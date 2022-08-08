I-70 reopens after flooding, water rescues

DENVER ( KDVR) — Interstate 70 was closed in both directions between York and Steele due to flooding.

FOX31’s Gabby Easterwood was on scene on I-70 right before the Brighton Boulevard exit where the road was completely flooded. Water rescues were underway.

According to Denver Fire, at I-70 and York, 11 people needed assistance getting out of their cars. Over on 38th and Blake, the crew was working to help eight people.

Interstate 70 before the Brighton exit was completely flooded. (KDVR)

Interstate 70 before the Brighton exit was completely flooded. (KDVR)

Interstate 70 before the Brighton exit was completely flooded. (KDVR)

Drivers stuck on the highway said they had been there for more than an hour. Multiple cars were at a standstill as water levels rose after a strong storm moved down the Interstate 25 corridor.

At 10 p.m., I-70 was reopened in both directions.

Gerald Louis, one of those driver who had to abandoned his vehicle says it was a scary scene. He says he was in waters he felt safe to drive in, but a semi-truck passed by him as he was in the waters. That truck pushing him into deeper waters. “We had to wait for the fire department to get there And pull us out of the water and when they came, they got us all out and just said hey now you’re on your own.” Louis said “It was pretty bad and I have a bunch of stuff in that vehicle that I figure But I’m gonna lose and I gotta figure out a way to get home now.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.