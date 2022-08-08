ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

iheart.com

Announcing Billy & Lisa in the Morning

BOSTON – August 8, 2022 – iHeartMedia Boston’s Kiss 108, “Boston’s #1 Hit Music Station”, announced today that long-time Kiss 108 personalities Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan will officially lead a newly revamped top-rated morning show along with co-hosts Justin Aguirre and Winnie Akoury, effective immediately. The newly revamped show “Billy & Lisa in the Morning" will broadcast weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
Manchester, NH
Entertainment
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Government
businessnhmagazine.com

Tall ships are Coming for Sail Portsmouth 2022

Sail Portsmouth returns to the city Aug. 11-16, bringing tall ships to the city for the first time since 2019. The festival was cancelled for the past two years due to COVID-19, but is making a comeback this summer with three historic tall ships to tour and sail. Sail Portsmouth,...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
CBS Boston

To Do List: Seafood festival, pickleball tournament, paint party

BOSTON - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's a seafood festival, a pickleball tournament, a Revolutionary War reenactment and a paint party.BOSTON SEAFOOD FESTIVALIt's a full day of celebrating seafood and local fishing. The Boston Seafood Festival is taking place Sunday.On the schedule - chef demos, an oyster shucking contest, live entertainment, and, of course, the opportunity to try some of the best seafood around.One of the festival highlights is an all-day lobster bake overlooking Boston Harbor.bostonseafoodfestival.org When: Sunday, August 7 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)Where: Boston Fish PierCost: Lobster Bake: $55.95General admission adult: $20General admission...
BOSTON, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia to adopt automated waste collection

LACONIA — The city will move to an automated waste collection system starting next spring, after a vote by the city council at its Aug. 8 meeting. The council voted 5-1, with Councilor Henry Lipman in dissent, to sign a contract with Casella for an automated collection system. The city weighed the costs of automatic and manual collection for both contracted and in-house options. Casella was the only company that, during multiple calls for bids, made an offer to the city. Overall, manual programs were found to be more expensive than automated, with in-house being more expensive than contracted in each category.
LACONIA, NH
102.9 WBLM

A Frame Cabin in New Hampshire on Its Own Island is Elegant Serenity

Jeremy Noyes captured this gorgeous shot on Lake Winnipesaukee, and was kind enough to share it with the New Hampshire Facebook group. I would order a print of this and hang it in my home. Between the colors, reflection of the house in the water, and mountains in the background, it is a feast for the eyes.
goodmorninggloucester.com

Pigeon looking for a home

I’ve attached a photo of a pigeon that has taken up residence under my bird feeder at 2 Banjo Way in West Gloucester. It’s been here a few days now. It’s obviously used to people as it walks right up to me when I’m in the yard and he has a couple of bands on his legs.
Government Technology

Smart Bus Benches to Make Debut in Haverhill, Mass.

(TNS) — Commuters waiting at several MVRTA bus stops in the city will soon be able to charge their mobile devices and log onto the Internet through free WiFi provided by new "smart benches." Other features, if desired by the city, include digital video screens that can display information...
Q97.9

Parsonsfield Camp Looking for Iraq War Veteran Who Did Backflips off Water Trampoline

We don't know who you are, but the kids loved you!. Ryan Wilensky is the Camp Director of West End House Camp, on Long Pond in Parsonsfield. The boys camp has been part of the Parsonsfield community for 115 years. They care for kids from all backgrounds, all religions, and all financial means, from many states including Maine (20% of their campers are from Maine). Many of the counselors are former West End House campers!
PARSONSFIELD, ME
WHAV

Riverboat Rachel Carson Makes Test Run from Newburyport to Downtown Haverhill; Expects Final Approvals

Editor’s Note: “Win for Breakfast” host Win Damon accompanied Capt. Paul Aziz on a test run of the Rachel Carson last Thursday. Additional photographs below. The passenger riverboat, Rachel Carson, made a test run last Thursday up the Merrimack River from Newburyport to Haverhill’s public docks, taking into consideration shallow spots along the waterway made worse by drought conditions.
HAVERHILL, MA
manchesterinklink.com

$2M federal grant coming to NH to address youth homelessness

CONCORD, NH – The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), in partnership with New Hampshire’s Youth Success Project (YSP), is pleased to announce that New Hampshire has been selected to receive more than $2 million in grant funding from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to address youth homelessness across the State.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election

BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
BEDFORD, NH

