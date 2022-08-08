Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Off-grid residents haul their own water to wash dishes, water gardens
Most people take for granted that when they turn on the tap, water will flow. But for more than 500 households that live off the grid in remote parts of Crook and Deschutes counties, getting a drink, washing dishes or watering the garden requires planning ahead. Vicky Lynn is filling...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Remote Oregon wildfire cameras become key to finding new smokes quickly
When it comes to wildfires, finding them fast can mean the difference between a 25-acre blaze and a fire that burns for weeks. Part of the job of finding those fires before they get too big falls on spotters perched in fire lookout towers. But technology is also helping to spot new smokes.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ School supply price hikes burden families; local efforts in place to help
Parents are starting to check items off the back-to-school supply list as the start of the school year nears, but this year, clearing that list might mean emptying your wallet. The recent inflation means it’s the most expensive year for back-to-school shopping costs to date across the nation. In...
Food Cart Roundup: Here are all the new pods and carts where you can grab a delicious bite to eat this summer in Oregon
From Forest Grove to Fairview, from Canby to St. Helens, food carts and pods are popping up and in development during 2022.What food carts and pods are still open, and where can you grab a bite to eat this summer? With favorite chefs opening new carts and whole food cart pods in development, there's a lot of food cart news to catch up on this summer all around the Portland metro area — and beyond. From cookbook highlights from a Mayan cuisine food cart to a giant fork marking a new pod development in Fairview, Pamplin Media Group brings you...
KTVZ
Memorial livestock auction for Redmond native, avid FFA and 4-H’er, crash victim raises over $80,000
A memorial for Redmond native and avid FFA and 4-H'er Maddie Griffiths, who was 23 when she was killed in a June car crash, raised over $80,000 at this weekend's Deschutes County Youth Livestock Auction, funding an endowment to create two scholarships. You can learn more at a GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/maddie-griffiths-memorial and you can view the memorial livestream at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Yi1A342VQE.
Another steam locomotive for Oregon Rail Heritage Center?
New home sought for 1920s industrial engine based in Prineville that needs love and care. The Oregon Rail Heritage Center near OMSI is in the running to get another historical steam locomotive. The nonprofit working museum currently maintains three Portland-owned steam locomotives. Now it is under consideration by the Oregon Historical Society to take possession of the Mt. Emily Shay, an industrial locomotive built in the 1920s that has been operating out of Prineville for 30 years. The city can no longer afford it, however, and has asked OHS to find a new home. "The steam engine, in the last...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 100 new fire starts, mostly small, in Central Oregon lightning storms
At least 100 new fires were reported in Central Oregon Tuesday following thunderstorms that rolled through the area. More reports of fires could be coming. Central Oregon Fire Information said there were more than 1,000 lightning strikes in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties Monday and Tuesday. Most of the fires...
KTVZ
Swimmer trapped on remote, rugged stretch of Deschutes River near La Pine prompts warning of dangers
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A rescue effort was undertaken Sunday afternoon for a man who went swimming in a remote, rugged portion of the Upper Deschutes River and became trapped by the current. He ended up getting out on his own, but still prompted a reminder of the wild and scenic river’s dangers.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Big responsibility’: An inside look into slowing wildfires with air tankers
As wildfire season continues, air tanker planes at the Redmond Air Tanker base are always on standby. Captain Jonas Doherty says this fire season has been slow, but that does not mean he’s not busy. He has been flying out and assisting firefighters on the ground. “The idea is...
Searchers find body of Prineville man who drowned while swimming in Deschutes River
An extensive search effort on Sunday found the body of a Prineville man who had disappeared in the Deschutes River while swimming with a friend in the Terrebonne area on Saturday, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Searchers find body of Prineville man who drowned while swimming in Deschutes River appeared first on KTVZ.
Brandon Beers, just 16, making big rodeo mark
Powell Butte resident Brandon Beers has already cashed in on close to $40,000 worth of rodeo earnings in 200120 years ago Aug. 8, 2002 He's only 16, a mere junior, but Powell Butte resident Brandon Beers has already cashed in on close to $40,000 worth of rodeo earnings, and that was in 2001. Beers has won two state team roping titles and has been to the High School National Finals Rodeo twice, with his most recent adventure coming last month in Farmington, N.M., where he took third in the nation out of 250 teams from all over the country, Australia...
Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake tops 1,800 acres, still zero containment; more progress on other blazes
While firefighters continued making progress Sunday on several mostly lightning-sparked wildfires around the region, officials on the still-growing Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake are still trying to determine the best way to access and contain the hard-to-reach blaze. The post Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake tops 1,800 acres, still zero containment; more progress on other blazes appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Don’t be fooled by appearances; exceptional drought is killing water supplies
As we enter the dog days of August, the ongoing heat and lack of precipitation are intensifying the drought gripping our region. People often ask, how can there be a drought? The river looks full. The water levels in the river are inflated with irrigation water being delivered to farmers...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon schools see staffing relief ahead of 1st post-pandemic year
For the past two and a half years, Central Oregon school districts have faced staffing challenges amid COVID-19 mandates and teacher burnout, among other reasons. This school year, things are finally looking up. “We are sitting in a really, really good position. We’ll be able to start the school year...
thatoregonlife.com
These Luxury Cabins On The Metolius River Are Perfect For A Weekend Getaway
If you’re into the relaxing sound of a river soothing you to sleep, cabins nestled between groves of aspens and ponderosa pines, and stunning views of the night sky, the Metolius River Resort is a must when visiting Central Oregon. The Metolius River Resort In Camp Sherman Oregon. Privacy...
Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit
The parents of a 9-year-old Tacoma, Wash., boy who died after a fatal fall down the icy slopes of Mt. Bachelor early last year have filed a nearly $50 million wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the ski resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. The post Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Jefferson County awards $750,000 to expand industrial space
Jefferson County has awarded $750,000 for projects expanding industrial space across the county. Three different projects will each get $250,000. They include the construction of a manufacturing industrial building, a new truck wash and business center and the expansion of the Eagle Ridge Industrial Complex. “No buildings have been built...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Prineville man found dead in Deschutes River near Terrebonne
A Prineville man was found dead in the Deschutes River near Terrebonne Sunday after an hours-long search. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said it was called out to the area of Mile Post 6 on Lower Bridge Way Saturday night for a missing person report. DCSO said someone reported having gone swimming with a friend. The reporting person left to run an errand and couldn’t find his friend when he returned.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Popular car show pulled from Drake Park over wear and tear concerns
The Flashback Cruzers Car Club was formed in 1981, originally under the name Graffiti Nights. The car show started in downtown Bend, but for the last 15 years, it has been held at Drake Park. For this year’s show, that was not an option. “Were having some compaction issues...
USFS issues decision on 6-mile paved path from Knott Road in Bend to Lava Lands Visitor Center
The Deschutes National Forest said this week it has issued its environmental assessment and draft decision notice for a final objection period for a planned 6.1-mile paved path from Knott Road in southern Bend to the Lava Lands Visitor Center. The post USFS issues decision on 6-mile paved path from Knott Road in Bend to Lava Lands Visitor Center appeared first on KTVZ.
