ace Max Fried, who took a hard tumble while attempting to make a play at the plate.
Jacob deGrom reacts to 'emotional' Citi Field return
Jacob deGrom was as dominant as can be in his much-anticipated return to Citi Field on Sunday, pitching at home for the first time in over a year.
MLB
How Adam has emerged as the Rays' unexpected relief ace
ST. PETERSBURG -- There are a lot of ways to describe what Jason Adam has been for the Rays this season. Dominant. Lights-out. Nasty. Elite. Invaluable. Considering the 31-year-old right-hander signed a split contract during Spring Training, with part of his appeal being that he had a Minor League option, you can safely throw the word “unexpectedly” in front of them all.
MLB
Aces + star hitters + all-world closer = 1 major Mets statement
There have been other baseball weekends at Citi Field since the Mets moved to the other side of the parking lot from where old Shea Stadium stood. There was even a World Series weekend in 2015 against the Royals, when the Mets were trying to push that Fall Classic back to Kansas City. But even that one wasn’t any louder or more exciting than the ones the Mets gave their fans and gave that place this past weekend against the Braves.
MLB
Montas' rocky debut extends Yanks' skid
ST. LOUIS -- You can’t judge a trade after a week. In some cases, you can’t judge a trade after a year. But in the early going, the returns from the acquisitions the Yankees made before Tuesday's Trade Deadline have not exactly come rushing in. New outfielder Andrew Benintendi has four hits in 29 at-bats since joining the club. Harrison Bader is still recovering from plantar fasciitis in his right foot and the team has yet to announce when he’ll make it into center field.
MLB
Rays break open scoreless game with 7-run 9th
DETROIT -- For eight innings Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park, Tigers pitching ran through the Rays lineup with ease. But in the ninth, Tampa Bay walked all over Detroit’s All-Star closer. The Rays had managed only four singles and three walks when Tigers' lefty Gregory Soto took the mound...
MLB
Full-time closer no more, Melancon still earns eventful save
PHOENIX -- On Friday, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo called right-hander Mark Melancon into his office, where he informed the 37-year-old that he was going to take him out of the closer's role and go with more of a closer-by-committee. "He said he didn't like it, but he accepts it," Lovullo...
MLB
Nats aim for defensive flexibility with new-look middle infield
PHILADELPHIA -- The Nationals already made a change to their everyday shortstop, and more moves around the middle infield are expected this season. When Luis García got called up from Triple-A on June 1, he took over the shortstop role from Alcides Escobar. The 22-year-old has made 55 starts there, while veteran César Hernández has started all but three of the Nats’ 110 games at second base.
MLB
Giants' incredible relay swings momentum, keys 'W'
SAN DIEGO -- The 2022 Giants have not been known for their glovework, but their defense saved the day in a 1-0 win over the Padres in Monday night’s series opener at Petco Park. Left fielder Luis González, shortstop Brandon Crawford and catcher Joey Bart teamed up to make...
MLB
Padres 'not at all' concerned by tough series in LA
LOS ANGELES -- The Padres overhauled their roster at the Trade Deadline with designs on beating the Dodgers come October. But they can put that goal on the shelf for a while. Right now, they need to find their way into the postseason in the first place. Because the National...
MLB
With patient approach, White Sox finally pounce
ARLINGTON -- Tony La Russa finished his pregame managerial interview session Sunday morning by strongly suggesting the White Sox “get even” to close out this four-game set against the Rangers before leaving Globe Life Field. Not only did the White Sox follow their manager’s instructions with an 8-2...
MLB
Blue Jays ready for long stretch vs. O's: 'It's going to be competitive'
BALTIMORE -- When the Blue Jays embarked on the 2022 season, they probably didn’t predict their road to the postseason would necessarily go through Baltimore. But now, thanks to the idiosyncrasies of this year's schedule, it very well might. Monday’s 7-4 loss to the Orioles at Camden Yards, then,...
MLB
Is this Met a dark horse Cy Young candidate?
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. At this point, it has become cliché to say that Edwin Díaz is doing things we’ve never seen before. So how about something we have? What are the chances that Díaz, a reliever, could win the National League Cy Young Award?
MLB
Davidson looks to get past growing pains with Halos
SEATTLE -- It wasn't exactly the best first impression for lefty Tucker Davidson, who made his Angels debut on Sunday against the Mariners. Davidson, acquired in the trade that sent closer Raisel Iglesias to the Braves on Tuesday, gave up six runs over four-plus innings in a 6-3 loss in the series finale at T-Mobile Park. He struggled with his control, walking five, and also gave up six hits, including a grand slam to Jesse Winker in the third.
MLB
Diving into World Series odds with latest Rankings
This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings Playbook. The second half of the season is officially in full swing. As usual, we’ll dive into our latest Power Rankings to see how they align with their odds to win the World Series on DraftKings Sportsbook.
MLB
Winker flying high after grand slam puts away Angels
SEATTLE -- It was, objectively, a perfect day of baseball. And definitely for the Mariners. Seattle snapped out of its offensive funk thanks to Jesse Winker’s third-inning grand slam. Marco Gonzales bounced back big after a month-long skid. The Blue Angels regularly did flyovers as part of SeaFair on Lake Washington. There wasn’t a cloud in the sky on this low-80s sun-soaked afternoon. There were a whopping 34,837 on hand.
