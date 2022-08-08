ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

I-70 reopens after flooding, water rescues

By Morgan Whitley, Gabby Easterwood
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR) — Interstate 70 was closed in both directions between York and Steele due to flooding.

FOX31’s Gabby Easterwood was on scene on I-70 right before the Brighton Boulevard exit where the road was completely flooded. Water rescues were underway.

According to Denver Fire, at I-70 and York, 11 people needed assistance getting out of their cars. Over on 38th and Blake, the crew was working to help eight people.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HwrRR_0h8bZLFw00
    Interstate 70 before the Brighton exit was completely flooded. (KDVR)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rKa9d_0h8bZLFw00
    Interstate 70 before the Brighton exit was completely flooded. (KDVR)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18g1zr_0h8bZLFw00
    Interstate 70 before the Brighton exit was completely flooded. (KDVR)
Live updates: Heavy rain, hail moving down I-25 corridor

Drivers stuck on the highway said they had been there for more than an hour. Multiple cars were at a standstill as water levels rose after a strong storm moved down the Interstate 25 corridor.

At 10 p.m., I-70 was reopened in both directions.

Gerald Louis, one of those driver who had to abandoned his vehicle says it was a scary scene. He says he was in waters he felt safe to drive in, but a semi-truck passed by him as he was in the waters. That truck pushing him into deeper waters. “We had to wait for the fire department to get there And pull us out of the water and when they came, they got us all out and just said hey now you’re on your own.” Louis said “It was pretty bad and I have a bunch of stuff in that vehicle that I figure But I’m gonna lose and I gotta figure out a way to get home now.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 3

Rochelle
2d ago

So Exactly how many times has this occurred? Numerous times. So you would think that something would be done by now. A drainage of some kind so the water doesn't collect so much that people can't get through

Reply
2
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AccuWeather

Motorists stranded across Denver as heavy rains trigger flash flooding

Rainfall of as much as 2 inches in just an hour left roadways completely under water and prompted drivers to abruptly abandon vehicles. Numerous roadways were shut down in Denver on Sunday evening after torrential rain fell across the region triggering flash floods and stranding motorists. The Denver Fire Department said that crews rescued at least 19 people stranded in vehicles in flooded streets, including multiple children and a baby.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Traffic
wsfltv.com

Eyewitness video shows Denver firefighter rescuing 2 children from flood waters

With one on each arm, bystander video showed a Denver firefighter rescuing two children from flood waters Sunday evening. The rescue was just one of several at this location along at a flood-prone underpass. The video showed a firefighter going into the floodwaters where a vehicle was nearly submerged and coming out with two children as people recorded cell phone video along the interstate.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Flooding rains blast the Denver metro area, I-70 was closed due to high water

Cooler temperatures, higher dewpoints and increased monsoon flow all added up to produce heavy thunderstorms across the Front Range Sunday afternoon and evening.Rainfall amounts in some areas reached 1 to 2 inches. Storms produced areas of street flooding from Longmont south into Denver and surrounding suburbs such as Commerce City and Aurora. This prompted flash flood warnings to be issued as a few streets and highways were covered with water. Parts of I-25 looked like a river with overflow of water from slow moving thunderstorms.Streets were flooded near Denver City Park along with a report of wind blowing over a tree on a car. With egg size hail reported near Westminster.I- 70 was closed near Northfield because of flooding on the highway. The closure was lifted before 10 p.m.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Denver Fire#Figur
CBS Denver

Excavator being hauled by semi crashes into bridge on I-25

UPDATE: I-25 near Mead back open after woman killed in crash with semi hauling excavatorA fatal crash involving a semi carrying a excavator and another vehicle led to an extended Interstate 25 Monday evening in northern Colorado. The closure is at the Mead exit, and there's an unknown amount of bridge and road damage. The crash scene is in southwestern Weld County, and so far there's no word on how long I-25 will be closed. A long-lasting traffic impact is possible as crews inspect the damaged infrastructure.Just after 7 p.m. the interstate was backed up for miles in both directions and the backup lasted into the nighttime.Copter4 video showed the construction equipment on its side next to debris from the bridge and the semi trailer dozens of feet away. A white vehicle was also near the crash scene and it was heavily damaged. Colorado State Patrol said a woman in that vehicle died and a juvenile in the car was also hurt.So far there's no word on whether there will be charges related to the accident.
MEAD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
CBS Denver

Residents in Brighton and Commerce City cleaning up after windstorm

A short but powerful storm that moved through western Adams County on Saturday left behind some damage for residents and road crews to clean up. Wind gusts caused damage around Brighton and Commerce City, and there was some minor flash flooding in the later afternoon into the early evening. Two large trees was ripped from their roots along Peoria Street at the boundary between the two cities in the northern part of the Denver metro area, and other large trees in the area also toppled over. The winds blew down at least one basketball hoop and upended and sent furniture and trampolines flying through the air. Alan Trudell said the combination of wind, rain and hail snapped his flagpole and flipped his chicken coop. "The wind was really strong because the trees were swaying back and forth. It was a hard rain with pea-sized hail. And it just seemed like it switched directions a couple of times," he said.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy