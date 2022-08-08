ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

Portland Tribune

Food Cart Roundup: Here are all the new pods and carts where you can grab a delicious bite to eat this summer in Oregon

From Forest Grove to Fairview, from Canby to St. Helens, food carts and pods are popping up and in development during 2022.What food carts and pods are still open, and where can you grab a bite to eat this summer? With favorite chefs opening new carts and whole food cart pods in development, there's a lot of food cart news to catch up on this summer all around the Portland metro area — and beyond. From cookbook highlights from a Mayan cuisine food cart to a giant fork marking a new pod development in Fairview, Pamplin Media Group brings you...
KTVZ

Memorial livestock auction for Redmond native, avid FFA and 4-H’er, crash victim raises over $80,000

A memorial for Redmond native and avid FFA and 4-H'er Maddie Griffiths, who was 23 when she was killed in a June car crash, raised over $80,000 at this weekend's Deschutes County Youth Livestock Auction, funding an endowment to create two scholarships. You can learn more at a GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/maddie-griffiths-memorial and you can view the memorial livestream at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Yi1A342VQE.
Lake Oswego Review

Another steam locomotive for Oregon Rail Heritage Center?

New home sought for 1920s industrial engine based in Prineville that needs love and care. The Oregon Rail Heritage Center near OMSI is in the running to get another historical steam locomotive. The nonprofit working museum currently maintains three Portland-owned steam locomotives. Now it is under consideration by the Oregon Historical Society to take possession of the Mt. Emily Shay, an industrial locomotive built in the 1920s that has been operating out of Prineville for 30 years. The city can no longer afford it, however, and has asked OHS to find a new home. "The steam engine, in the last...
Central Oregonian

Brandon Beers, just 16, making big rodeo mark

Powell Butte resident Brandon Beers has already cashed in on close to $40,000 worth of rodeo earnings in 200120 years ago Aug. 8, 2002 He's only 16, a mere junior, but Powell Butte resident Brandon Beers has already cashed in on close to $40,000 worth of rodeo earnings, and that was in 2001. Beers has won two state team roping titles and has been to the High School National Finals Rodeo twice, with his most recent adventure coming last month in Farmington, N.M., where he took third in the nation out of 250 teams from all over the country, Australia...
KTVZ News Channel 21

Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake tops 1,800 acres, still zero containment; more progress on other blazes

While firefighters continued making progress Sunday on several mostly lightning-sparked wildfires around the region, officials on the still-growing Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake are still trying to determine the best way to access and contain the hard-to-reach blaze. The post Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake tops 1,800 acres, still zero containment; more progress on other blazes appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ News Channel 21

Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit

The parents of a 9-year-old Tacoma, Wash., boy who died after a fatal fall down the icy slopes of Mt. Bachelor early last year have filed a nearly $50 million wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the ski resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. The post Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Jefferson County awards $750,000 to expand industrial space

Jefferson County has awarded $750,000 for projects expanding industrial space across the county. Three different projects will each get $250,000. They include the construction of a manufacturing industrial building, a new truck wash and business center and the expansion of the Eagle Ridge Industrial Complex. “No buildings have been built...
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Prineville man found dead in Deschutes River near Terrebonne

A Prineville man was found dead in the Deschutes River near Terrebonne Sunday after an hours-long search. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said it was called out to the area of Mile Post 6 on Lower Bridge Way Saturday night for a missing person report. DCSO said someone reported having gone swimming with a friend. The reporting person left to run an errand and couldn’t find his friend when he returned.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Popular car show pulled from Drake Park over wear and tear concerns

The Flashback Cruzers Car Club was formed in 1981, originally under the name Graffiti Nights. The car show started in downtown Bend, but for the last 15 years, it has been held at Drake Park. For this year’s show, that was not an option. “Were having some compaction issues...
KTVZ News Channel 21

USFS issues decision on 6-mile paved path from Knott Road in Bend to Lava Lands Visitor Center

The Deschutes National Forest said this week it has issued its environmental assessment and draft decision notice for a final objection period for a planned 6.1-mile paved path from Knott Road in southern Bend to the Lava Lands Visitor Center. The post USFS issues decision on 6-mile paved path from Knott Road in Bend to Lava Lands Visitor Center appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

