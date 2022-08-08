Read full article on original website
National Pundit Slams Boston Front Office for Mookie Betts Trade
The Dodgers have been one of the hottest teams in the MLB and are coming off a three-game series sweep against the San Diego Padres. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts made his presence known accruing at-least two hits each game and improved his batting average .275. The Dodgers success has come...
Pedro Martinez detailed why he doesn’t ‘see where the path is leading’ for the Red Sox
"It's hard for me to figure out what the mentality is." As the trade deadline approached, the debate lingered about whether the up-and-down Red Sox would be buyers or sellers. Ultimately, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and Co. ended up somewhere in the middle. The Red Sox traded...
Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza leaves after hit-by-pitch
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Play suspended in the bottom of the sixth against Buffalo Bisons with game tied 1-1 SS Oswald Peraza 0-2, HBP — left game after getting plunked on hand, sent for X-rays, which revealed no broken bones; might have tweaked his knee earlier too, not good!. PR-SS...
MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Royals prediction, odds and pick – 8/7/2022
The Boston Red Sox will attempt to even the four-game series as they finish the set with the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Royals prediction and pick. The Royals defeated the Red Sox 5-4 in...
Fan favorite announces he is leaving Red Sox broadcasts
Boston Red Sox broadcasts are going to have a much different feel next season. Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley announced on Monday that he is leaving the NESN broadcast booth at the conclusion of the 2022 season. He told Chad Finn of the Boston Globe that he is planning to return to his native California to spend more time with his family.
Boston Red Sox schedule, roster and 2022 predictions
The 2022 Boston Red Sox schedule is out and expectations are high for the upcoming season. We’ll provide updated game
Jaylin Davis not in lineup Sunday for Red Sox
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jaylin Davis is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Davis is being replaced in center field by Jarren Duran versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 23 plate appearances this season, Davis has a .350 batting average with an .835 OPS, 3...
Austin Riley lifts Braves over Red Sox in 11th
Austin Riley had a two-run single in the 11th inning to lift the visiting Atlanta Braves to a 9-7 win against the Boston Red Sox in the opener of a two-game series on Tuesday night. Riley tallied three hits, including a two-run homer, and five RBIs, and Ronald Acuna Jr....
Red Sox sign Sterling Sharp to minor-league deal
The Red Sox have signed free-agent right-hander Sterling Sharp to a minor-league contract, according to the team’s transactions log. He has been assigned to Double-A Portland, per his MLB.com player page. Sharp, 27, had spent the entirety of the 2022 season with the Nationals’ Triple-A affiliate in Rochester, N.Y,...
Braves look to break skid in game against the Red Sox
Atlanta Braves (64-46, second in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-56, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (5-5, 4.09 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (4-5, 4.52 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -157, Red Sox +134; over/under...
Red Sox head into matchup with the Braves on losing streak
Atlanta Braves (65-46, second in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-57, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (13-5, 3.22 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-8, 4.51 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -142, Red Sox +120; over/under...
Ex-Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Joining Blue Jays
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Red Sox came to an end last week, but the outfielder's time in the American League East isn't up just yet. Bradley Jr. signed a major league deal with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He joins Boston's division rival less than a week after being released by the Red Sox.
David Krejci returns to Bruins, signs one-year contract
The 36-year-old will be back in Boston after leaving for a season. The Bruins continued to announce impactful signings on Monday with the revelation that David Krejci will return to Boston on a one-year contract. Having already disclosed the re-signing of Patrice Bergeron, the Bruins welcomed back Krejci after the...
Four Red Sox prospects make Baseball America's latest Top 100
Four Boston Red Sox prospects cracked Baseball America's latest Top 100 list, which was unveiled on Monday. The highest-ranked Red Sox prospect is 2021 No. 4 overall draft pick Marcelo Mayer, who comes in at No. 13. The 19-year-old has been outstanding in his first full professional season, slashing .286/.406/.504 with nine homers and 40 RBI through 66 games with Low-A Salem. His performance earned him a promotion to High-A Greenville.
Red Sox place Tanner Houck on injured list
The Boston Red Sox added yet another name to the injured list on Tuesday. Right-hander Tanner Houck was placed on the 15-day IL due to lower back inflammation, retroactive to Aug. 6. The team announced right-hander Kaleb Ort was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to replace Houck on the roster. Houck...
