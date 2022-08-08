ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Yardbarker

National Pundit Slams Boston Front Office for Mookie Betts Trade

The Dodgers have been one of the hottest teams in the MLB and are coming off a three-game series sweep against the San Diego Padres. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts made his presence known accruing at-least two hits each game and improved his batting average .275. The Dodgers success has come...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza leaves after hit-by-pitch

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Play suspended in the bottom of the sixth against Buffalo Bisons with game tied 1-1 SS Oswald Peraza 0-2, HBP — left game after getting plunked on hand, sent for X-rays, which revealed no broken bones; might have tweaked his knee earlier too, not good!. PR-SS...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Fan favorite announces he is leaving Red Sox broadcasts

Boston Red Sox broadcasts are going to have a much different feel next season. Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley announced on Monday that he is leaving the NESN broadcast booth at the conclusion of the 2022 season. He told Chad Finn of the Boston Globe that he is planning to return to his native California to spend more time with his family.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jaylin Davis not in lineup Sunday for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jaylin Davis is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Davis is being replaced in center field by Jarren Duran versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 23 plate appearances this season, Davis has a .350 batting average with an .835 OPS, 3...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Austin Riley lifts Braves over Red Sox in 11th

Austin Riley had a two-run single in the 11th inning to lift the visiting Atlanta Braves to a 9-7 win against the Boston Red Sox in the opener of a two-game series on Tuesday night. Riley tallied three hits, including a two-run homer, and five RBIs, and Ronald Acuna Jr....
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign Sterling Sharp to minor-league deal

The Red Sox have signed free-agent right-hander Sterling Sharp to a minor-league contract, according to the team’s transactions log. He has been assigned to Double-A Portland, per his MLB.com player page. Sharp, 27, had spent the entirety of the 2022 season with the Nationals’ Triple-A affiliate in Rochester, N.Y,...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Braves look to break skid in game against the Red Sox

Atlanta Braves (64-46, second in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-56, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (5-5, 4.09 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (4-5, 4.52 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -157, Red Sox +134; over/under...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Red Sox head into matchup with the Braves on losing streak

Atlanta Braves (65-46, second in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-57, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (13-5, 3.22 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-8, 4.51 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -142, Red Sox +120; over/under...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Joining Blue Jays

Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Red Sox came to an end last week, but the outfielder's time in the American League East isn't up just yet. Bradley Jr. signed a major league deal with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He joins Boston's division rival less than a week after being released by the Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

David Krejci returns to Bruins, signs one-year contract

The 36-year-old will be back in Boston after leaving for a season. The Bruins continued to announce impactful signings on Monday with the revelation that David Krejci will return to Boston on a one-year contract. Having already disclosed the re-signing of Patrice Bergeron, the Bruins welcomed back Krejci after the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Four Red Sox prospects make Baseball America's latest Top 100

Four Boston Red Sox prospects cracked Baseball America's latest Top 100 list, which was unveiled on Monday. The highest-ranked Red Sox prospect is 2021 No. 4 overall draft pick Marcelo Mayer, who comes in at No. 13. The 19-year-old has been outstanding in his first full professional season, slashing .286/.406/.504 with nine homers and 40 RBI through 66 games with Low-A Salem. His performance earned him a promotion to High-A Greenville.
MLB
NBC Sports

Red Sox place Tanner Houck on injured list

The Boston Red Sox added yet another name to the injured list on Tuesday. Right-hander Tanner Houck was placed on the 15-day IL due to lower back inflammation, retroactive to Aug. 6. The team announced right-hander Kaleb Ort was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to replace Houck on the roster. Houck...
BOSTON, MA
